21 Ιουνίου 2018, 16:00

21 Ιουνίου 2018, 16:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 9 λεπτά πριν
"Olympiacos in contract talks with Giovanni Sio"

According to rumours from France, the directors of Olympiacos are currently in contract talks with of Montpellier HSC's striker Giovanni-Guy Yann Sio.

The current contract of 29-year-old Ivorian international and former player of Real Sociedad, FC Sion, VfL Wolfsburg, FC Augsburg, FC Sochaux-Montbéliard, Basel, SC Bastia, Stade Rennes FC (2015-17) with the French club expires in the summer of 2021, while he scored 10 goals at 37 performances in the domestic competitions during 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Pairoj Piempongsant in Athens next week to complete Panathinaikos deal
Pairoj Piempongsant in Athens next week to complete Panathinaikos deal
According to SDNA's information, Pairoj Piempongsant and his son are expected in Athens during next...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
28 λεπτά 36 δευτ. πριν
Pairoj Piempongsant in Athens next week to complete Panathinaikos deal
AEK eyeing Juan Cala return
AEK eyeing Juan Cala return
ΑΕΚ are monitoring the case of Henan Jianye's stopper Juan Torres Ruiz Cala, in order to replace...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 28 λεπτά πριν
AEK eyeing Juan Cala return
Vangelis Marinakis express his support to Angelopoulos brothers
Vangelis Marinakis express his support to Angelopoulos brothers
Vangelis Marinakis officially expressed his support to the owners of struggling Olympiacos...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
20 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:30
Vangelis Marinakis express his support to Angelopoulos brothers
