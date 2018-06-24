© SPORTSDNA 2018
Άγγιξαν το μετάλλιο Ασουμανάκη - Κυρίδου
ΚΩΠΗΛΑΣΙΑ
32 δευτ. πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

Only details for Olympiacos BC deal with David Blatt

24 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:35
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 11 λεπτά πριν
Only details are currently remaining, in order for the deal between Olympiacos BC and experienced head coach David Blatt to be completed with success.

The 59-year-old Israeli-American and former head coach of Hapoel Galil Elyon, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo St. Petersburg, Russia National Team (2006-12), Efes Pilsen SK, Dynamo Moscow, Cleveland Cavaliers, Darüşşafaka SK, wo has already worked at Greek Basket League, with Aris BC back in 2010, is expected to sign contract with the Reds until the summer of 2020 and replace Giannis Sfairopoulos on their bench.

