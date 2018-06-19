© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

"Olympiacos BC offering 1 million euros to David Blatt"

19 Ιουνίου 2018, 16:00
"Olympiacos BC offering 1 million euros to David Blatt"

According to report from Turkey, Olympiacos BC monitoring experienced Israel-American David Blatt, in order to replace head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos.

The administration of the Reds seems willing to offer an annual salary of 1 million euros to the 59-year-old former head coach of Hapoel Galil Elyon, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo St. Petersburg, Russia National Team (2006-12), Efes Pilsen, Dynamo Moscow, Cleveland Cavaliers and Darüşşafaka SK, who has already worked at Greek Basket League with Aris BC back in 2010.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Only details for Ognjen Vranješ transfer move from AEK to RSC Anderlecht
Only details for Ognjen Vranješ transfer move from AEK to RSC Anderlecht
Only details are currently remaining for the agreed transfer move of Bosnian international central...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 2 δευτ. πριν
Only details for Ognjen Vranješ transfer move from AEK to RSC Anderlecht
Andrea Trinchieri to replace Giannis Sfairopoulos at Olympiacos BC
Andrea Trinchieri to replace Giannis Sfairopoulos at Olympiacos BC
Experienced head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos is expected to be released from Olympiacos BC...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
17 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:15
Andrea Trinchieri to replace Giannis Sfairopoulos at Olympiacos BC
Lamia FC in talks with experienced goalkeeper Michalis Sifakis
Lamia FC in talks with experienced goalkeeper Michalis Sifakis
The administration of Lamia FC is in contract talks with experienced Greek goalkeeper Michalis...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
17 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:00
Lamia FC in talks with experienced goalkeeper Michalis Sifakis
