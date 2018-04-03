Olympiacos and manager Óscar García parted ways

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Αγραβάνης για Φορτούνη: «Αδελφός και καλύτερος Έλληνας ποδοσφαιριστής» (pic)
Αγραβάνης για Φορτούνη: «Αδελφός και καλύτερος Έλληνας ποδοσφαιριστής» (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
3 λεπτά πριν
Αγραβάνης για Φορτούνη: «Αδελφός και καλύτερος Έλληνας ποδοσφαιριστής» (pic)
Χωρίς Κοιλιάρα στο ντέρμπι ο ΟΦΗ, αμφίβολος ο Ποτουρίδης
Χωρίς Κοιλιάρα στο ντέρμπι ο ΟΦΗ, αμφίβολος ο Ποτουρίδης
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
11 λεπτά πριν
Χωρίς Κοιλιάρα στο ντέρμπι ο ΟΦΗ, αμφίβολος ο Ποτουρίδης
Πατέρας Δημ. Κουκλατζή: «Η κίνηση της ΑΕΚ θα του δώσει δύναμη»
Πατέρας Δημ. Κουκλατζή: «Η κίνηση της ΑΕΚ θα του δώσει δύναμη»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
11 λεπτά πριν
Πατέρας Δημ. Κουκλατζή: «Η κίνηση της ΑΕΚ θα του δώσει δύναμη»
Νέα δικαστική νίκη των τεσσάρων διαιτητών στην υπόθεση κατά της ΕΟΚ
Νέα δικαστική νίκη των τεσσάρων διαιτητών στην υπόθεση κατά της ΕΟΚ
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
13 λεπτά πριν
Νέα δικαστική νίκη των τεσσάρων διαιτητών στην υπόθεση κατά της ΕΟΚ
Ανησυχητικές ενδείξεις για το ηλεκτρονικό τσιγάρο
Ανησυχητικές ενδείξεις για το ηλεκτρονικό τσιγάρο
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
19 λεπτά πριν
Ανησυχητικές ενδείξεις για το ηλεκτρονικό τσιγάρο
Οι ενδεκάδες του προημιτελικού Γιουβέντους - Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Οι ενδεκάδες του προημιτελικού Γιουβέντους - Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
19 λεπτά πριν
Οι ενδεκάδες του προημιτελικού Γιουβέντους - Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Τέλος ο Γκαρσία από τον Ολυμπιακό!
ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ
Τέλος ο Γκαρσία από τον Ολυμπιακό!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 λεπτά πριν
ΕκτακτοΤέλος ο Γκαρσία από τον Ολυμπιακό!
«Ευκαιρίες» βλέπουν στον Ολυμπιακό οι Βέλγοι
«Ευκαιρίες» βλέπουν στον Ολυμπιακό οι Βέλγοι
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
23 λεπτά πριν
«Ευκαιρίες» βλέπουν στον Ολυμπιακό οι Βέλγοι
Προθέρμανση στους δρόμους της Σεβίλλης για τους οπαδούς της Μπάγερν (vid)
Προθέρμανση στους δρόμους της Σεβίλλης για τους οπαδούς της Μπάγερν (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
26 λεπτά πριν
Προθέρμανση στους δρόμους της Σεβίλλης για τους οπαδούς της Μπάγερν (vid)
Στο... κόλπο για Ντε Λιχτ η Τότεναμ
Στο... κόλπο για Ντε Λιχτ η Τότεναμ
PREMIER LEAGUE
28 λεπτά πριν
Στο... κόλπο για Ντε Λιχτ η Τότεναμ
Αυστρία: 20 μήνες φυλακή για ναζιστικό τατουάζ
Αυστρία: 20 μήνες φυλακή για ναζιστικό τατουάζ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
39 λεπτά πριν
Αυστρία: 20 μήνες φυλακή για ναζιστικό τατουάζ
Εργοτέλης: Για το καλύτερο δυνατό αποτέλεσμα στην Καλαμαριά
Εργοτέλης: Για το καλύτερο δυνατό αποτέλεσμα στην Καλαμαριά
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
42 λεπτά πριν
Εργοτέλης: Για το καλύτερο δυνατό αποτέλεσμα στην Καλαμαριά
«Νοσοκομείο» ο Ολυμπιακός: Εκτός και οι ΜακΛιν, Μιλουτίνοφ, Τιλί
«Νοσοκομείο» ο Ολυμπιακός: Εκτός και οι ΜακΛιν, Μιλουτίνοφ, Τιλί
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
44 λεπτά πριν
«Νοσοκομείο» ο Ολυμπιακός: Εκτός και οι ΜακΛιν, Μιλουτίνοφ, Τιλί
Σέρχιο Ράμος μας κάνεις πλάκα; (vid)
Σέρχιο Ράμος μας κάνεις πλάκα; (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
44 λεπτά πριν
Σέρχιο Ράμος μας κάνεις πλάκα; (vid)
Δίπλα στην ΑΕΚ ο Αγγελόπουλος και στο Στρασβούργο
Δίπλα στην ΑΕΚ ο Αγγελόπουλος και στο Στρασβούργο
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
45 λεπτά πριν
Δίπλα στην ΑΕΚ ο Αγγελόπουλος και στο Στρασβούργο
Έγινε μητέρα η πρώτη κλωνοποιημένη κατσίκα Κασμίρ
Έγινε μητέρα η πρώτη κλωνοποιημένη κατσίκα Κασμίρ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
47 λεπτά πριν
Έγινε μητέρα η πρώτη κλωνοποιημένη κατσίκα Κασμίρ
Η... όμορφη κίνηση του Αγγέλου για τους παίκτες του Άρη
Η... όμορφη κίνηση του Αγγέλου για τους παίκτες του Άρη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
48 λεπτά πριν
Η... όμορφη κίνηση του Αγγέλου για τους παίκτες του Άρη
«Σειρήνες» από το ισπανικό πρωτάθλημα για τον Ζουμά της Τσέλσι
«Σειρήνες» από το ισπανικό πρωτάθλημα για τον Ζουμά της Τσέλσι
PREMIER LEAGUE
49 λεπτά πριν
«Σειρήνες» από το ισπανικό πρωτάθλημα για τον Ζουμά της Τσέλσι
Τιμώρησε τους παίκτες της Εφές ο Αταμάν!
Τιμώρησε τους παίκτες της Εφές ο Αταμάν!
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
51 λεπτά πριν
Τιμώρησε τους παίκτες της Εφές ο Αταμάν!
Ημερήσιες Προβλέψεις για όλα τα Ζώδια 03/04
Ημερήσιες Προβλέψεις για όλα τα Ζώδια 03/04
ΖΩΔΙΑ
59 λεπτά πριν
Ημερήσιες Προβλέψεις για όλα τα Ζώδια 03/04
Κοιτάζει ταλαντούχο συμπαίκτη του Ρέτσου η Άρσεναλ
Κοιτάζει ταλαντούχο συμπαίκτη του Ρέτσου η Άρσεναλ
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κοιτάζει ταλαντούχο συμπαίκτη του Ρέτσου η Άρσεναλ
«Καμπάνες» σε δύο NBAers για παράνομες ουσίες
«Καμπάνες» σε δύο NBAers για παράνομες ουσίες
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
«Καμπάνες» σε δύο NBAers για παράνομες ουσίες
Χωρίς Αγουέρο κόντρα στην Λίβερπουλ η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι
Χωρίς Αγουέρο κόντρα στην Λίβερπουλ η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χωρίς Αγουέρο κόντρα στην Λίβερπουλ η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι
Τρίκαλα: Στην αποστολή ο Ανδρεόπουλος, εκτός ο Μάκος
Τρίκαλα: Στην αποστολή ο Ανδρεόπουλος, εκτός ο Μάκος
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Τρίκαλα: Στην αποστολή ο Ανδρεόπουλος, εκτός ο Μάκος
Το κλασικό Mini επιστρέφει... ηλεκτρικό!
Το κλασικό Mini επιστρέφει... ηλεκτρικό!
ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Το κλασικό Mini επιστρέφει... ηλεκτρικό!
Πήγαιναν για γάμο, αλλά... χώρισαν Μπαλατσινού - Κικίλιας;
Πήγαιναν για γάμο, αλλά... χώρισαν Μπαλατσινού - Κικίλιας;
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Πήγαιναν για γάμο, αλλά... χώρισαν Μπαλατσινού - Κικίλιας;
Γιατί το @ το λέμε "παπάκι";
Γιατί το @ το λέμε "παπάκι";
ΠΕΡΙΕΡΓΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Γιατί το @ το λέμε "παπάκι";
Με... ιπτάμενο Σίνγκλετον τα 10 καλύτερα καρφώματα της Euroleague (vid)
Με... ιπτάμενο Σίνγκλετον τα 10 καλύτερα καρφώματα της Euroleague (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Με... ιπτάμενο Σίνγκλετον τα 10 καλύτερα καρφώματα της Euroleague (vid)
Ηρακλής: «Κανένα έννομο συμφέρον το Παλαιοχώρι, μίνι διαρκείας στα μπαράζ»
Ηρακλής: «Κανένα έννομο συμφέρον το Παλαιοχώρι, μίνι διαρκείας στα μπαράζ»
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ηρακλής: «Κανένα έννομο συμφέρον το Παλαιοχώρι, μίνι διαρκείας στα μπαράζ»
Απάντησε στον... Τζόρτζεβιτς ο Ντιλέινι (pics)
Απάντησε στον... Τζόρτζεβιτς ο Ντιλέινι (pics)
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Απάντησε στον... Τζόρτζεβιτς ο Ντιλέινι (pics)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Olympiacos and manager Óscar García parted ways

3 Απριλίου 2018, 20:40
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 7 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos and manager Óscar García parted ways

Olympiacos and manager Óscar García Junyent officially parted ways on Tuesday night and the Reds thanked the 45-year-old Catalan for his contribution.

The veteran international attacking midfielder and former manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford FC, Red Bull Salzburg (2015-17), AS Saint-Étienne replaced his experienced fellow professional, Takis Lemonis, back in January of 2018 but failed to lead historic Piraeus club to success at the domestic competitions.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Three footballers of Olympiacos U-21 promoted to the first team
Three footballers of Olympiacos U-21 promoted to the first team
Three talented footballers of Olympiacos' U-21 squad were promoted to the first team of the Reds on...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
59 λεπτά 19 δευτ. πριν
Three footballers of Olympiacos U-21 promoted to the first team
Referee Thanos to face suspension for his mistakes at AEK - Panathinaikos
Referee Thanos to face suspension for his mistakes at AEK - Panathinaikos
SDNA understands that experienced referee Dimitris Thanos is expected to face suspension for his...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 59 λεπτά πριν
Referee Thanos to face suspension for his mistakes at AEK - Panathinaikos
Kostas Mitroglou included in Besiktas JK transfer rumours
Kostas Mitroglou included in Besiktas JK transfer rumours
Besiktas JK are among the teams interested in purchasing experienced Greek striker of Olympique de...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 59 λεπτά πριν
Kostas Mitroglou included in Besiktas JK transfer rumours
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Olympiacos and manager Óscar García parted ways
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’