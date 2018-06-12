"Olympiakos eye loan move for Watford Isaac Success"

The article of "owngoalnigeria.com" website: Greek giants Olympiakos are currently exploring ways to sign Watford Nigerian striker Isaac Success on loan from English Premier League side Watford before the start of next season.
Success spent the second half of the season on loan to relegated Spanish LaLiga side Malaga where he made nine appearances and bagged two assists in their failed quest to remain in the LaLiga.
Olympiakos are in the market for a forward of his type and have already sounded his representatives about a move, which will be a season long loan deal as the forward bids to return to the form that made Watford splash big to sign him from Granada two seasons ago.
The Nigerian has not been lucky with injuries since his record €15m move to the English Premier League side and a loss of form has also seen him play just 19 games with a goal and assist to his name.
Still highly rated by the owners of the club, the 22 year old is hoping for a fresh start at the club under new coach Javi Garcia, who knew him from his time in the LaLiga at Granada while the coach was handling Malaga.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0