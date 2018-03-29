Three absences for Olympiacos BC ahead of Unicaja Malaga away clash

Experienced head coach of Olympiacos BC, Giannis Sfairopoulos, left three players out of match squad ahead of the upcoming game against Unicaja Malaga.
More specifically, 33-year-old power forward Giorgos Printezis, international small forward Kostas Papanikolaou and American small forward Keith Hollis Thompson will not be available for head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos at this away clash against the struggling Spanish club on Friday night, for 2017-18 Euroleague's matchday 29.
