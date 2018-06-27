Panathinaikos BC announce Stéphane Lasme's return (pic)

Panathinaikos BC officially announced on Wednesday the return of experienced Gabonese power forward/center, Yann Ulrich Stéphane Lasme to Athens club.
The 35-year-old international and former player of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles D-Fenders, Miami Heat, Partizan Belgrade, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Spartak Saint Petersburg, Maine Red Claws, Obradoiro CAB (2011-12), SK Anadolu Efes, UNICS Kazan has already been a member of the Greens in the past, between 2012 and 2014, winning four domestic titles.
