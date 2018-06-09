"Olympiacos take on Emmanuel Emenike over death threat claims"

The article of "scorenigeria.com.ng" website about the 31-year-old international: Greek giants Olympiacos have asked Emmanuel Emenike to back his claims that he his life was threatened by fans of the club and they now look set to ship him out on another loan.
The club have dared the Nigeria striker to present a video evidence where his life was threatened.
The newly wedded Emenike left Greece in the January transfer window to Las Palmas, who were eventually relegated from La Liga with the striker never playing an official game.
There is now a strong possibility Olympiacos plan to send him out on loan till his contracts expire.
Emenike has claimed his life has been threatened by the club fans and this forced him to leave for Spain on loan..
“The club are aware of the player’s claims and they are now waiting on him to return as well as to prove it as he claimed that he has video evidence,” a top source told SCORENigeria
“We are a club with good reputation and nothing of such has occurred here. That is why club are very shocked by what Emenike’s damaging claims.
“The club are waiting for the video, the country is waiting for this as well.”
