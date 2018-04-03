Olympiacos and manager Óscar García parted ways

Olympiacos and manager Óscar García Junyent officially parted ways on Tuesday night and the Reds thanked the 45-year-old Catalan for his contribution.
The veteran international attacking midfielder and former manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford FC, Red Bull Salzburg (2015-17), AS Saint-Étienne replaced his experienced fellow professional, Takis Lemonis, back in January of 2018 but failed to lead historic Piraeus club to success at the domestic competitions.
