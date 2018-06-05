"Nottingham Forest's Stefanos Kapino wanted by Atromitos"

"Stefanos Kapino played just four Championship games for Nottingham Forest but has already been linked with a move away.
According to the Mail, Kapino could be offered a return to his homeland with Atromitos, just a few months after he left Olympiakos to move to the City Ground.
The Greek international goalkeeper signed an 18-month deal at Forest back in February. He had been released by Olympiakos after falling out of favour thanks largely to a crucial mistake in a 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens back in September.
And Kapino was forced to bide his time since being offered an escape route by Nottingham Forest who, strangely enough, are owned by the same man who is at the head of Olympiakos, Evangelos Marinakis.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper was forced to wait until late April to make his debut with Costel Pantilimon, who arrived on loan from Watford in January, established as Aitor Karanka’s first choice.
And it will be interesting to see whether Forest are willing to sell Kapino after just five months.
With Pantilimon’s loan spell coming to an end and Aston Villa keen to sign the Romanian next season according to the Sun (June 3, page 59), it would be a surprise if Forest were willing to bid farewell to another goalkeeper in the same window.
Atromitos finished fourth in the Greek Super League last season, a point and a place behind Olympiakos, and will take part in the Europa League qualifying rounds", was the article of "hitc.com" website about the 24-year-old former player of Panathinaikos (2011-15), FSV Mainz 05, Olympiacos.
