Three absences for Olympiacos BC ahead of Unicaja Malaga away clash

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Στη φυλακή ο Αλβανός ληστής τον οποίο πυροβόλησε ο 88χρονος στην Γλυφάδα
Στη φυλακή ο Αλβανός ληστής τον οποίο πυροβόλησε ο 88χρονος στην Γλυφάδα
ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ
1 λεπτό πριν
Στη φυλακή ο Αλβανός ληστής τον οποίο πυροβόλησε ο 88χρονος στην Γλυφάδα
«Χτύπησε» τατουάζ με το τριφύλλι ο Λουτσιάνο! (pic)
«Χτύπησε» τατουάζ με το τριφύλλι ο Λουτσιάνο! (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
2 λεπτά πριν
«Χτύπησε» τατουάζ με το τριφύλλι ο Λουτσιάνο! (pic)
Μύθος Μπουφόν: «Υποκλίθηκε» στον... τερματοφύλακα Λαρεντζάκη! (vid)
Μύθος Μπουφόν: «Υποκλίθηκε» στον... τερματοφύλακα Λαρεντζάκη! (vid)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
6 λεπτά πριν
Μύθος Μπουφόν: «Υποκλίθηκε» στον... τερματοφύλακα Λαρεντζάκη! (vid)
Παντακίδης: «Αλλάζουν ρόλους και γίνονται χειρότεροι, περήφανος για τον ΠΑΟΚ»
Παντακίδης: «Αλλάζουν ρόλους και γίνονται χειρότεροι, περήφανος για τον ΠΑΟΚ»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
9 λεπτά πριν
Παντακίδης: «Αλλάζουν ρόλους και γίνονται χειρότεροι, περήφανος για τον ΠΑΟΚ»
Χριστοφορίδης: «Εκπροσωπήθηκε όπως έπρεπε στην εκδίκαση ο Άρης»
Χριστοφορίδης: «Εκπροσωπήθηκε όπως έπρεπε στην εκδίκαση ο Άρης»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
10 λεπτά πριν
Χριστοφορίδης: «Εκπροσωπήθηκε όπως έπρεπε στην εκδίκαση ο Άρης»
«Τσεκάρει τον Ράις η Μακάμπι»
«Τσεκάρει τον Ράις η Μακάμπι»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
12 λεπτά πριν
«Τσεκάρει τον Ράις η Μακάμπι»
Κύπρος: «Η Τουρκία δεν επιθυμεί επανέναρξη των συνομιλιών»
Κύπρος: «Η Τουρκία δεν επιθυμεί επανέναρξη των συνομιλιών»
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
21 λεπτά πριν
Κύπρος: «Η Τουρκία δεν επιθυμεί επανέναρξη των συνομιλιών»
Τρεις απλές ασκήσεις βάζουν... φωτιά στον μεταβολισμό σας (video)
Τρεις απλές ασκήσεις βάζουν... φωτιά στον μεταβολισμό σας (video)
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
21 λεπτά πριν
Τρεις απλές ασκήσεις βάζουν... φωτιά στον μεταβολισμό σας (video)
Κόκε: «Ίσκο, άσε την Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης για την Ατλέτικο!»
Κόκε: «Ίσκο, άσε την Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης για την Ατλέτικο!»
PRIMERA DIVISION
21 λεπτά πριν
Κόκε: «Ίσκο, άσε την Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης για την Ατλέτικο!»
Στο Hall of Fame οι Στιβ Νας, Τζέισον Κιντ και Γκραντ Χιλ! (pics)
Στο Hall of Fame οι Στιβ Νας, Τζέισον Κιντ και Γκραντ Χιλ! (pics)
NBA
25 λεπτά πριν
Στο Hall of Fame οι Στιβ Νας, Τζέισον Κιντ και Γκραντ Χιλ! (pics)
«Φευγάτος» από την Τότεναμ ο Μούσα Ντεμπελέ
«Φευγάτος» από την Τότεναμ ο Μούσα Ντεμπελέ
PREMIER LEAGUE
31 λεπτά πριν
«Φευγάτος» από την Τότεναμ ο Μούσα Ντεμπελέ
Δείπνο στα τμήματα υποδομής από την ΑΕΚ
Δείπνο στα τμήματα υποδομής από την ΑΕΚ
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
34 λεπτά πριν
Δείπνο στα τμήματα υποδομής από την ΑΕΚ
Σημαιοφορίδης: «Δεν είδε το βίντεο ο Καποδίστριας, θα έχουμε... εκπλήξεις στη συνέχεια»
Σημαιοφορίδης: «Δεν είδε το βίντεο ο Καποδίστριας, θα έχουμε... εκπλήξεις στη συνέχεια»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
35 λεπτά πριν
Σημαιοφορίδης: «Δεν είδε το βίντεο ο Καποδίστριας, θα έχουμε... εκπλήξεις στη συνέχεια»
Λουτσέσκου: «Τεράστια ντροπή, τσίρκο από Ολυμπιακό και ΑΕΚ!»
Λουτσέσκου: «Τεράστια ντροπή, τσίρκο από Ολυμπιακό και ΑΕΚ!»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
36 λεπτά πριν
Λουτσέσκου: «Τεράστια ντροπή, τσίρκο από Ολυμπιακό και ΑΕΚ!»
Δωρεάν παιχνίδια για κατόχους PlayStation και Xbox τον Απρίλιο
Δωρεάν παιχνίδια για κατόχους PlayStation και Xbox τον Απρίλιο
GAMING
37 λεπτά πριν
Δωρεάν παιχνίδια για κατόχους PlayStation και Xbox τον Απρίλιο
Μιλόσεβιτς: «Να κατακτήσουμε το πρωτάθλημα αήττητοι και να γράψουμε ιστορία»
Μιλόσεβιτς: «Να κατακτήσουμε το πρωτάθλημα αήττητοι και να γράψουμε ιστορία»
Α2 ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
41 λεπτά πριν
Μιλόσεβιτς: «Να κατακτήσουμε το πρωτάθλημα αήττητοι και να γράψουμε ιστορία»
«Χρυσώνει» τους διεθνείς αν κατακτήσουν το Μουντιάλ η Ισπανική Ομοσπονδία
«Χρυσώνει» τους διεθνείς αν κατακτήσουν το Μουντιάλ η Ισπανική Ομοσπονδία
MUNDIAL 2018
41 λεπτά πριν
«Χρυσώνει» τους διεθνείς αν κατακτήσουν το Μουντιάλ η Ισπανική Ομοσπονδία
Μαλεζάς: «Αδειάσαμε ψυχολογικά, πρέπει να συνεχίσουμε»
Μαλεζάς: «Αδειάσαμε ψυχολογικά, πρέπει να συνεχίσουμε»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
45 λεπτά πριν
Μαλεζάς: «Αδειάσαμε ψυχολογικά, πρέπει να συνεχίσουμε»
«Πάσα» και στην Εθνική Ελπίδων από τους μαθητές της Ξάνθης
«Πάσα» και στην Εθνική Ελπίδων από τους μαθητές της Ξάνθης
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
51 λεπτά πριν
«Πάσα» και στην Εθνική Ελπίδων από τους μαθητές της Ξάνθης
Χίμκι - Φενέρμπαχτσε (Euroleague 2017-18)
Live: Χίμκι - Φενέρμπαχτσε
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
51 λεπτά πριν
Χίμκι - Φενέρμπαχτσε (Euroleague 2017-18)
Χωρίς Βέσελι κόντρα στη Χίμκι η Φενέρμπαχτσε (pic)
Χωρίς Βέσελι κόντρα στη Χίμκι η Φενέρμπαχτσε (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
53 λεπτά πριν
Χωρίς Βέσελι κόντρα στη Χίμκι η Φενέρμπαχτσε (pic)
Οι 5 λιχουδιές- ντροπή του φούρνου που δεν τρώγονται όσο και αν πεινάς!
Οι 5 λιχουδιές- ντροπή του φούρνου που δεν τρώγονται όσο και αν πεινάς!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
56 λεπτά πριν
Οι 5 λιχουδιές- ντροπή του φούρνου που δεν τρώγονται όσο και αν πεινάς!
Παρών ο Δημήτρης Γουλιέλμος στο πρώτο Δ.Σ της νέας διοίκησης του Άρη
Παρών ο Δημήτρης Γουλιέλμος στο πρώτο Δ.Σ της νέας διοίκησης του Άρη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
56 λεπτά πριν
Παρών ο Δημήτρης Γουλιέλμος στο πρώτο Δ.Σ της νέας διοίκησης του Άρη
Τεράστιο ενδιαφέρον για τα εισιτήρια του ΑΕΚ - Παναθηναϊκός, «έφυγαν» 10.000!
Τεράστιο ενδιαφέρον για τα εισιτήρια του ΑΕΚ - Παναθηναϊκός, «έφυγαν» 10.000!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Τεράστιο ενδιαφέρον για τα εισιτήρια του ΑΕΚ - Παναθηναϊκός, «έφυγαν» 10.000!
Έφτασε μέχρι τις ΗΠΑ ο... τερματοφύλακας Λαρεντζάκης! (vid)
Έφτασε μέχρι τις ΗΠΑ ο... τερματοφύλακας Λαρεντζάκης! (vid)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Έφτασε μέχρι τις ΗΠΑ ο... τερματοφύλακας Λαρεντζάκης! (vid)
«Κλέβει» τον Ασαμόα από την Γιουβέντους το καλοκαίρι η Ίντερ
«Κλέβει» τον Ασαμόα από την Γιουβέντους το καλοκαίρι η Ίντερ
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
«Κλέβει» τον Ασαμόα από την Γιουβέντους το καλοκαίρι η Ίντερ
Η ξεχωριστή κίνηση του Προμηθέα: Είδη πρώτης ανάγκης αντί για εισιτήριο στο παιχνίδι με το Ρέθυμνο
Η ξεχωριστή κίνηση του Προμηθέα: Είδη πρώτης ανάγκης αντί για εισιτήριο στο παιχνίδι με το Ρέθυμνο
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Η ξεχωριστή κίνηση του Προμηθέα: Είδη πρώτης ανάγκης αντί για εισιτήριο στο παιχνίδι με το Ρέθυμνο
Νηστεία το Πάσχα: Ποιοι πρέπει να προσέχουν
Νηστεία το Πάσχα: Ποιοι πρέπει να προσέχουν
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Νηστεία το Πάσχα: Ποιοι πρέπει να προσέχουν
ΠΑΕ ΑΕΚ: «Προστατέψτε την ομάδα μας από ενδεχόμενη προβοκάτσια»
ΠΑΕ ΑΕΚ: «Προστατέψτε την ομάδα μας από ενδεχόμενη προβοκάτσια»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΕ ΑΕΚ: «Προστατέψτε την ομάδα μας από ενδεχόμενη προβοκάτσια»
Τρίτη ημέρα χωρίς νερό η Θεσσαλονίκη! Το βράδυ διακοπή και στο κέντρο της πόλης
Τρίτη ημέρα χωρίς νερό η Θεσσαλονίκη! Το βράδυ διακοπή και στο κέντρο της πόλης
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τρίτη ημέρα χωρίς νερό η Θεσσαλονίκη! Το βράδυ διακοπή και στο κέντρο της πόλης
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Three absences for Olympiacos BC ahead of Unicaja Malaga away clash

29 Μαρτίου 2018, 18:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 46 λεπτά πριν
Three absences for Olympiacos BC ahead of Unicaja Malaga away clash

Experienced head coach of Olympiacos BC, Giannis Sfairopoulos, left three players out of match squad ahead of the upcoming game against Unicaja Malaga.

More specifically, 33-year-old power forward Giorgos Printezis, international small forward Kostas Papanikolaou and American small forward Keith Hollis Thompson will not be available for head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos at this away clash against the struggling Spanish club on Friday night, for 2017-18 Euroleague's matchday 29.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Nikos Korovesis and Piotr Grzelczak released from struggling Platanias
Nikos Korovesis and Piotr Grzelczak released from struggling Platanias
The directors of struggling Platanias officially announced on Thursday evening the mutual...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
16 λεπτά 52 δευτ. πριν
Nikos Korovesis and Piotr Grzelczak released from struggling Platanias
Only details for Hörður Vilhjálmsson's transfer move to Kymis BC
Only details for Hörður Vilhjálmsson's transfer move to Kymis BC
Only details are currently remaining for the transfer move of experienced point guard Hörður...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 6 λεπτά πριν
Only details for Hörður Vilhjálmsson's transfer move to Kymis BC
Michalis Bakakis attracts transfer interest from German clubs
Michalis Bakakis attracts transfer interest from German clubs
According to "Ora ton Spor" athletic newspaper, right defender and captain of AEK, Michalis...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 6 λεπτά πριν
Michalis Bakakis attracts transfer interest from German clubs
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Three absences for Olympiacos BC ahead of Unicaja Malaga away clash
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’