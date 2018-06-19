Olympiacos in talks with head coach David Blatt

The directors of Olympiacos BC are in contract talks with experienced Israel-American David Blatt, in order to replace head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos.
The administration of the Reds seems willing to offer an annual salary of 1 million euros to the 59-year-old former head coach of Hapoel Galil Elyon, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo St. Petersburg, Russia National Team (2006-12), Efes Pilsen, Dynamo Moscow, Cleveland Cavaliers and Darüşşafaka SK, who has already worked at Greek Basket League with Aris BC back in 2010.
