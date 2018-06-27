"David Blatt monitoring Nigel Williams-Goss for Olympiacos BC"

According to rumours from Italy, the new head coach of Olympiacos BC, David Blatt, is currently monitoring the case of point guard Nigel Williams-Goss.
The 24-year-old American was impressive at 2017-18 EuroCup with the shirt of KK Partizan, averaging 17.6 ppg, 6.7 apg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 spg, while Saski Baskonia and Zalgiris Kaunas are also interested in signing him in the summer of 2018.
With David Blatt on the bench, one of the main targets for Olympiacos on the market will be Nigel Williams-Goss, I've been told. Blatt is a big fan of his game. Other teams to keep an eye on in this situation are Zalgiris Kaunas and Baskonia, according to a source.— Orazio Cauchi (@paxer89) 27 Ιουνίου 2018
