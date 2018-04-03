"Valencia CF monitoring Amr Warda"

According to rumours from his motherland, Valencia CF are currently monitoring the case of Atromitos' Egyptian attacking midfielder, Amr Medhat Warda.
The 24-year-old international and former player of Al Ahly SC, Al Ittihad Alexandria Club, Panaitolikos (2015-17) is a member of Peristeri team on loan from PAOK until the summer of 2018, while he has been in excellent form during 2017-18 season, with 11 goals and 5 assists at 25 official performances in the domestic competitions.
