Panathinaikos and Chievo Verona agree terms over Paul-José M'Poku debt

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Διπλό τζακ ποτ στο τζόκερ - Πάνω από 1,5 εκατ.μοιράζει ο ΟΠΑΠ την Κυριακή
Διπλό τζακ ποτ στο τζόκερ - Πάνω από 1,5 εκατ.μοιράζει ο ΟΠΑΠ την Κυριακή
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
8 λεπτά πριν
Διπλό τζακ ποτ στο τζόκερ - Πάνω από 1,5 εκατ.μοιράζει ο ΟΠΑΠ την Κυριακή
Πικέ σε Γκριεζμάν: «Σε ευχαριστούμε, σου εύχομαι τα καλύτερα»
Πικέ σε Γκριεζμάν: «Σε ευχαριστούμε, σου εύχομαι τα καλύτερα»
PRIMERA DIVISION
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:55
Πικέ σε Γκριεζμάν: «Σε ευχαριστούμε, σου εύχομαι τα καλύτερα»
Αυτή είναι η αλήθεια για την διαιτησία στο ΣΕΦ
Αυτή είναι η αλήθεια για την διαιτησία στο ΣΕΦ
ΤΟΛΗΣ ΚΟΤΖΙΑΣ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:45
Αυτή είναι η αλήθεια για την διαιτησία στο ΣΕΦ
Δέκα τρόποι για να κάψεις θερμίδες χωρίς να λιώσεις στο γυμναστήριο!
Δέκα τρόποι για να κάψεις θερμίδες χωρίς να λιώσεις στο γυμναστήριο!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:30
Δέκα τρόποι για να κάψεις θερμίδες χωρίς να λιώσεις στο γυμναστήριο!
Τα… πέταξε: Η Ρία Αντωνίου ολόγυμνη στο instagram! (pics)
Τα… πέταξε: Η Ρία Αντωνίου ολόγυμνη στο instagram! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:27
Τα… πέταξε: Η Ρία Αντωνίου ολόγυμνη στο instagram! (pics)
Μακάμπι Τελ Αβίβ - Χάποελ Χολόν 95-75
Επέστρεψε στον... θρόνο της η Μακάμπι
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:19
Μακάμπι Τελ Αβίβ - Χάποελ Χολόν 95-75
Χάνεται ο στόπερ που «έψαξε» η ΑΕΚ – Πρόβλημα για Ουζουνίδη με τη φυγή Βράνιες
Χάνεται ο στόπερ που «έψαξε» η ΑΕΚ – Πρόβλημα για Ουζουνίδη με τη φυγή Βράνιες
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:15
Χάνεται ο στόπερ που «έψαξε» η ΑΕΚ – Πρόβλημα για Ουζουνίδη με τη φυγή Βράνιες
Παναθηναϊκός: «Εμείς δεν βάζουμε τον προπονητή μας να δυναμιτίσει το κλίμα»
Παναθηναϊκός: «Εμείς δεν βάζουμε τον προπονητή μας να δυναμιτίσει το κλίμα»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:09
Παναθηναϊκός: «Εμείς δεν βάζουμε τον προπονητή μας να δυναμιτίσει το κλίμα»
Ο... 300άρης Σφαιρόπουλος και ο Καλάθης που «σκαρφάλωσε» στη λίστα των πασέρ
Ο... 300άρης Σφαιρόπουλος και ο Καλάθης που «σκαρφάλωσε» στη λίστα των πασέρ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:05
Ο... 300άρης Σφαιρόπουλος και ο Καλάθης που «σκαρφάλωσε» στη λίστα των πασέρ
Έχασαν την... μπάλα οι διαιτητές: 65 φάουλ σφύριξαν στο ΣΕΦ!
Έχασαν την... μπάλα οι διαιτητές: 65 φάουλ σφύριξαν στο ΣΕΦ!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:04
Έχασαν την... μπάλα οι διαιτητές: 65 φάουλ σφύριξαν στο ΣΕΦ!
«Άντε, βγείτε να κράξετε τον... τυφλό Σφαιρόπουλο - Μη μιλάτε για διαιτησία και βολές»
«Άντε, βγείτε να κράξετε τον... τυφλό Σφαιρόπουλο - Μη μιλάτε για διαιτησία και βολές»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:00
«Άντε, βγείτε να κράξετε τον... τυφλό Σφαιρόπουλο - Μη μιλάτε για διαιτησία και βολές»
«Κλείνει» στην Γουέστ Χαμ ο Φελίπε Άντερσον
«Κλείνει» στην Γουέστ Χαμ ο Φελίπε Άντερσον
PREMIER LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:00
«Κλείνει» στην Γουέστ Χαμ ο Φελίπε Άντερσον
Ανακοίνωσε τη μεταγραφή-ρεκόρ η Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ!
Ανακοίνωσε τη μεταγραφή-ρεκόρ η Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ!
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:53
Ανακοίνωσε τη μεταγραφή-ρεκόρ η Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ!
Ένοχος ο αθλητικός δικαστής του ΕΣΑΚΕ για τα επεισόδια στο ΣΕΦ! (vid)
Ένοχος ο αθλητικός δικαστής του ΕΣΑΚΕ για τα επεισόδια στο ΣΕΦ! (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:49
Ένοχος ο αθλητικός δικαστής του ΕΣΑΚΕ για τα επεισόδια στο ΣΕΦ! (vid)
Οριστικό: Για πάντα στην Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης ο Γκριεζμάν!
Οριστικό: Για πάντα στην Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης ο Γκριεζμάν!
PRIMERA DIVISION
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:47
Οριστικό: Για πάντα στην Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης ο Γκριεζμάν!
Απολογήθηκε ο Σοφοκλής Πιλάβιος για την «κάρτα υγείας»
Απολογήθηκε ο Σοφοκλής Πιλάβιος για την «κάρτα υγείας»
ΔΙΚΑΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΑΠΟΦΑΣΕΙΣ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:42
Απολογήθηκε ο Σοφοκλής Πιλάβιος για την «κάρτα υγείας»
ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: «Στον Παναθηναϊκό δεν αντέχουν το 60-40 υπέρ τους»
ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: «Στον Παναθηναϊκό δεν αντέχουν το 60-40 υπέρ τους»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:40
ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: «Στον Παναθηναϊκό δεν αντέχουν το 60-40 υπέρ τους»
Αποχώρηση «βόμβα» στο «Power of Love»: Η Άννα εγκαταλείπει το σπίτι και γίνεται... χαμός! (vid)
Αποχώρηση «βόμβα» στο «Power of Love»: Η Άννα εγκαταλείπει το σπίτι και γίνεται... χαμός! (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:35
Αποχώρηση «βόμβα» στο «Power of Love»: Η Άννα εγκαταλείπει το σπίτι και γίνεται... χαμός! (vid)
Επέστρεψε στην Κίνα ο Ντεμπά Μπα (pic)
Επέστρεψε στην Κίνα ο Ντεμπά Μπα (pic)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:30
Επέστρεψε στην Κίνα ο Ντεμπά Μπα (pic)
Παντρεύτηκε ο Μάριν (pic)
Παντρεύτηκε ο Μάριν (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:24
Παντρεύτηκε ο Μάριν (pic)
Θέλει παίκτη της Κρίσταλ Πάλας για αντι-Σάντρο η Γιουβέντους
Θέλει παίκτη της Κρίσταλ Πάλας για αντι-Σάντρο η Γιουβέντους
SERIE A
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:23
Θέλει παίκτη της Κρίσταλ Πάλας για αντι-Σάντρο η Γιουβέντους
Παράπονα Ολυμπιακού για τις αποφάσεις του Τζαφλέρη
Παράπονα Ολυμπιακού για τις αποφάσεις του Τζαφλέρη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:16
Παράπονα Ολυμπιακού για τις αποφάσεις του Τζαφλέρη
Το «χασάπικο» του ΣΕΦ!
Το «χασάπικο» του ΣΕΦ!
ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΚΟΝΤΟΣ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:14
Το «χασάπικο» του ΣΕΦ!
Παρουσία Βασιλειάδη το Δ.Σ. της λίγκας για την αναδιάρθρωση!
Παρουσία Βασιλειάδη το Δ.Σ. της λίγκας για την αναδιάρθρωση!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:12
Παρουσία Βασιλειάδη το Δ.Σ. της λίγκας για την αναδιάρθρωση!
«Καμπάνα» στην Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για ναζιστική σημαία στον τελικό του Europa League
«Καμπάνα» στην Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για ναζιστική σημαία στον τελικό του Europa League
EUROPA LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:10
«Καμπάνα» στην Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για ναζιστική σημαία στον τελικό του Europa League
Ζαλγκίρις Κάουνας - Λιέτουβος Ρίτας 90-80
Πάλεψε ο Μαυροκεφαλίδης, προβάδισμα... τίτλου για την Ζαλγκίρις
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:08
Ζαλγκίρις Κάουνας - Λιέτουβος Ρίτας 90-80
Μήτογλου: «Να δώσουμε και την ψυχή μας στον τελικό των τελικών»
Μήτογλου: «Να δώσουμε και την ψυχή μας στον τελικό των τελικών»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:06
Μήτογλου: «Να δώσουμε και την ψυχή μας στον τελικό των τελικών»
Μ. Παπαδόπουλος: «Είδα αγωνία του διαιτητή Σώμου για τον νικητή»
Μ. Παπαδόπουλος: «Είδα αγωνία του διαιτητή Σώμου για τον νικητή»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:59
Μ. Παπαδόπουλος: «Είδα αγωνία του διαιτητή Σώμου για τον νικητή»
Στρέλνιεκς: «Το Game 5 θα είναι θέμα μαχητικότητας και θέλησης»
Στρέλνιεκς: «Το Game 5 θα είναι θέμα μαχητικότητας και θέλησης»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:56
Στρέλνιεκς: «Το Game 5 θα είναι θέμα μαχητικότητας και θέλησης»
Γ. Σαββίδης: «Ντροπή σας, ο Σαββίδης φταίει» (pic)
Γ. Σαββίδης: «Ντροπή σας, ο Σαββίδης φταίει» (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:56
Γ. Σαββίδης: «Ντροπή σας, ο Σαββίδης φταίει» (pic)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Panathinaikos and Chievo Verona agree terms over Paul-José M'Poku debt

14 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Panathinaikos and Chievo Verona agree terms over Paul-José M'Poku debt

Panathinaikos and Chievo Verona have agreed terms over the money owed to the Italian club from the Greens for the loan move of Paul-José M'Poku Ebunge.

The administration of financially struggling Athens club paid 100.000 euros to Chievo Verona for the 26-year-old Congolese international winger (4 goals at 36 performances in all competitions during 2016-17 season) and will also pay them another 200.000 euros in the near future, in order to avoid a possible punishment from UEFA.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Vangelis Moras extends his contract with Larissa FC
Vangelis Moras extends his contract with Larissa FC
Experienced former international central defender, Vangelis Moras, extended on Thursday morning his...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:00
Vangelis Moras extends his contract with Larissa FC
Olympiacos BC beat Panathinaikos BC at Game 4 of Basket League finals
Olympiacos BC beat Panathinaikos BC at Game 4 of Basket League finals
After an astonishing performance, Olympiacos BC won easily 92-76 against Panathinaikos BC at Game 4...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:10
Olympiacos BC beat Panathinaikos BC at Game 4 of Basket League finals
Olympiacos closing in on André Pedrosa capture
Olympiacos closing in on André Pedrosa capture
Olympiacos are currently closing in on the capture of talented Portuguese defensive midfielder of...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
14 Ιουνίου 2018, 20:00
Olympiacos closing in on André Pedrosa capture
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Panathinaikos and Chievo Verona agree terms over Paul-José M'Poku debt
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’