"Nottingham Forest's Stefanos Kapino wanted by Atromitos"

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Οι Παλαιστίνιοι ακύρωσαν το φιλικό Ισραήλ-Αργεντινή
Οι Παλαιστίνιοι ακύρωσαν το φιλικό Ισραήλ-Αργεντινή
MUNDIAL 2018
2 λεπτά πριν
Οι Παλαιστίνιοι ακύρωσαν το φιλικό Ισραήλ-Αργεντινή
Τρόποι για να γυμναστούν όσοι δεν είναι… αθλητικοί τύποι!
Τρόποι για να γυμναστούν όσοι δεν είναι… αθλητικοί τύποι!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
14 λεπτά πριν
Τρόποι για να γυμναστούν όσοι δεν είναι… αθλητικοί τύποι!
Αρμάνι Μιλάνο - Τρέντο 98-85
«Αγριεμένη» Αρμάνι Μιλάνο έκανε το 1-0
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
17 λεπτά πριν
Αρμάνι Μιλάνο - Τρέντο 98-85
Oμπράντοβιτς: «Ασύλληπτα αυτά που έκανε ο πρόεδρος»
Oμπράντοβιτς: «Ασύλληπτα αυτά που έκανε ο πρόεδρος»
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
19 λεπτά πριν
Oμπράντοβιτς: «Ασύλληπτα αυτά που έκανε ο πρόεδρος»
Δεν ξεχνιέται: Αυτή ήταν η πιο «καυτή» οπαδός που είδαμε φέτος σ' ελληνικό γήπεδο! (pics)
Δεν ξεχνιέται: Αυτή ήταν η πιο «καυτή» οπαδός που είδαμε φέτος σ' ελληνικό γήπεδο! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
19 λεπτά πριν
Δεν ξεχνιέται: Αυτή ήταν η πιο «καυτή» οπαδός που είδαμε φέτος σ' ελληνικό γήπεδο! (pics)
«Τελειώνει» από την Λέστερ και επαναπατρίζεται ο Ιμπόρα
«Τελειώνει» από την Λέστερ και επαναπατρίζεται ο Ιμπόρα
PREMIER LEAGUE
29 λεπτά πριν
«Τελειώνει» από την Λέστερ και επαναπατρίζεται ο Ιμπόρα
Γκαλίλ Γκιλμπόα - Χάποελ Ιερουσαλήμ 74-99
Εμφατικά στο Final Four Χάποελ και Περπέρογλου
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
41 λεπτά πριν
Γκαλίλ Γκιλμπόα - Χάποελ Ιερουσαλήμ 74-99
Δεν θα την αναγνωρίσεις: Αδύνατη όσο ποτέ η Τζούλια Αλεξανδράτου (pics)
Δεν θα την αναγνωρίσεις: Αδύνατη όσο ποτέ η Τζούλια Αλεξανδράτου (pics)
LIFE STYLE
49 λεπτά πριν
Δεν θα την αναγνωρίσεις: Αδύνατη όσο ποτέ η Τζούλια Αλεξανδράτου (pics)
Πες μου πόσο κοιμάσαι να σου πως τι σεξ κάνεις;
Πες μου πόσο κοιμάσαι να σου πως τι σεξ κάνεις;
HOT
53 λεπτά πριν
Πες μου πόσο κοιμάσαι να σου πως τι σεξ κάνεις;
Η... μισή Ευρώπη θέλει τον Μάλκομ της Μπορντό (vid)
Η... μισή Ευρώπη θέλει τον Μάλκομ της Μπορντό (vid)
SERIE A
54 λεπτά πριν
Η... μισή Ευρώπη θέλει τον Μάλκομ της Μπορντό (vid)
Βλέπει Ντόντσιτς για λογαριασμό των Κινγκς ο Ντίβατς (vid)
Βλέπει Ντόντσιτς για λογαριασμό των Κινγκς ο Ντίβατς (vid)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Βλέπει Ντόντσιτς για λογαριασμό των Κινγκς ο Ντίβατς (vid)
Στην Λαμία ο Δημούτσος
Στην Λαμία ο Δημούτσος
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Λαμία ο Δημούτσος
Φενέρμπαχτσε - Τόφας 103-63
Σαρωτική η Φενέρμπαχτσε, βήμα τίτλου με... πάρτι!
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Φενέρμπαχτσε - Τόφας 103-63
Απίστευτα πράγματα: «Τρελό παιχνίδι» στην πλάτη του Ολυμπιακού από τον Πορτογάλο με... αστεράκι
Απίστευτα πράγματα: «Τρελό παιχνίδι» στην πλάτη του Ολυμπιακού από τον Πορτογάλο με... αστεράκι
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Απίστευτα πράγματα: «Τρελό παιχνίδι» στην πλάτη του Ολυμπιακού από τον Πορτογάλο με... αστεράκι
«Προσπαθεί να κερδίσει χρόνο ο Βέρνμπλουμ...»
«Προσπαθεί να κερδίσει χρόνο ο Βέρνμπλουμ...»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Προσπαθεί να κερδίσει χρόνο ο Βέρνμπλουμ...»
Με 1 δις ευρώ του επενδυτή ο Ολυμπιακός πρώτος σύλλογος σε Γη+Σελήνη!
Με 1 δις ευρώ του επενδυτή ο Ολυμπιακός πρώτος σύλλογος σε Γη+Σελήνη!
ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΑΥΛΑΚΙΩΤΗΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Με 1 δις ευρώ του επενδυτή ο Ολυμπιακός πρώτος σύλλογος σε Γη+Σελήνη!
Ρουμανία - Φινλανδία 2-0
Φιλική νίκη της Ρουμανίας επί της Φινλανδίας του Λουντ
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ρουμανία - Φινλανδία 2-0
Τουτζάρης: «Δεν ψάχνουμε αγοραστή, ο Εργοτέλης δεν πωλείται»
Τουτζάρης: «Δεν ψάχνουμε αγοραστή, ο Εργοτέλης δεν πωλείται»
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Τουτζάρης: «Δεν ψάχνουμε αγοραστή, ο Εργοτέλης δεν πωλείται»
Πάρ' το αλλιώς: Μυθική τούμπα στο Power of Love! (vid)
Πάρ' το αλλιώς: Μυθική τούμπα στο Power of Love! (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Πάρ' το αλλιώς: Μυθική τούμπα στο Power of Love! (vid)
Ανακοινώθηκε ο Στάνκου από τον ΠΑΟΚ
Ανακοινώθηκε ο Στάνκου από τον ΠΑΟΚ
VOLLEY LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοινώθηκε ο Στάνκου από τον ΠΑΟΚ
Πρόστιμο 50 χιλιάδων ευρώ στην Ρόμα για τα επεισόδια έξω από το «Άνφιλντ»
Πρόστιμο 50 χιλιάδων ευρώ στην Ρόμα για τα επεισόδια έξω από το «Άνφιλντ»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Πρόστιμο 50 χιλιάδων ευρώ στην Ρόμα για τα επεισόδια έξω από το «Άνφιλντ»
Οδεύει προς Premier League o Ραφίνια
Οδεύει προς Premier League o Ραφίνια
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Οδεύει προς Premier League o Ραφίνια
Κομνηνός: «Κοντά στις αξίες της FIBA ο Παναθηναϊκός»
Κομνηνός: «Κοντά στις αξίες της FIBA ο Παναθηναϊκός»
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κομνηνός: «Κοντά στις αξίες της FIBA ο Παναθηναϊκός»
Έκλεισε ο Στάνκου στον ΠΑΟΚ
Έκλεισε ο Στάνκου στον ΠΑΟΚ
VOLLEY LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Έκλεισε ο Στάνκου στον ΠΑΟΚ
Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για Μίτσελ στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης!
Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για Μίτσελ στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης!
PRIMERA DIVISION
2 ώρες πριν
Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για Μίτσελ στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης!
Θέλει τον αρχηγό της Νιουκάστλ στην Έβερτον ο Σίλβα
Θέλει τον αρχηγό της Νιουκάστλ στην Έβερτον ο Σίλβα
PREMIER LEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
Θέλει τον αρχηγό της Νιουκάστλ στην Έβερτον ο Σίλβα
Μεγάλο σκάνδαλο με πάρτι οργίων στην Εθνική Μεξικού!
Μεγάλο σκάνδαλο με πάρτι οργίων στην Εθνική Μεξικού!
MUNDIAL 2018
2 ώρες πριν
Μεγάλο σκάνδαλο με πάρτι οργίων στην Εθνική Μεξικού!
Τέλος και επίσημα ο Ρίτσι από τον ΠΑΟΚ
Τέλος και επίσημα ο Ρίτσι από τον ΠΑΟΚ
VOLLEY LEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
Τέλος και επίσημα ο Ρίτσι από τον ΠΑΟΚ
Τζόκοβιτς: «Δεν ξέρω αν θα παίξω στο χορτάρι»
Τζόκοβιτς: «Δεν ξέρω αν θα παίξω στο χορτάρι»
ROLAND GARROS
2 ώρες πριν
Τζόκοβιτς: «Δεν ξέρω αν θα παίξω στο χορτάρι»
Ρωσία - Τουρκία 1-1
Διοργανωτές σε βαθιά κρίση, δεν νίκησαν ούτε την Τουρκία! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
2 ώρες πριν
Ρωσία - Τουρκία 1-1
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

"Nottingham Forest's Stefanos Kapino wanted by Atromitos"

5 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:00
"Nottingham Forest's Stefanos Kapino wanted by Atromitos"

Atromitos are interested in purchasing Greek international goalkeeper of Nottingham Forest, Stefanos Kapino, according to recent reports from England.

"Stefanos Kapino played just four Championship games for Nottingham Forest but has already been linked with a move away.

According to the Mail, Kapino could be offered a return to his homeland with Atromitos, just a few months after he left Olympiakos to move to the City Ground.

The Greek international goalkeeper signed an 18-month deal at Forest back in February. He had been released by Olympiakos after falling out of favour thanks largely to a crucial mistake in a 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens back in September.

And Kapino was forced to bide his time since being offered an escape route by Nottingham Forest who, strangely enough, are owned by the same man who is at the head of Olympiakos, Evangelos Marinakis.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper was forced to wait until late April to make his debut with Costel Pantilimon, who arrived on loan from Watford in January, established as Aitor Karanka’s first choice.

And it will be interesting to see whether Forest are willing to sell Kapino after just five months.

With Pantilimon’s loan spell coming to an end and Aston Villa keen to sign the Romanian next season according to the Sun (June 3, page 59), it would be a surprise if Forest were willing to bid farewell to another goalkeeper in the same window.

Atromitos finished fourth in the Greek Super League last season, a point and a place behind Olympiakos, and will take part in the Europa League qualifying rounds", was the article of "hitc.com" website about the 24-year-old former player of Panathinaikos (2011-15), FSV Mainz 05, Olympiacos.

  • Dislikes0
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
"Nottingham Forest's Stefanos Kapino wanted by Atromitos"
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’