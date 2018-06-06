SDNA's exclusive: Maccabi Tel Aviv want to keep Jeremy Pargo

According to SDNA's exclusive information, the directors of Maccabi Tel Aviv want to keep experienced point guard Jeremy Raymon Pargo in team's squad.
The 32-year-old American joined the Israeli giants from Champville SC in April (his third spell with Maccabi Tel Aviv, after 2010-11 and 2014-15), he has averaged 13.4 ppg and 7.1 apg at his first nine championship matches and Croatian head coach Neven Spahija is more than happy with his performances, so the administration of club is intended to extend his contract ahead of 2018-19 season, along with that of his 27-year-old compatriot, Pierre Deshawn Jackson, in order to be strong and complete at the point guard position.
