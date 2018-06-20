Ognjen Vranješ officially joins RSC Anderlecht (pic)

RSC Anderlecht officially announced on Wednesday the signing of central defender Ognjen Vranješ from AEK, for an estimated amount of 3.5 million euros.
The 29-year-old Bosnian international and former player of FK Borac, Banja Luka, Red Star Belgrade, FK Napredak Kruševac, FC Sheriff Tiraspol, FC Krasnodar, Alania Vladikavkaz, Elazığspor, Gaziantepspor (2015-16), Sporting de Gijón, FC Tom Tomsk signed contract until the summer of 2022 with the ambitious Belgian club.
Bienvenue Ognjen Vranjes! Le défenseur a signé un contrat pour 4 saisons avec le #RSCA https://t.co/dKfEYAs974— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) 20 Ιουνίου 2018
Welkom Ognjen Vranjes! De verdediger heeft een contract voor 4 seizoenen ondertekend https://t.co/CHfIAO0tuM pic.twitter.com/PWwNtsZ4Go
