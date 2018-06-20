Ognjen Vranješ officially joins RSC Anderlecht (pic)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Ρία Αντωνίου: Γυμνή μέσα από την… ολόχρυση τουαλέτα της! (vid)
Ρία Αντωνίου: Γυμνή μέσα από την… ολόχρυση τουαλέτα της! (vid)
HOT
3 δευτ. πριν
Ρία Αντωνίου: Γυμνή μέσα από την… ολόχρυση τουαλέτα της! (vid)
Στιγμές από την «πρώτη» του ΠΑΟΚ
Στιγμές από την «πρώτη» του ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
3 λεπτά πριν
Στιγμές από την «πρώτη» του ΠΑΟΚ
Έρχεται νέο Opel Corsa GSi με 150 ίππους
Έρχεται νέο Opel Corsa GSi με 150 ίππους
ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΕΙΣ
9 λεπτά πριν
Έρχεται νέο Opel Corsa GSi με 150 ίππους
Πόσο Εθνική Αγγλίας; Έβγαλε τον ώμο του ο... προπονητής!
Πόσο Εθνική Αγγλίας; Έβγαλε τον ώμο του ο... προπονητής!
MUNDIAL 2018
15 λεπτά πριν
Πόσο Εθνική Αγγλίας; Έβγαλε τον ώμο του ο... προπονητής!
Τα καλύτερα του... ρούκι Λεμπρόν (vid)
Τα καλύτερα του... ρούκι Λεμπρόν (vid)
NBA
20 λεπτά πριν
Τα καλύτερα του... ρούκι Λεμπρόν (vid)
Στιγμές από την συγκινητική εκδήλωση της ΑΕΚ στη Νέα Φιλαδέλφεια
Στιγμές από την συγκινητική εκδήλωση της ΑΕΚ στη Νέα Φιλαδέλφεια
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
24 λεπτά πριν
Στιγμές από την συγκινητική εκδήλωση της ΑΕΚ στη Νέα Φιλαδέλφεια
Με Καμπερίδη στον πάγκο για την άνοδο στην Α1 ο Παναθηναϊκός
Με Καμπερίδη στον πάγκο για την άνοδο στην Α1 ο Παναθηναϊκός
ΒΟΛΕΪ
24 λεπτά πριν
Με Καμπερίδη στον πάγκο για την άνοδο στην Α1 ο Παναθηναϊκός
«Δοκίμασε το κόλπο με το λάθος άτομο»: Ο Σοβιετικός που πήρε μετάλλιο με τη μεγαλύτερη απάτη ever
«Δοκίμασε το κόλπο με το λάθος άτομο»: Ο Σοβιετικός που πήρε μετάλλιο με τη μεγαλύτερη απάτη ever
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
26 λεπτά πριν
«Δοκίμασε το κόλπο με το λάθος άτομο»: Ο Σοβιετικός που πήρε μετάλλιο με τη μεγαλύτερη απάτη ever
Στου Ρέντη ο προπονητής της Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ
Στου Ρέντη ο προπονητής της Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
29 λεπτά πριν
Στου Ρέντη ο προπονητής της Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ
Περιζήτητος ο Ρικάρντο Ροντρίγκες της Μίλαν
Περιζήτητος ο Ρικάρντο Ροντρίγκες της Μίλαν
SERIE A
35 λεπτά πριν
Περιζήτητος ο Ρικάρντο Ροντρίγκες της Μίλαν
Επιστροφή στη... δράση για τους παίκτες του ΠΑΟΚ
Επιστροφή στη... δράση για τους παίκτες του ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
38 λεπτά πριν
Επιστροφή στη... δράση για τους παίκτες του ΠΑΟΚ
Νέες ιταλικές... σειρήνες για Πασχαλάκη
Νέες ιταλικές... σειρήνες για Πασχαλάκη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
42 λεπτά πριν
Νέες ιταλικές... σειρήνες για Πασχαλάκη
Απάντησε για το μέλλον του ο Σενγκέλια!
Απάντησε για το μέλλον του ο Σενγκέλια!
EUROLEAGUE
46 λεπτά πριν
Απάντησε για το μέλλον του ο Σενγκέλια!
«Τελειώνει» με Καντιμοίρη – Αναγνωστόπουλο ο Άρης
«Τελειώνει» με Καντιμοίρη – Αναγνωστόπουλο ο Άρης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
51 λεπτά πριν
«Τελειώνει» με Καντιμοίρη – Αναγνωστόπουλο ο Άρης
Η εντυπωσιακή «βουτιά» του Τσιτσιπά (vid)
Η εντυπωσιακή «βουτιά» του Τσιτσιπά (vid)
500 SERIES
54 λεπτά πριν
Η εντυπωσιακή «βουτιά» του Τσιτσιπά (vid)
«Έκλεισε» Λενγκλέ η Μπαρτσελόνα
«Έκλεισε» Λενγκλέ η Μπαρτσελόνα
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
«Έκλεισε» Λενγκλέ η Μπαρτσελόνα
Στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης δύο γιοι του Γκούντγιονσεν
Στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης δύο γιοι του Γκούντγιονσεν
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης δύο γιοι του Γκούντγιονσεν
Στην Άντερλεχτ και επίσημα ο Βράνιες!
Στην Άντερλεχτ και επίσημα ο Βράνιες!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Άντερλεχτ και επίσημα ο Βράνιες!
Προκλητική Τουρκία! Αγνοεί τον Τραμπ και… περιμένει τα F35!
Προκλητική Τουρκία! Αγνοεί τον Τραμπ και… περιμένει τα F35!
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Προκλητική Τουρκία! Αγνοεί τον Τραμπ και… περιμένει τα F35!
Μεγάλος διαγωνισμός: Διεκδίκησε το T-shirt των πρωταθλητών με ένα sms!
Μεγάλος διαγωνισμός: Διεκδίκησε το T-shirt των πρωταθλητών με ένα sms!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μεγάλος διαγωνισμός: Διεκδίκησε το T-shirt των πρωταθλητών με ένα sms!
Ιράν - Ισπανία
Live: Ιράν - Ισπανία 0-0
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Ιράν - Ισπανία
Ο Ζαμπά έρχεται, ο Κάμπος φεύγει...
Ο Ζαμπά έρχεται, ο Κάμπος φεύγει...
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Ζαμπά έρχεται, ο Κάμπος φεύγει...
Το «ευχαριστώ» της Θύρας 7 στον Σφαιρόπουλο (pic)
Το «ευχαριστώ» της Θύρας 7 στον Σφαιρόπουλο (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Το «ευχαριστώ» της Θύρας 7 στον Σφαιρόπουλο (pic)
Θέλει να μείνει στην Ρεάλ ο Τόμπκινς
Θέλει να μείνει στην Ρεάλ ο Τόμπκινς
EUROLEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Θέλει να μείνει στην Ρεάλ ο Τόμπκινς
Μια άσκηση για τους κάτω κοιλιακούς που ίσως δεν έχετε δει ξανά (video)
Μια άσκηση για τους κάτω κοιλιακούς που ίσως δεν έχετε δει ξανά (video)
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Μια άσκηση για τους κάτω κοιλιακούς που ίσως δεν έχετε δει ξανά (video)
Μία ξεχωριστή... επίσκεψη στην «πρώτη» του ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
Μία ξεχωριστή... επίσκεψη στην «πρώτη» του ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Μία ξεχωριστή... επίσκεψη στην «πρώτη» του ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
Αρχηγός ο Χατζισαφί, βασικός ο Ανσαριφάρντ, στον πάγκο ο Μασούντ
Αρχηγός ο Χατζισαφί, βασικός ο Ανσαριφάρντ, στον πάγκο ο Μασούντ
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Αρχηγός ο Χατζισαφί, βασικός ο Ανσαριφάρντ, στον πάγκο ο Μασούντ
Ο Σουάρες... υπέγραψε την πρόκριση της Ουρουγουάης
Ο Σουάρες... υπέγραψε την πρόκριση της Ουρουγουάης
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Σουάρες... υπέγραψε την πρόκριση της Ουρουγουάης
Στις 24 Ιουλίου το πρώτο παιχνίδι με Βασιλεία στην Τούμπα
Στις 24 Ιουλίου το πρώτο παιχνίδι με Βασιλεία στην Τούμπα
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στις 24 Ιουλίου το πρώτο παιχνίδι με Βασιλεία στην Τούμπα
To εντυπωσιακό 4/4 του Όσκαρ Ταμπάρες σε Μουντιάλ!
To εντυπωσιακό 4/4 του Όσκαρ Ταμπάρες σε Μουντιάλ!
MUNDIAL
1 ώρα πριν
To εντυπωσιακό 4/4 του Όσκαρ Ταμπάρες σε Μουντιάλ!
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Ognjen Vranješ officially joins RSC Anderlecht (pic)

20 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:00
Ognjen Vranješ officially joins RSC Anderlecht (pic)

RSC Anderlecht officially announced on Wednesday the signing of central defender Ognjen Vranješ from AEK, for an estimated amount of 3.5 million euros.

The 29-year-old Bosnian international and former player of FK Borac, Banja Luka, Red Star Belgrade, FK Napredak Kruševac, FC Sheriff Tiraspol, FC Krasnodar, Alania Vladikavkaz, Elazığspor, Gaziantepspor (2015-16), Sporting de Gijón, FC Tom Tomsk signed contract until the summer of 2022 with the ambitious Belgian club.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Giorgos Donis to sign three-season contract with Panathinaikos on Friday
Giorgos Donis to sign three-season contract with Panathinaikos on Friday
Experienced manager Giorgos Donis is expected to sign his new contract with financially struggling...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 50 λεπτά πριν
Giorgos Donis to sign three-season contract with Panathinaikos on Friday
"Hapoel Be'er Sheva eyeing Astrit Ajdarević"
"Hapoel Be'er Sheva eyeing Astrit Ajdarević"
According to rumours from Israel, Hapoel Be'er Sheva are still interested in signing...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 50 λεπτά πριν
"Hapoel Be'er Sheva eyeing Astrit Ajdarević"
Maxime De Taddeo officially joins Panionios
Maxime De Taddeo officially joins Panionios
Panionios officially announced on Wednesday the signing of French central defender, Maxime De...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 50 λεπτά πριν
Maxime De Taddeo officially joins Panionios
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Ognjen Vranješ officially joins RSC Anderlecht (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’