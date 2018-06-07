Panathinaikos BC beat Olympiacos BC on the road to even series

Panathinaikos BC won 71-66 against Olympiacos BC on the road on Thursday night and therefore managed to even 2017-18 Basket League finals series (1-1).
International point guard Nick Calathes (18 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) and 28-year-old American combo guard Mike James (17 points, 5 rebounds) were the best performers of the Greens at this away clash, while international small forward Ioannis Papapetrou scored 13 points and grabbed 4 rebounds for experienced head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos' team.
