Leo Jaba signs five-season contract with PAOK, will be announced on Friday

21 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:00
Leo Jaba signs five-season contract with PAOK, will be announced on Friday

Talented Brazilian striker of FC Akhmat Grozny, Leo Jaba, has already signed five-season contract with PAOK and will be officially announced on Friday.

The 20-year-old former player of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista scored three goals at 24 championship performances during 2017-18 season, before his transfer move to the Greek Cup winners of experienced Romanian manager Răzvan Lucescu.

