STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
2 λεπτά πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

Panathinaikos BC legendary president Pavlos Giannakopoulos passes away

10 Ιουνίου 2018, 15:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 38 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos BC legendary president Pavlos Giannakopoulos passes away

Legendary and beloved president of Panathinaikos BC, Pavlos Giannakopoulos, passed away peacefully on Sunday, aged 89, on the anniversary of his first involvement with the historic club, 47 years ago.

From 1987 to 2012, the Giannakopoulos brothers managed Panathinaikos' basketball, volleyball, and all amateur sports teams, from athletics to water polo. Their involvement with Panathinaikos' basketball team was their greatest success, in both domestic and European competitions. Pavlos was the President of the basketball department from 1987 to 2000 and together with his brother from 2003 to 2012.

Through 2012, Panathinaikos had won 13 out of the last 15 Greek Basket League championships (excluding the 2001–02, and 2011–12 seasons), and the EuroLeague championship in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2009, and 2011. The club, during that time, featured some of the best players of Greece, along with players from abroad, such as ex-NBAers Dominique Wilkins and Byron Scott, as well as European stars such as, Dejan Bodiroga, Nikos Galis, Panagiotis Giannakis and Stojan Vranković.

The basketball section of the club alone had a reported budget of €35 million in 2009. In 2011, Pavlos and his brother Thanasis, won the EuroLeague Club Executive of the Year Award. In 2012, Pavlos' son, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, took over control of Panathinaikos B.C..

In 2015, the indoor hall of Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium was named "Pavlos Giannakopoulos", in his honour.

Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'