Dimitris Giannakopoulos had meeting with Xavi Pascual over the new season

Owner of Panathinaikos BC, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, had meeting with Spanish head coach Xavi Pascual on Thursday evening to speak about 2018-19 season.
The contract renewal of international point guard Nick Calathes is the top priority of the Greens in the summer of 2018, with the Basket League winners offering to the 29-year-old former player of Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar, Memphis Grizzlies (2013-15) three-season contract with a lucrative annual salary of 2.2 million euros in order to continue his career in Greece.
