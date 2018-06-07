Panathinaikos BC beat Olympiacos BC on the road to even series

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Live streaming: Η συνέντευξη Τύπου του δεύτερου τελικού
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
46 δευτ. πριν
Στο «σφυρί» ο Ντρινκγουότερ και... όποιος τσιμπήσει
PREMIER LEAGUE
3 λεπτά πριν
Ο πανηγυρισμός Καλάθη - Αλβέρτη μετά το μπρέικ στο ΣΕΦ (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
7 λεπτά πριν
Πασκουάλ: «Μείναμε ψύχραιμοι και πήραμε τη νίκη»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
12 λεπτά πριν
Η 29χρονη Ελληνίδα βασίλισσα των ερωτικών ταινιών παραμένει Νο1 στο εξωτερικό (pics)
LIFE STYLE
15 λεπτά πριν
Τι σχέση έχει η Jeep με έναν τυραννόσαυρο; (video)
ΝΕΑ AΓΟΡΑΣ
17 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός - Παναθηναϊκός 66-71
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
18 λεπτά πριν
Αγόρασε τον Ντόουγκλας Κόστα η Γιουβέντους (vid)
SERIE A
18 λεπτά πριν
Δεν… βιάζονται για συμφωνία τα Σκόπια – Ζάεφ: Ήθελα να τηλεφωνήσω στον Τσίπρα, αλλά…
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
24 λεπτά πριν
«Έσβησε τα φώτα» στον Γκιστ ο Παπαπέτρου (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
31 λεπτά πριν
Μήπως τον απωθείς χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνεις; 4 σημεία SOS
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
33 λεπτά πριν
Επέστρεψε στον πάγκο του Λεβαδειακού ο Μάντζιος
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
35 λεπτά πριν
Πληρώνει τη ρήτρα και παίρνει τον Λενγκλέ η Μπαρτσελόνα
PRIMERA DIVISION
40 λεπτά πριν
Μπάρκας: «Ευχαριστώ τον πρόεδρο, την ομάδα και τους φιλάθλους»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
46 λεπτά πριν
Αναγνωστόπουλος: «Θέλω να μείνω στον Άρη και να προσφέρω περισσότερα» (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Νέες τουρκικές παραβάσεις στο Αιγαίο
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
50 λεπτά πριν
«Διαζύγιο» ανάμεσα σε Άρη και Θανάση Μολυβδά
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
50 λεπτά πριν
Θέλει Γκαμεϊρό η Βαλένθια, πρόβλημα το υψηλό συμβόλαιό του
PRIMERA DIVISION
56 λεπτά πριν
Η Αλεξάνδρα Παναγιώταρου με καυτά μαγιό (pics)
HOT
1 ώρα πριν
Φορτσάρει για Κονέ η ΑΕΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Επίθεση κουκουλοφόρων στο γραφείο του Μ. Βαρβιτσιώτη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
«Ο πρόεδρος της Μπεσίκτας τσέκαρε από κοντά τον Πέλκα»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στο ΣΕΦ Φορτούνης, Μανιάτης και «Σάσι» (pics)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τραυματίστηκε στην προπόνηση της Βραζιλίας ο Φρεντ της Γιουνάιτεντ!
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Έγκερ - Μπαρτσελονέτα 4-9
ΠΟΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Αγωγή ύψους 1.000.000 ευρώ από παίκτρια του «Power of Love»: Ποιους βάζει στο στόχαστρο;
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Βλάχος: «Σημασία ότι πήραμε την πρόκριση»
ΠΟΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Δεύτερος τελικός για Στίβενς
ROLAND GARROS
1 ώρα πριν
Στάση πληρωμών κήρυξαν οκτώ στους 10 δανειολήπτες στεγαστικών δανείων
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
«Κλείνει» στόπερ... περιμένοντας τον Σωκράτη η Άρσεναλ
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Panathinaikos BC beat Olympiacos BC on the road to even series

7 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:00
Panathinaikos BC won 71-66 against Olympiacos BC on the road on Thursday night and therefore managed to even 2017-18 Basket League finals series (1-1).

International point guard Nick Calathes (18 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) and 28-year-old American combo guard Mike James (17 points, 5 rebounds) were the best performers of the Greens at this away clash, while international small forward Ioannis Papapetrou scored 13 points and grabbed 4 rebounds for experienced head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos' team.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

"Besiktas JK president watched Dimitris Pelkas in action"
President of Besiktas JK, Fikret Orman, recently visited Greece in order to watch Dimitris Pelkas...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 8 λεπτά πριν
"Olympiacos among the teams interested in Damien Da Silva"
Olympiacos are among the many teams interested in signing experienced French central defender...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 8 λεπτά πριν
French goalkeeper Jérémy Malherbe officially joins Panionios
Panionios officially announced on Thursday evening the signing of 27-year-old French goalkeeper...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 8 λεπτά πριν
