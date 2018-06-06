Ivan Savvidis kept his promise: Stelios Malezas renews with PAOK (pic)

Experienced central defender and captain of PAOK, Stelios Malezas, will renew his contract with the Greek Cup winners until the end of 2018-19 season.
Owner and president of historic Thessaloniki club, Ivan Savvidis, had publicly promised after victory over AEK (2-0) at 2017-18 Greek Cup final that the contract of 33-year-old international stopper and former player of Fortuna Düsseldorf (2012-14), Panaitolikos will be extended, something which was officially announced on Wednesday evening.
