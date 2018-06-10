Panathinaikos BC players honor Pavlos Giannakopoulos memory (vids)

The players of Panathinaikos BC honored the memory of late president Pavlos Giannakopoulos before Basket League's finals Game 2 against Olympiacos BC.
Watch the following videos of SDNA from "Nick Galis Stadium" of Athens:
Panathinaikos BC coaches and players paid tribute to Pavlos Giannakopoulos. #paobc #PaoOly pic.twitter.com/AdgGaMEiWe
