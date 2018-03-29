Savvidis: "Let those who claim that I threatened them look me in the eyes"

© SPORTSDNA 2018
ΠΑΟΚ για Βιεϊρίνια: «Αρχηγός με... cojones» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 λεπτό πριν
Μπασκόνια - Μακάμπι Τελ Αβίβ (Euroleague 2017-18)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
10 λεπτά πριν
Φόρος διαμονής και… στα ξενοδοχεία ημιδιαμονής για ζευγαράκια!
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
20 λεπτά πριν
Το θυμάστε; Το πιο εθιστικό τραγούδι των 00s σε καλούσε να χορέψεις με τον... διάβολο! (vids)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
22 λεπτά πριν
Τη Δευτέρα (2/4) καταθέτει έφεση ο ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
24 λεπτά πριν
«Καμπάνα» για την Καρσίγιακα στο Basketball Champions League
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
29 λεπτά πριν
Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ και Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης για το ταλέντο της Βαλένθια
PRIMERA DIVISION
35 λεπτά πριν
«Έδεσε» Μουτίνιο έως το καλοκαίρι του 2020 η Μονακό (vids)
LIGUE 1
45 λεπτά πριν
Στη Ρόδο το final four του κυπέλλου βόλεϊ ανδρών
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
48 λεπτά πριν
Στα 55.000 ευρώ η ζημιά που προκάλεσε η τουρκική ακταιωρός στο πλοίο «Γαύδος»
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
50 λεπτά πριν
Κυκλοφορούν τα εισιτήρια για τον τελικό στο ΣΕΦ
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΑ
54 λεπτά πριν
Κατάθεση ψυχής Βιεϊρίνια: «Αγαπάμε το ίδιο ποδόσφαιρο; Μας σέβεστε;» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
55 λεπτά πριν
Μέσα και ο Χρυσικόπουλος
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Το εντυπωσιακό follow κάρφωμα του Τόμπσον (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Ξεκουράζει Ρονάλντο ενόψει Γιουβέντους ο Ζιντάν
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χίμκι - Φενέρμπαχτσε 64-73
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Μπάμπεργκ - Αρμάνι Μιλάνο (Euroleague 2017-18)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Βγάζει τα «ερυθρόλευκα» και φοράει τα... πράσινα ο Φορτούνης (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Προετοιμασία για το Περιστέρι με «καυστικό» σχόλιο από τον ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Καμιά απάντηση θα πάρουμε;
ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΚΟΝΤΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Αναντολού Εφές - Μπαρτσελόνα (Euroleague 2017-18)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Πάντα στο στόχαστρο της Άρσεναλ ο Μανωλάς
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Σαββίδης: «Να κοιταχτούμε στα μάτια με εκείνους που δήθεν απείλησα...»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Προπονήθηκε στο ΟΑΚΑ η Βαλένθια (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Άπαντες παρόντες ενόψει Παναθηναϊκού
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στο περίπτερο της Stoiximan oι Κάνιας - Κρέσπο (pics&vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Η... απάντηση του Λαρεντζάκη στον Μπουφόν: «ΑΕΚ και Γιουβέντους να πάρουν το Champions League» (pic)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μοράτα για αντι-Λεβαντόφσκι στην Μπάγερν Μονάχου
BUNDESLIGA
1 ώρα πριν
Η «ανάκριση» του ESPN στον Ρέι και η αποστολή στην Τούμπα (pics)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Καμμένος: Θυμίζουμε στην Τουρκία ότι έχει ηττηθεί πολλές φορές, όπως το 1821
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Savvidis: "Let those who claim that I threatened them look me in the eyes"

29 Μαρτίου 2018, 20:10
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
PAOK president and owner, Ivan Savvidis, spoke with his assistants about the three-year ban he was given for what happened at derby clash against AEK.

"Nobody could give me a harsher punishment than the one that I give to myself. I want the talk about this issue to stop right here, we continue having faith in Greek Justice. Still, I will look forward to the moment when I will look in the eyes those who claim that I threatened them, while at least my conscience will be clear", said the Greek-Russian businessman.

  • Dislikes0

