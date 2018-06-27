"David Blatt monitoring Nigel Williams-Goss for Olympiacos BC"

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Ντιγκινί: «Ηρθα στον Αρη για να επιστρέψουμε στην Ευρωπή» (vid)
Ντιγκινί: «Ηρθα στον Αρη για να επιστρέψουμε στην Ευρωπή» (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 λεπτό πριν
Ντιγκινί: «Ηρθα στον Αρη για να επιστρέψουμε στην Ευρωπή» (vid)
Λάσμε: «Ανυπομονώ να παίξω για τους οπαδούς του Παναθηναϊκού»
Λάσμε: «Ανυπομονώ να παίξω για τους οπαδούς του Παναθηναϊκού»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 λεπτό πριν
Λάσμε: «Ανυπομονώ να παίξω για τους οπαδούς του Παναθηναϊκού»
Δουλειά στα «τελειώματα» από τον Λουτσέσκου (vids)
Δουλειά στα «τελειώματα» από τον Λουτσέσκου (vids)
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
3 λεπτά πριν
Δουλειά στα «τελειώματα» από τον Λουτσέσκου (vids)
Βραζιλιάνικο «γλέντι» στην Γερμανία, «I love you Korea» από το Μεξικό! (vids)
Βραζιλιάνικο «γλέντι» στην Γερμανία, «I love you Korea» από το Μεξικό! (vids)
MUNDIAL 2018
7 λεπτά πριν
Βραζιλιάνικο «γλέντι» στην Γερμανία, «I love you Korea» από το Μεξικό! (vids)
Στα προκριματικά του Basketball Champions League ο Άρης (pic)
Στα προκριματικά του Basketball Champions League ο Άρης (pic)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
11 λεπτά πριν
Στα προκριματικά του Basketball Champions League ο Άρης (pic)
«Ξέρεις τι παίκτης θα ήμουν χωρίς την κοκαΐνη; Τι παίκτη χάσαμε;»
«Ξέρεις τι παίκτης θα ήμουν χωρίς την κοκαΐνη; Τι παίκτη χάσαμε;»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
12 λεπτά πριν
«Ξέρεις τι παίκτης θα ήμουν χωρίς την κοκαΐνη; Τι παίκτη χάσαμε;»
Επτά ασκήσεις σε 10 λεπτά για να λιώσει το λίπος (video)
Επτά ασκήσεις σε 10 λεπτά για να λιώσει το λίπος (video)
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
17 λεπτά πριν
Επτά ασκήσεις σε 10 λεπτά για να λιώσει το λίπος (video)
Αλ. Τσίπρας: Η Ελλάδα είναι έτοιμη να σταθεί ξανά στα δικά της πόδια
Αλ. Τσίπρας: Η Ελλάδα είναι έτοιμη να σταθεί ξανά στα δικά της πόδια
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
23 λεπτά πριν
Αλ. Τσίπρας: Η Ελλάδα είναι έτοιμη να σταθεί ξανά στα δικά της πόδια
Σοκ και παραδοχή από τα γερμανική Μ.Μ.Ε.
Σοκ και παραδοχή από τα γερμανική Μ.Μ.Ε.
MUNDIAL 2018
23 λεπτά πριν
Σοκ και παραδοχή από τα γερμανική Μ.Μ.Ε.
Άφωνος και ο Νοβίτσκι με τον αποκλεισμό της Γερμανίας (pic)
Άφωνος και ο Νοβίτσκι με τον αποκλεισμό της Γερμανίας (pic)
MUNDIAL 2018
27 λεπτά πριν
Άφωνος και ο Νοβίτσκι με τον αποκλεισμό της Γερμανίας (pic)
Διπλωματική «γκάφα» του πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ - Αποκάλεσε «χώρα» τα Παλαιστινιακά Εδάφη
Διπλωματική «γκάφα» του πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ - Αποκάλεσε «χώρα» τα Παλαιστινιακά Εδάφη
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
27 λεπτά πριν
Διπλωματική «γκάφα» του πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ - Αποκάλεσε «χώρα» τα Παλαιστινιακά Εδάφη
Ατομικό για Βιεϊρίνια, θεραπεία για Μουλέν (vid)
Ατομικό για Βιεϊρίνια, θεραπεία για Μουλέν (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
31 λεπτά πριν
Ατομικό για Βιεϊρίνια, θεραπεία για Μουλέν (vid)
Επίσημο: Ξανά στα πράσινα ο Λάσμε!
Επίσημο: Ξανά στα πράσινα ο Λάσμε!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
37 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημο: Ξανά στα πράσινα ο Λάσμε!
Τους... γλεντάει η Μπακοδήμου: «Ετσι είναι οι παίκτες του Power of Love!» (pic)
Τους... γλεντάει η Μπακοδήμου: «Ετσι είναι οι παίκτες του Power of Love!» (pic)
LIFE STYLE
38 λεπτά πριν
Τους... γλεντάει η Μπακοδήμου: «Ετσι είναι οι παίκτες του Power of Love!» (pic)
Η τριάρα πρόκρισης της Σουηδίας επί του Μεξικού
Η τριάρα πρόκρισης της Σουηδίας επί του Μεξικού
MUNDIAL 2018
43 λεπτά πριν
Η τριάρα πρόκρισης της Σουηδίας επί του Μεξικού
Ντιγκινί... διετίας και επίσημα στον Άρη!
Ντιγκινί... διετίας και επίσημα στον Άρη!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
43 λεπτά πριν
Ντιγκινί... διετίας και επίσημα στον Άρη!
Αυτά προτείνει ο Βασιλειάδης στις ΠΑΕ για την αναδιάρθρωση
Αυτά προτείνει ο Βασιλειάδης στις ΠΑΕ για την αναδιάρθρωση
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
44 λεπτά πριν
Αυτά προτείνει ο Βασιλειάδης στις ΠΑΕ για την αναδιάρθρωση
Και τώρα σανδάλι με κάλτσα και ΜΥΚΟΝΟΟΟΣ!
Και τώρα σανδάλι με κάλτσα και ΜΥΚΟΝΟΟΟΣ!
ΣΚΙΤΣΑ
48 λεπτά πριν
Και τώρα σανδάλι με κάλτσα και ΜΥΚΟΝΟΟΟΣ!
Τα γκολ που απέκλεισαν την παγκόσμια πρωταθλήτρια Γερμανία
Τα γκολ που απέκλεισαν την παγκόσμια πρωταθλήτρια Γερμανία
MUNDIAL 2018
52 λεπτά πριν
Τα γκολ που απέκλεισαν την παγκόσμια πρωταθλήτρια Γερμανία
Η κατάρα των πρωταθλητών: 4/5 αποκλεισμοί στον όμιλο από το 2002!
Η κατάρα των πρωταθλητών: 4/5 αποκλεισμοί στον όμιλο από το 2002!
MUNDIAL 2018
52 λεπτά πριν
Η κατάρα των πρωταθλητών: 4/5 αποκλεισμοί στον όμιλο από το 2002!
Ο Λίνεκερ κατάπιε την γλώσσα του με τους Γερμανούς!
Ο Λίνεκερ κατάπιε την γλώσσα του με τους Γερμανούς!
MUNDIAL 2018
56 λεπτά πριν
Ο Λίνεκερ κατάπιε την γλώσσα του με τους Γερμανούς!
Παίρνει Μόρσι η Λάρισα
ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ
Παίρνει Μόρσι η Λάρισα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
56 λεπτά πριν
Παίρνει Μόρσι η Λάρισα
Επικός Γεωργίου: «Νταμπίζας» ο Μέσι, σιχάθηκα Μαραντόνα - Ποιο ματς «στήθηκε»; Ντροπή το… ΠΑΟΚ-ΑΕΚ (vid)
Επικός Γεωργίου: «Νταμπίζας» ο Μέσι, σιχάθηκα Μαραντόνα - Ποιο ματς «στήθηκε»; Ντροπή το… ΠΑΟΚ-ΑΕΚ (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Επικός Γεωργίου: «Νταμπίζας» ο Μέσι, σιχάθηκα Μαραντόνα - Ποιο ματς «στήθηκε»; Ντροπή το… ΠΑΟΚ-ΑΕΚ (vid)
Ανακοίνωσε Γόντικα ο Ήφαιστος Λήμνου
Ανακοίνωσε Γόντικα ο Ήφαιστος Λήμνου
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Γόντικα ο Ήφαιστος Λήμνου
Νότια Κορέα - Γερμανία 2-0 (vid)
Το κάζο του αιώνα: Η Νότια Κορέα πέταξε έξω την παγκόσμια πρωταθλήτρια!
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Νότια Κορέα - Γερμανία 2-0 (vid)
Μεξικό - Σουηδία 0-3
Η έκπληξη ολοκληρώθηκε: Σουηδία και Μεξικό τα... εισιτήρια για τους «16»
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Μεξικό - Σουηδία 0-3
Ισπανία - Ελλάδα 9-8
Πρεμιέρα με ήττα για την Εθνική γυναικών στους Μεσογειακούς
ΠΟΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Ισπανία - Ελλάδα 9-8
Τσιάρας: «Μεγάλη επιτυχία η μεταγραφή του Ντιγκινί στον Άρη»
Τσιάρας: «Μεγάλη επιτυχία η μεταγραφή του Ντιγκινί στον Άρη»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Τσιάρας: «Μεγάλη επιτυχία η μεταγραφή του Ντιγκινί στον Άρη»
Το… ζεϊμπέκικο της χρονιάς και 3-0 για την Σουηδία! (vid)
Το… ζεϊμπέκικο της χρονιάς και 3-0 για την Σουηδία! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Το… ζεϊμπέκικο της χρονιάς και 3-0 για την Σουηδία! (vid)
«Θέλει τον Ρόμπερτς η Ζενίτ»
«Θέλει τον Ρόμπερτς η Ζενίτ»
EUROCUP
1 ώρα πριν
«Θέλει τον Ρόμπερτς η Ζενίτ»
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

"David Blatt monitoring Nigel Williams-Goss for Olympiacos BC"

27 Ιουνίου 2018, 19:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 14 λεπτά πριν
"David Blatt monitoring Nigel Williams-Goss for Olympiacos BC"

According to rumours from Italy, the new head coach of Olympiacos BC, David Blatt, is currently monitoring the case of point guard Nigel Williams-Goss.

The 24-year-old American was impressive at 2017-18 EuroCup with the shirt of KK Partizan, averaging 17.6 ppg, 6.7 apg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 spg, while Saski Baskonia and Zalgiris Kaunas are also interested in signing him in the summer of 2018.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Panathinaikos BC announce Stéphane Lasme's return (pic)
Panathinaikos BC announce Stéphane Lasme's return (pic)
Panathinaikos BC officially announced on Wednesday the return of experienced Gabonese power...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
32 λεπτά 59 δευτ. πριν
Panathinaikos BC announce Stéphane Lasme's return (pic)
Brian Roberts released from Olympiacos BC
Brian Roberts released from Olympiacos BC
Experienced American point guard Brian Lloyd Roberts was officially released from Olympiacos BC on...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 2 λεπτά πριν
Brian Roberts released from Olympiacos BC
Clarck N'Sikulu officially joins Atromitos until 2021
Clarck N'Sikulu officially joins Atromitos until 2021
Atromitos officially announced on Wednesday the signing of French-born Congolese international...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 2 λεπτά πριν
Clarck N'Sikulu officially joins Atromitos until 2021
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
"David Blatt monitoring Nigel Williams-Goss for Olympiacos BC"
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’