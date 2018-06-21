"Olympiacos in contract talks with Giovanni Sio"

According to rumours from France, the directors of Olympiacos are currently in contract talks with of Montpellier HSC's striker Giovanni-Guy Yann Sio.
The current contract of 29-year-old Ivorian international and former player of Real Sociedad, FC Sion, VfL Wolfsburg, FC Augsburg, FC Sochaux-Montbéliard, Basel, SC Bastia, Stade Rennes FC (2015-17) with the French club expires in the summer of 2021, while he scored 10 goals at 37 performances in the domestic competitions during 2017-18 season.
