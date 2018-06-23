Nick Calathes' response not the expected one, Panathinaikos moving with plan b

Point guard Nick Calathes' response to the contract renewal offer of Panathinaikos BC, until the deadline of Friday midnight, was not the expected one.
The Greens were offering three-season contract with a lucrative annual salary of 2.2 million euros to the 29-year-old international and former player of Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar, Memphis Grizzlies (2013-15), but his response was not the expected one and the administration of 2017-18 Basket League winners will start searching the market for his replacement.
