SDNA's exclusive: Boston Celtics monitoring Ioannis Papapetrou

According to SDNA's exclusive information, the Boston Celtics are currently monitoring the case of small forward of Olympiacos BC, Ioannis Papapetrou.
The current contract of 24-year-old international with the Reds expires in the summer of 2018, while he averaged 6.8 ppg and 3.6 rpg in Euroleague during 2017-18 season and Panathinaikos BC are also monitoring his case after his solid performances in the first two Basket League finals.
The Boston Celtics know well Ioannis Papapetrou, from his spell at the University of Texas back in 2012-13, while the 41-year-old head coach of historic NBA club, Brad Stephens, likes to work with players coming from Euroleague, such as German center Daniel Theis and Shane Larkin.
