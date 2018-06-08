© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

SDNA's exclusive: Boston Celtics monitoring Ioannis Papapetrou

8 Ιουνίου 2018, 09:55
According to SDNA's exclusive information, the Boston Celtics are currently monitoring the case of small forward of Olympiacos BC, Ioannis Papapetrou.

The current contract of 24-year-old international with the Reds expires in the summer of 2018, while he averaged 6.8 ppg and 3.6 rpg in Euroleague during 2017-18 season and Panathinaikos BC are also monitoring his case after his solid performances in the first two Basket League finals.

The Boston Celtics know well Ioannis Papapetrou, from his spell at the University of Texas back in 2012-13, while the 41-year-old head coach of historic NBA club, Brad Stephens, likes to work with players coming from Euroleague, such as German center Daniel Theis and Shane Larkin.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Dimitris Giannoulis to remain at Atromitos on loan from PAOK
Dimitris Giannoulis to remain at Atromitos on loan from PAOK
Left defender of Atromitos, Dimitris Giannoulis, will remain at Austrian manager Damir Canadi's...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
7 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:00
Dimitris Giannoulis to remain at Atromitos on loan from PAOK
Serious riots at Piraeus after Game 2 of Basket League finals
Serious riots at Piraeus after Game 2 of Basket League finals
Serious riots took place between supporters of Olympiacos and the Police forces outside of "Peace...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
7 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:00
Serious riots at Piraeus after Game 2 of Basket League finals
Panathinaikos BC beat Olympiacos BC on the road to even series
Panathinaikos BC beat Olympiacos BC on the road to even series
Panathinaikos BC won 71-66 against Olympiacos BC on the road on Thursday night and therefore...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
7 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:00
Panathinaikos BC beat Olympiacos BC on the road to even series
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’