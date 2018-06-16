© SPORTSDNA 2018
PAOK to make their final bid for Pedro Conde

16 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 56 λεπτά πριν
The administration of PAOK will soon make their final offer in order to secure the purchase of experienced striker of PAS Giannina, Pedro Pérez Conde.

The Greek Cup winners will pay an estimated amount of 800.000 euros to PAS Giannina for the 30-year-old Spanish and former player of Córdoba CF, Atlético Madrid C, Real Jaén, CD Pozoblanco, Granada CF B, CD Alcoyano (2013-14), UD Melilla, Mérida AD, who scored 20 goals at 31 performances in the domestic competitions during 2017-18 season.

