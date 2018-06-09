PAOK BC beat Promitheas Patras on the road and secure Basket League's 3rd place

PAOK BC won 91-79 against Promitheas Patras on the road on Saturday evening and secured the third place of 2017-18 Basket League (with 3-0 victories).
International power forward/center Vangelis Margaritis (21 points, 11 rebounds) and experienced American combo guard Phil Goss (21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) were the best performers of head coach Ilias Papatheodorou at this away clash, while 26-year-old Ukrainian international point forward Oleksandr Lypovyy scored 19 points for the home side.
