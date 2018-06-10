© SPORTSDNA 2018
Close
Panathinaikos BC players honor Pavlos Giannakopoulos memory (vids)

10 Ιουνίου 2018, 19:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 3 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos BC players honor Pavlos Giannakopoulos memory (vids)

The players of Panathinaikos BC honored the memory of late president Pavlos Giannakopoulos before Basket League's finals Game 2 against Olympiacos BC.

Watch the following videos of SDNA from "Nick Galis Stadium" of Athens:

  Dislikes0

Panathinaikos BC players honor Pavlos Giannakopoulos memory (vids)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’