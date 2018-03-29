Only details for Hörður Vilhjálmsson's transfer move to Kymis BC

Only details are currently remaining for the transfer move of experienced point guard Hörður Vilhjálmsson from Keflavík to Basket League side Kymis BC.
The 29-year-old Icelandic international and former player of Fjölnir, Gran Canaria, Njarðvík, Club Melilla, Keflavík, Mitteldeutscher, Valladolid, ČEZ Nymburk, Limburg United, Bondi Ferrara, Astana, has already Basket League experience, from his spell with Trikala BC back in 2015, while he is expected to arrive in Greece on Friday.
