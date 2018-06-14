Panathinaikos and Chievo Verona agree terms over Paul-José M'Poku debt

Panathinaikos and Chievo Verona have agreed terms over the money owed to the Italian club from the Greens for the loan move of Paul-José M'Poku Ebunge.
The administration of financially struggling Athens club paid 100.000 euros to Chievo Verona for the 26-year-old Congolese international winger (4 goals at 36 performances in all competitions during 2016-17 season) and will also pay them another 200.000 euros in the near future, in order to avoid a possible punishment from UEFA.
