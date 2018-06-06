Ivan Savvidis kept his promise: Stelios Malezas renews with PAOK (pic)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
«Έκλεψε» το... διαμαντάκι της Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν ο Έμερι!
«Έκλεψε» το... διαμαντάκι της Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν ο Έμερι!
PREMIER LEAGUE
6 λεπτά πριν
«Έκλεψε» το... διαμαντάκι της Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν ο Έμερι!
Αυτοί «τελειώνουν» από ΠΑΟ και Ολυμπιακό ακόμα κι αν πάρουν μόνοι τους το πρωτάθλημα!
Αυτοί «τελειώνουν» από ΠΑΟ και Ολυμπιακό ακόμα κι αν πάρουν μόνοι τους το πρωτάθλημα!
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
7 λεπτά πριν
Αυτοί «τελειώνουν» από ΠΑΟ και Ολυμπιακό ακόμα κι αν πάρουν μόνοι τους το πρωτάθλημα!
Κώστας Αντετοκούνμπο: «Αυτές τις συμβουλές μού δίνει ο Γιάννης» (vid)
Κώστας Αντετοκούνμπο: «Αυτές τις συμβουλές μού δίνει ο Γιάννης» (vid)
NBA
9 λεπτά πριν
Κώστας Αντετοκούνμπο: «Αυτές τις συμβουλές μού δίνει ο Γιάννης» (vid)
Ολυμπιακός/όμιλος Ξυνή - ΑΕΚ
Live: Ολυμπιακός/όμιλος Ξυνή - ΑΕΚ
ΧΑΝΤΜΠΟΛ
11 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός/όμιλος Ξυνή - ΑΕΚ
Μάνα Δίδυμος: Μιλά ακατάπαυστα και είναι πάντα στο... πόδι
Μάνα Δίδυμος: Μιλά ακατάπαυστα και είναι πάντα στο... πόδι
ΖΩΔΙΑ
11 λεπτά πριν
Μάνα Δίδυμος: Μιλά ακατάπαυστα και είναι πάντα στο... πόδι
Αποκάλυψη τώρα! Έτσι είναι το σώμα της Κωνσταντίνας Σπυροπούλου χωρίς ρετούς! (pic)
Αποκάλυψη τώρα! Έτσι είναι το σώμα της Κωνσταντίνας Σπυροπούλου χωρίς ρετούς! (pic)
LIFE STYLE
15 λεπτά πριν
Αποκάλυψη τώρα! Έτσι είναι το σώμα της Κωνσταντίνας Σπυροπούλου χωρίς ρετούς! (pic)
Πώς να συνεχίσεις μια σχέση μετά την απιστία;
Πώς να συνεχίσεις μια σχέση μετά την απιστία;
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
19 λεπτά πριν
Πώς να συνεχίσεις μια σχέση μετά την απιστία;
Σκόραρε μετά από τρία χρόνια πρώην παίκτης του Άρη (vid)
Σκόραρε μετά από τρία χρόνια πρώην παίκτης του Άρη (vid)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
21 λεπτά πριν
Σκόραρε μετά από τρία χρόνια πρώην παίκτης του Άρη (vid)
Ανακοίνωσε Νικολογιάννη ο Ολυμπιακός
Ανακοίνωσε Νικολογιάννη ο Ολυμπιακός
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
21 λεπτά πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Νικολογιάννη ο Ολυμπιακός
Καντιμοίρης: «Έχουμε συμφωνήσει με τον Καρυπίδη»
Καντιμοίρης: «Έχουμε συμφωνήσει με τον Καρυπίδη»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 λεπτά πριν
Καντιμοίρης: «Έχουμε συμφωνήσει με τον Καρυπίδη»
Τα συλλυπητήρια της ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για τον τον Άρη Ραφτόπουλο
Τα συλλυπητήρια της ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για τον τον Άρη Ραφτόπουλο
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
25 λεπτά πριν
Τα συλλυπητήρια της ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για τον τον Άρη Ραφτόπουλο
Αιολικός: Συνεχίζει με Ψυρόπουλο στον πάγκο
Αιολικός: Συνεχίζει με Ψυρόπουλο στον πάγκο
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
25 λεπτά πριν
Αιολικός: Συνεχίζει με Ψυρόπουλο στον πάγκο
Και επίσημα... Μαλεζάς μέχρι το 2019 στον ΠΑΟΚ!
Και επίσημα... Μαλεζάς μέχρι το 2019 στον ΠΑΟΚ!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 λεπτά πριν
Και επίσημα... Μαλεζάς μέχρι το 2019 στον ΠΑΟΚ!
Γυρίζει Ελλάδα ο Κουτρουμπής; Αυτή η ομάδα τον έχει στη λίστα της
Γυρίζει Ελλάδα ο Κουτρουμπής; Αυτή η ομάδα τον έχει στη λίστα της
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
28 λεπτά πριν
Γυρίζει Ελλάδα ο Κουτρουμπής; Αυτή η ομάδα τον έχει στη λίστα της
Καιρός: Πώς να προφυλαχτείτε από τον καύσωνα – Η πιο ζεστή ημέρα θα είναι η Παρασκευή
Καιρός: Πώς να προφυλαχτείτε από τον καύσωνα – Η πιο ζεστή ημέρα θα είναι η Παρασκευή
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
29 λεπτά πριν
Καιρός: Πώς να προφυλαχτείτε από τον καύσωνα – Η πιο ζεστή ημέρα θα είναι η Παρασκευή
Χάνεϊκατ για τον... ελληνικό εμφύλιο της VTB: «Είμαστε καλύτεροι από την Ούνικς»
Χάνεϊκατ για τον... ελληνικό εμφύλιο της VTB: «Είμαστε καλύτεροι από την Ούνικς»
VTB LEAGUE
32 λεπτά πριν
Χάνεϊκατ για τον... ελληνικό εμφύλιο της VTB: «Είμαστε καλύτεροι από την Ούνικς»
Φιλικό με τον Ολυμπιακό ανακοίνωσε η ομάδα του Μακελελέ
Φιλικό με τον Ολυμπιακό ανακοίνωσε η ομάδα του Μακελελέ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
32 λεπτά πριν
Φιλικό με τον Ολυμπιακό ανακοίνωσε η ομάδα του Μακελελέ
Στην Λαμία έως το 2020 ο Επστάιν
Στην Λαμία έως το 2020 ο Επστάιν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
33 λεπτά πριν
Στην Λαμία έως το 2020 ο Επστάιν
Μήνυμα τίτλου από Γκαρμπίνιε!
Μήνυμα τίτλου από Γκαρμπίνιε!
ROLAND GARROS
36 λεπτά πριν
Μήνυμα τίτλου από Γκαρμπίνιε!
Τρίκαλα: «Ο κ. Μπαταγιάννης δεν προτίθεται να εγκαταλείψει την ΠΑΕ»
Τρίκαλα: «Ο κ. Μπαταγιάννης δεν προτίθεται να εγκαταλείψει την ΠΑΕ»
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
38 λεπτά πριν
Τρίκαλα: «Ο κ. Μπαταγιάννης δεν προτίθεται να εγκαταλείψει την ΠΑΕ»
Φρίκη στην Ορεστιάδα: Γρονθοκόπησε μέχρι θανάτου τη μητέρα του και έμενε στο σπίτι με το πτώμα
Φρίκη στην Ορεστιάδα: Γρονθοκόπησε μέχρι θανάτου τη μητέρα του και έμενε στο σπίτι με το πτώμα
ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ
39 λεπτά πριν
Φρίκη στην Ορεστιάδα: Γρονθοκόπησε μέχρι θανάτου τη μητέρα του και έμενε στο σπίτι με το πτώμα
Ελ Καντουρί: «Θα δούμε τους επόμενους μήνες τι θα γίνει με το μέλλον μου»
Ελ Καντουρί: «Θα δούμε τους επόμενους μήνες τι θα γίνει με το μέλλον μου»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
42 λεπτά πριν
Ελ Καντουρί: «Θα δούμε τους επόμενους μήνες τι θα γίνει με το μέλλον μου»
Καλό ξεκίνημα για Καγιαλή - Μάντη στη Μασσαλία
Καλό ξεκίνημα για Καγιαλή - Μάντη στη Μασσαλία
ΙΣΤΙΟΠΛΟΪΑ
44 λεπτά πριν
Καλό ξεκίνημα για Καγιαλή - Μάντη στη Μασσαλία
Το δεύτερο μέρος του... απολογισμού της Euroleague με Καλάθη και Σβεντ (vid)
Το δεύτερο μέρος του... απολογισμού της Euroleague με Καλάθη και Σβεντ (vid)
EUROLEAGUE
52 λεπτά πριν
Το δεύτερο μέρος του... απολογισμού της Euroleague με Καλάθη και Σβεντ (vid)
Λεμονής: «Δεν έχω κλείσει στον Παναθηναϊκό»
Λεμονής: «Δεν έχω κλείσει στον Παναθηναϊκό»
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
52 λεπτά πριν
Λεμονής: «Δεν έχω κλείσει στον Παναθηναϊκό»
Ταλεντάρα από Πορτογαλία ανακοίνωσε η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ!
Ταλεντάρα από Πορτογαλία ανακοίνωσε η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ!
PREMIER LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
Ταλεντάρα από Πορτογαλία ανακοίνωσε η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ!
Ο Δώρος... ξέφυγε: Φουλ «επίθεση» στο Power of Love! (vid)
Ο Δώρος... ξέφυγε: Φουλ «επίθεση» στο Power of Love! (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
58 λεπτά πριν
Ο Δώρος... ξέφυγε: Φουλ «επίθεση» στο Power of Love! (vid)
ΠΑΕ Άρης: «Καλύφθηκε η ΑΜΚ από τον Καρυπίδη»
ΠΑΕ Άρης: «Καλύφθηκε η ΑΜΚ από τον Καρυπίδη»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΕ Άρης: «Καλύφθηκε η ΑΜΚ από τον Καρυπίδη»
Ο LeBron James στο εξώφυλλο συλλεκτικής έκδοσης του NBA 2K19
Ο LeBron James στο εξώφυλλο συλλεκτικής έκδοσης του NBA 2K19
GAMING
1 ώρα πριν
Ο LeBron James στο εξώφυλλο συλλεκτικής έκδοσης του NBA 2K19
Κοιτάζει Κράουτς μετά την επιστροφή της η Πάρμα
Κοιτάζει Κράουτς μετά την επιστροφή της η Πάρμα
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Κοιτάζει Κράουτς μετά την επιστροφή της η Πάρμα
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Ivan Savvidis kept his promise: Stelios Malezas renews with PAOK (pic)

6 Ιουνίου 2018, 16:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 23 λεπτά πριν
Ivan Savvidis kept his promise: Stelios Malezas renews with PAOK (pic)

Experienced central defender and captain of PAOK, Stelios Malezas, will renew his contract with the Greek Cup winners until the end of 2018-19 season.

Owner and president of historic Thessaloniki club, Ivan Savvidis, had publicly promised after victory over AEK (2-0) at 2017-18 Greek Cup final that the contract of 33-year-old international stopper and former player of Fortuna Düsseldorf (2012-14), Panaitolikos will be extended, something which was officially announced on Wednesday evening.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Denis Epstein officially joins Lamia FC until 2020
Denis Epstein officially joins Lamia FC until 2020
Experienced German left midfielder Denis Epstein, who was recently released from Kerkyra FC, signed...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
11 λεπτά 17 δευτ. πριν
Denis Epstein officially joins Lamia FC until 2020
Alex Song offered to AEK
Alex Song offered to AEK
Experienced Alexandre Dimitri Song Billong was offered to the directors of AEK ahead of 2018-19...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 11 λεπτά πριν
Alex Song offered to AEK
Sergiu Stancu officially becomes the new head coach of PAOK Volley
Sergiu Stancu officially becomes the new head coach of PAOK Volley
PAOK Volley officially announced on Tuesday night that Romanian head coach Sergiu Stancu will...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
5 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:00
Sergiu Stancu officially becomes the new head coach of PAOK Volley
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Ivan Savvidis kept his promise: Stelios Malezas renews with PAOK (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’