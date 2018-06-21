Leo Jaba signs five-season contract with PAOK, will be announced on Friday

Talented Brazilian striker of FC Akhmat Grozny, Leo Jaba, has already signed five-season contract with PAOK and will be officially announced on Friday.
The 20-year-old former player of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista scored three goals at 24 championship performances during 2017-18 season, before his transfer move to the Greek Cup winners of experienced Romanian manager Răzvan Lucescu.
Loading... #PAOK #TheFutureIsHere pic.twitter.com/s3tTdbURn5— PAOK FC / ΠAOK (@PAOK_FC) 21 Ιουνίου 2018
- Likes0
- Dislikes0