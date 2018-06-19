Olympiacos in talks with head coach David Blatt

© SPORTSDNA 2018
«Σκάει» ανταλλαγή Λέοναρντ με Πορζίνγκις!
NBA
20 λεπτά πριν
Τρομερή στιγμή: Ο γιος του Μπεργκ δάκρυσε βλέποντας τον πατέρα του στο γήπεδο (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
33 λεπτά πριν
Κράζεις ΕΠΟ, δικαστές και διαιτητές; Αφαίρεση βαθμού την τρίτη φορά!
ΠΕΙΘΑΡΧΙΚΕΣ ΑΠΟΦΑΣΕΙΣ
46 λεπτά πριν
Το σήκωσε στη Βιτόρια η Ρεάλ!
ACB
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:59
Ουίλμπεκιν: «Ενθουσιασμένος που θα παίξω για την Τουρκία»
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:43
Δείπνο στους παίκτες ο Σφαιρόπουλος
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:36
Επαφές του Προμηθέα με Κασελάκη
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:31
Υποτονικά, ισοτονικά και υπερτονικά ποτά: Ξέρετε τη διαφορά τους;
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:30
Τέλος η Τζούλια που ήξερες: Άλλαξε εμφάνιση και εντυπωσιάζει (Pics)
LIFE STYLE
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:30
Το γουστάρω πολύ αυτό το Μουντιάλ!
ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ ΛΟΘΑΝΟ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:13
Το... καυτό δεκάλεπτο του Ρούντι: 17 πόντοι κόντρα στην Μπασκόνια! (vid)
ACB
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:10
Έτσι... καθάρισε Αίγυπτο και πρόκριση η Ρωσία
MUNDIAL 2018
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:06
Σε ανοιχτή επικοινωνία Ολυμπιακός και Μπλατ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:05
Άγνωστο τερματοφύλακα από την Ουκρανία πήρε η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
PRIMERA DIVISION
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:05
Λονδίνο: Εκκενώθηκε σταθμός του Μετρό μετά από έκρηξη
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:04
Σήκωσε αντιδράσεις η επιλογή της Άνκαρα για το Eurocup (pics)
EUROCUP
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:56
«Αγρίεψε» με Βράνιες ο Τίγρης και... φωνάζει Ουζουνίδη - Τόσα σκάει και πέφτει… η Αγιά Σοφιά
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:55
Ρωσία - Αίγυπτος 3-1 (vid)
MUNDIAL
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:51
Κόντε: «Μου αρέσει η προοπτική του ΑΠΟΕΛ, επαφές και με τον ΠΑΟΚ»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:48
Νέο «χτύπημα» του ISIS: Ο Μέσι «εκτελείται» στη σέντρα γηπέδου (pic)
MUNDIAL 2018
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:48
Οι 14 δεσμεύσεις που αναλαμβάνει η Ελλάδα στη μεταμνημονιακή εποχή
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:47
Το μεσημέρι της Τετάρτης η επικύρωση της συμφωνίας από τη Βουλή της ΠΓΔΜ
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:38
«Καθάρισε» Αίγυπτο και πρόκριση σε τρία λεπτά η Ρωσία! (vids)
MUNDIAL 2018
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:29
Οι ΗΠΑ αποχωρούν και από το Συμβούλιο Ανθρωπίνων Δικαιωμάτων του ΟΗΕ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:27
Η «καυτή» κόρη του Ζόραν Ζάεφ (pics)
HOT
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:22
Ρώσοι βλέπουν την ομάδα τους μέσα στο βαγόνι του μετρό! (pic)
MUNDIAL 2018
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:21
Αφομοιώνεται στο οργανόγραμμα της ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός ο Ερασιτέχνης
ΑΛΛΑ ΣΠΟΡ
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:17
Έρωτας: Η πιο εντυπωσιακή Ελληνίδα... ξέφυγε! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:15
Στην Ανδόρα ο Ένις
ACB
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:08
Αυτογκόλ του Φατί και προβάδισμα για την Ρωσία! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:08
Olympiacos in talks with head coach David Blatt

19 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 56 λεπτά πριν
The directors of Olympiacos BC are in contract talks with experienced Israel-American David Blatt, in order to replace head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos.

The administration of the Reds seems willing to offer an annual salary of 1 million euros to the 59-year-old former head coach of Hapoel Galil Elyon, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo St. Petersburg, Russia National Team (2006-12), Efes Pilsen, Dynamo Moscow, Cleveland Cavaliers and Darüşşafaka SK, who has already worked at Greek Basket League with Aris BC back in 2010.

Dragan Sakota becomes officially the new technical director of AEK BC
Experienced Serbian head coach Dragan Sakota becomes the new technical director of AEK BC, as it...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:00
Apollon Smyrnis announce Hilal El-Helwe capture
Apollon Smyrnis officially announced on Tuesday afternoon the signing of Lebanese winger Hilal...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:00
"Lisandro López has rejected Olympiacos approach"
According to report from Italy, SL Benfica's experienced Argentine central defender, Lisandro...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
19 Ιουνίου 2018, 20:00
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’