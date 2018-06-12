"Olympiakos eye loan move for Watford Isaac Success"

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Σίμτσακ: «Από τα πλέον σημαντικά γρανάζια του Άρη ο Βουρτζούμης»
Σίμτσακ: «Από τα πλέον σημαντικά γρανάζια του Άρη ο Βουρτζούμης»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
3 λεπτά πριν
Σίμτσακ: «Από τα πλέον σημαντικά γρανάζια του Άρη ο Βουρτζούμης»
Θέλει να αγοράσει την ομάδα του Περπέρογλου ο Αμπράμοβιτς
Θέλει να αγοράσει την ομάδα του Περπέρογλου ο Αμπράμοβιτς
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
4 λεπτά πριν
Θέλει να αγοράσει την ομάδα του Περπέρογλου ο Αμπράμοβιτς
«Έδεσε» τον ταλαντούχο Μέιτλαντ-Νάιλς η Άρσεναλ (pic)
«Έδεσε» τον ταλαντούχο Μέιτλαντ-Νάιλς η Άρσεναλ (pic)
PREMIER LEAGUE
10 λεπτά πριν
«Έδεσε» τον ταλαντούχο Μέιτλαντ-Νάιλς η Άρσεναλ (pic)
Έρχεται την Παρασκευή ο Δώνης στην Αθήνα
Έρχεται την Παρασκευή ο Δώνης στην Αθήνα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
15 λεπτά πριν
Έρχεται την Παρασκευή ο Δώνης στην Αθήνα
Η εξομολόγηση ενός δρομέα: Έτσι άλλαξα ζωή τρέχοντας
Η εξομολόγηση ενός δρομέα: Έτσι άλλαξα ζωή τρέχοντας
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
15 λεπτά πριν
Η εξομολόγηση ενός δρομέα: Έτσι άλλαξα ζωή τρέχοντας
Στο Champions League η Λε Μαν! (pic)
Στο Champions League η Λε Μαν! (pic)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
21 λεπτά πριν
Στο Champions League η Λε Μαν! (pic)
Τσίπρας σε Παυλόπουλο: Έχουμε συμφωνία για ονομασία erga omnes
Τσίπρας σε Παυλόπουλο: Έχουμε συμφωνία για ονομασία erga omnes
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
23 λεπτά πριν
Τσίπρας σε Παυλόπουλο: Έχουμε συμφωνία για ονομασία erga omnes
Συναγερμός στο Παρίσι, ομηρία σε κατάστημα
Συναγερμός στο Παρίσι, ομηρία σε κατάστημα
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
26 λεπτά πριν
Συναγερμός στο Παρίσι, ομηρία σε κατάστημα
«Προικίζει» με Καντέ τον νέο προπονητή της η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης!
«Προικίζει» με Καντέ τον νέο προπονητή της η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης!
PRIMERA DIVISION
30 λεπτά πριν
«Προικίζει» με Καντέ τον νέο προπονητή της η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης!
Νικοπολίδης και Παπαδόπουλος παίζουν footvolley στον Σχοινιά
Νικοπολίδης και Παπαδόπουλος παίζουν footvolley στον Σχοινιά
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
39 λεπτά πριν
Νικοπολίδης και Παπαδόπουλος παίζουν footvolley στον Σχοινιά
Αναλαμβάνει τους Ράπτορς ο Νερς
Αναλαμβάνει τους Ράπτορς ο Νερς
NBA
42 λεπτά πριν
Αναλαμβάνει τους Ράπτορς ο Νερς
Κιτρινόμαυρες ρουκέτες: «Εκεί θέλει να πάει ο Βράνιες, έρχονται 3 παικταράδες - Γκρίνια για Ουζουνίδη αν...»
Κιτρινόμαυρες ρουκέτες: «Εκεί θέλει να πάει ο Βράνιες, έρχονται 3 παικταράδες - Γκρίνια για Ουζουνίδη αν...»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
43 λεπτά πριν
Κιτρινόμαυρες ρουκέτες: «Εκεί θέλει να πάει ο Βράνιες, έρχονται 3 παικταράδες - Γκρίνια για Ουζουνίδη αν...»
«Βλέπει» ΝΒΑ και... Γιάννη ο Μπρόκχοφ (pic)
«Βλέπει» ΝΒΑ και... Γιάννη ο Μπρόκχοφ (pic)
NBA
53 λεπτά πριν
«Βλέπει» ΝΒΑ και... Γιάννη ο Μπρόκχοφ (pic)
«Οι διαπραγματεύσεις με την ΑΕΚ για Βράνιες συνεχίζονται»
«Οι διαπραγματεύσεις με την ΑΕΚ για Βράνιες συνεχίζονται»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
54 λεπτά πριν
«Οι διαπραγματεύσεις με την ΑΕΚ για Βράνιες συνεχίζονται»
Ανανέωσε και ο Κωνσταντινίδης στον ΠΑΟΚ
Ανανέωσε και ο Κωνσταντινίδης στον ΠΑΟΚ
VOLLEY LEAGUE
54 λεπτά πριν
Ανανέωσε και ο Κωνσταντινίδης στον ΠΑΟΚ
Άτιμη ζωή: 11 παικταράδες που δυστυχώς δεν θα παίξουν ποτέ σε Μουντιάλ!
Άτιμη ζωή: 11 παικταράδες που δυστυχώς δεν θα παίξουν ποτέ σε Μουντιάλ!
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Άτιμη ζωή: 11 παικταράδες που δυστυχώς δεν θα παίξουν ποτέ σε Μουντιάλ!
Παναθηναϊκός: Προκηρύσσεται Αύξηση Μετοχικού Κεφαλαίου 20 εκατ. ευρώ!
Προκηρύσσεται Αύξηση Μετοχικού Κεφαλαίου 20 εκατ. ευρώ!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Παναθηναϊκός: Προκηρύσσεται Αύξηση Μετοχικού Κεφαλαίου 20 εκατ. ευρώ!
«Βόμβα»: Αναλαμβάνει την Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης μετά το Μουντιάλ ο Λοπετέγκι! (pic)
«Βόμβα»: Αναλαμβάνει την Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης μετά το Μουντιάλ ο Λοπετέγκι! (pic)
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
«Βόμβα»: Αναλαμβάνει την Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης μετά το Μουντιάλ ο Λοπετέγκι! (pic)
«Αγριεμένη» η Ιαπωνία πριν το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο (vid)
«Αγριεμένη» η Ιαπωνία πριν το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
«Αγριεμένη» η Ιαπωνία πριν το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο (vid)
Χρυσικόπουλος: «Διδακτική η σεζόν, κρατάω την αντίδραση στα δύσκολα»
Χρυσικόπουλος: «Διδακτική η σεζόν, κρατάω την αντίδραση στα δύσκολα»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χρυσικόπουλος: «Διδακτική η σεζόν, κρατάω την αντίδραση στα δύσκολα»
Στην Αμερική ο Καρυπίδης, αύριο η συνάντηση με Σάκιεβιτς - Παπαδόπουλο
Στην Αμερική ο Καρυπίδης, αύριο η συνάντηση με Σάκιεβιτς - Παπαδόπουλο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Αμερική ο Καρυπίδης, αύριο η συνάντηση με Σάκιεβιτς - Παπαδόπουλο
Αναλαμβάνει την Βίρτους Μπολόνια ο Σακριπάντι
Κατέληξε σε ιταλική λύση η Βίρτους Μπολόνια
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Αναλαμβάνει την Βίρτους Μπολόνια ο Σακριπάντι
Ψηφίστηκε επί της αρχής το πολυνομοσχέδιο με τα προαπαιτούμενα
Ψηφίστηκε επί της αρχής το πολυνομοσχέδιο με τα προαπαιτούμενα
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ψηφίστηκε επί της αρχής το πολυνομοσχέδιο με τα προαπαιτούμενα
Ανακοίνωσε Κάτιτς η Ρέιντζερς (pic, vid)
Ανακοίνωσε Κάτιτς η Ρέιντζερς (pic, vid)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Κάτιτς η Ρέιντζερς (pic, vid)
Παϊσιάδης: «Τα τυπικά για Φιλίποφ, μας ενδιαφέρει ο Χιμένεθ - Δεν υπάρχει θέμα με Κάλβο και Σεπέδα»
Παϊσιάδης: «Τα τυπικά για Φιλίποφ, μας ενδιαφέρει ο Χιμένεθ - Δεν υπάρχει θέμα με Κάλβο και Σεπέδα»
VOLLEY LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Παϊσιάδης: «Τα τυπικά για Φιλίποφ, μας ενδιαφέρει ο Χιμένεθ - Δεν υπάρχει θέμα με Κάλβο και Σεπέδα»
Στην Όσιγιεκ ο Ίβουσιτς του Ολυμπιακού
Στην Όσιγιεκ ο Ίβουσιτς του Ολυμπιακού
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Όσιγιεκ ο Ίβουσιτς του Ολυμπιακού
Χρυσός Ολυμπιονίκης έχασε τη 19 μηνών κόρη του από πνιγμό
Χρυσός Ολυμπιονίκης έχασε τη 19 μηνών κόρη του από πνιγμό
ΑΛΛΑ ΣΠΟΡ
1 ώρα πριν
Χρυσός Ολυμπιονίκης έχασε τη 19 μηνών κόρη του από πνιγμό
Ο Μποχωρίδης και... οι εξελίξεις στον Άρη
Ο Μποχωρίδης και... οι εξελίξεις στον Άρη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Μποχωρίδης και... οι εξελίξεις στον Άρη
Στο στόχαστρο της Λιλ ο Φερνάντο Τόρες
Στο στόχαστρο της Λιλ ο Φερνάντο Τόρες
LIGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
Στο στόχαστρο της Λιλ ο Φερνάντο Τόρες
«Έδεσε» Σπυριδοπούλου ο Ολυμπιακός
«Έδεσε» Σπυριδοπούλου ο Ολυμπιακός
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
«Έδεσε» Σπυριδοπούλου ο Ολυμπιακός
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

"Olympiakos eye loan move for Watford Isaac Success"

12 Ιουνίου 2018, 18:00
"Olympiakos eye loan move for Watford Isaac Success"

According to rumours from his motherland, Olympiacos want to sign 22-year-old Nigerian international striker Isaac Success Ajayi, on loan from Watford.

The article of "owngoalnigeria.com" website: Greek giants Olympiakos are currently exploring ways to sign Watford Nigerian striker Isaac Success on loan from English Premier League side Watford before the start of next season.

Success spent the second half of the season on loan to relegated Spanish LaLiga side Malaga where he made nine appearances and bagged two assists in their failed quest to remain in the LaLiga.

Olympiakos are in the market for a forward of his type and have already sounded his representatives about a move, which will be a season long loan deal as the forward bids to return to the form that made Watford splash big to sign him from Granada two seasons ago.

The Nigerian has not been lucky with injuries since his record ‎€15m move to the English Premier League side and a loss of form has also seen him play just 19 games with a goal and assist to his name.

Still highly rated by the owners of the club, the 22 year old is hoping for a fresh start at the club under new coach Javi Garcia, who knew him from his time in the LaLiga at Granada while the coach was handling Malaga.

  • Dislikes0
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
"Olympiakos eye loan move for Watford Isaac Success"
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’