"Valencia CF monitoring Amr Warda"

Ξάνθη: Διπλή προπόνηση με έντονους ρυθμούς
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
6 λεπτά πριν
Ο Τζόρτζεβιτς... απασφάλισε κατά της Μπάγερν Μονάχου!
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
7 λεπτά πριν
Ο Δήμος Αθηναίων απομάκρυνε εκατοντάδες περίπτερα και θα τα ξηλώσει
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
9 λεπτά πριν
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
9 λεπτά πριν
Πέντε φορές που οι διαιτητές «ασέλγησαν» φέτος στο... πτώμα του Παναθηναϊκού!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
11 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
11 λεπτά πριν
Λάντεσμπεργκ: «Ένιωσα σαν τον Μέσι, θα το θυμάμαι σε όλη τη ζωή μου»
ACB
11 λεπτά πριν
ACB
11 λεπτά πριν
Οι ευχές της ΚΑΕ Άρης στον Στέλιο Πουλιανίτη (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
12 λεπτά πριν
Μάριν: «Ο πρόεδρος έχει απόλυτο δίκιο»!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
19 λεπτά πριν
Με έξι απουσίες θα υποδεχθεί τον Απόλλωνα Σμύρνης ο ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 λεπτά πριν
Ο έλεγχος των δανεικών ποδοσφαιριστών του ΠΑΟΚ
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
36 λεπτά πριν
Λευτέρης Πανταζής: Ληστές μπήκαν στο σπίτι του – Απείλησαν τις οικιακές βοηθούς
LIFE STYLE
36 λεπτά πριν
LIFE STYLE
36 λεπτά πριν
Έκτακτο ΔΣ στον Ηρακλή
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
36 λεπτά πριν
Τέλος το όνειρο του Ζλάταν για Μουντιάλ!
MUNDIAL 2018
38 λεπτά πριν
Πιανιτζιάνι: «Ο Παναθηναϊκός έχει τον τρόπο να σε οδηγεί στο λάθος»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
39 λεπτά πριν
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
39 λεπτά πριν
Γκουντάιτις: «Ξέρουμε πως είναι σημαντικό ματς για τον Παναθηναϊκό»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
41 λεπτά πριν
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
41 λεπτά πριν
Δημάτος: «Όταν βλέπεις ένα μεγάλο σου όνειρο να γίνεται πραγματικότητα...»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
43 λεπτά πριν
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
43 λεπτά πριν
Φύσσας: «Μπασινά τι ζήσαμε μαζί;» - Μπασινάς: «Πάνω από όλα ήμασταν παρέα» (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
47 λεπτά πριν
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
47 λεπτά πριν
Ντουράντ: «Δώστε το MVP στον Χάρντεν»
NBA
48 λεπτά πριν
NBA
48 λεπτά πριν
Γεωργίου: «Καλά έκανε ο Μαρινάκης, αυτό είναι το μεγάλο λάθος του - Πάρε… Μπάγεβιτς στον Ολυμπιακό» (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
48 λεπτά πριν
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
48 λεπτά πριν
Η φοβερή χειρονομία του Σέρτζιο Κονσεϊσάο!
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Ανακοίνωσε φιλικό με την Κ-20 η Λαμία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
49 λεπτά πριν
«Λάμψη« από Μίλος και Μπογκντάνοβιτς στις κορυφαίες πάσες του ΝΒΑ (vid)
NBA
50 λεπτά πριν
NBA
50 λεπτά πριν
Τα εισιτήρια του Άρη με Κύμη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
55 λεπτά πριν
Μην νομίζεις ότι μπορείς να με ελέγξεις… Ξέρεις ποιο ζώδιο είμαι εγώ;;;
ΖΩΔΙΑ
56 λεπτά πριν
ΖΩΔΙΑ
56 λεπτά πριν
Βρέθηκε ο 12χρονος που είχε χαθεί στα Καλάβρυτα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Γιουβέντους - Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: Υπόθεση πολύ προσωπική (vids)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Προς Μπαρτσελόνα ο Ραντούλιτσα!
ACB
1 ώρα πριν
ACB
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Βαλένθια έως το 2021 ο Φεράν Τόρες, έμειναν με την... όρεξη οι Άγγλοι (vids)
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Ξεχωρίζει ο Τεόντοσιτς στις φάσεις της εβδομάδας στο ΝΒΑ (vid)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Ματσόν η Ορλαντίνα
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Δώρος – Αθηνά ειρωνεύονται on camera τους χρήστες του Twitter – Η ατάκα που τους εξόργισε (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

"Valencia CF monitoring Amr Warda"

3 Απριλίου 2018, 17:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 45 λεπτά πριν
"Valencia CF monitoring Amr Warda"

According to rumours from his motherland, Valencia CF are currently monitoring the case of Atromitos' Egyptian attacking midfielder, Amr Medhat Warda.

The 24-year-old international and former player of Al Ahly SC, Al Ittihad Alexandria Club, Panaitolikos (2015-17) is a member of Peristeri team on loan from PAOK until the summer of 2018, while he has been in excellent form during 2017-18 season, with 11 goals and 5 assists at 25 official performances in the domestic competitions.

  Σχετικα Αρθρα

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Panathinaikos suffer three-point deduction because of Jens Wemmer
Panathinaikos suffer three-point deduction because of Jens Wemmer
Panathinaikos suffer deduction of three points from the current championship for owing 500.000...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 56 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos suffer three-point deduction because of Jens Wemmer
Olympiacos interested in manager Pedro Martins
Olympiacos interested in manager Pedro Martins
The administration of Olympiacos is considering the possibility to replace Catalan manager Óscar...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 56 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos interested in manager Pedro Martins
Comfortable victory for Olympiacos BC over AEK BC
Comfortable victory for Olympiacos BC over AEK BC
Olympiacos BC won AEK BC for the first time during 2017-18 season, 100-86 at "Peace and Friendship...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 Απριλίου 2018, 22:00
Comfortable victory for Olympiacos BC over AEK BC
"Valencia CF monitoring Amr Warda"
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'