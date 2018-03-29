Savvidis: "Let those who claim that I threatened them look me in the eyes"

PAOK president and owner, Ivan Savvidis, spoke with his assistants about the three-year ban he was given for what happened at derby clash against AEK.
"Nobody could give me a harsher punishment than the one that I give to myself. I want the talk about this issue to stop right here, we continue having faith in Greek Justice. Still, I will look forward to the moment when I will look in the eyes those who claim that I threatened them, while at least my conscience will be clear", said the Greek-Russian businessman.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0