David Blatt agrees contract terms with Olympiacos BC

25 Ιουνίου 2018, 19:05
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 27 λεπτά πριν
David Blatt agrees contract terms with Olympiacos BC

According to SDNA's information from Israel, experienced head coach David Blatt has agreed terms with Olympiacos BC directors for two-season contract.

The 59-year-old Israeli-American and former head coach of Hapoel Galil Elyon, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo St. Petersburg, Russia National Team (2006-12), Efes Pilsen SK, Dynamo Moscow, Cleveland Cavaliers, Darüşşafaka SK, who has already worked at Greek Basket League, with Aris BC back in 2010, will replace Giannis Sfairopoulos on the bench of the Reds.

  • Dislikes0

