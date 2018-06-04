© SPORTSDNA 2018
Giannakopoulos to Panathinaikos BC players: "Losing this championship from Olympiacos BC is unacceptable"

4 Ιουνίου 2018, 18:00
Giannakopoulos to Panathinaikos BC players: "Losing this championship from Olympiacos BC is unacceptable"

Owner of Panathinaikos BC, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, spoke angrily to the players of his team on Monday, after home loss (65-75) against Olympiacos BC.

"AEK BC beat you at Greek Cup's semi final, the best team in Europe, Real Madrid, knocked you out from Euroleague, we did not tell you anything. But losing this championship from the worst Olympiacos BC of the last decade is unacceptable. If you do not manage to turn things around, all of you will have to leave.

Some of you completed Game 1 of the finals without doing a single foul, this is something I have to mention. Lucrative contracts and more money are coming only through club's titles, not with personal records and achievements", said the 44-year-old Greek businessman to the athletes of the Greens on Monday's training.

