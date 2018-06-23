© SPORTSDNA 2018
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 λεπτά πριν
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
22 λεπτά πριν
HOT
42 λεπτά πριν
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΕΣ
2 ώρες πριν
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
3 ώρες πριν
MUNDIAL 2018
3 ώρες πριν
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
3 ώρες πριν
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
3 ώρες πριν
ΤΟΛΗΣ ΚΟΤΖΙΑΣ
4 ώρες πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:47
LIFE STYLE
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:46
ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ ΛΟΘΑΝΟ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:36
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:34
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:33
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:30
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:25
MUNDIAL 2018
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:18
MUNDIAL 2018
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:16
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:08
NBA
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:00
MUNDIAL 2018
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:00
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:59
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:57
MUNDIAL 2018
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:53
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
22 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:41
Nick Calathes' response not the expected one, Panathinaikos moving with plan b

23 Ιουνίου 2018, 01:05
Nick Calathes' response not the expected one, Panathinaikos moving with plan b

Point guard Nick Calathes' response to the contract renewal offer of Panathinaikos BC, until the deadline of Friday midnight, was not the expected one.

The Greens were offering three-season contract with a lucrative annual salary of 2.2 million euros to the 29-year-old international and former player of Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar, Memphis Grizzlies (2013-15), but his response was not the expected one and the administration of 2017-18 Basket League winners will start searching the market for his replacement.

