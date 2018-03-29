© SPORTSDNA 2018
Michalis Bakakis attracts transfer interest from German clubs

29 Μαρτίου 2018, 16:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Michalis Bakakis attracts transfer interest from German clubs

According to "Ora ton Spor" athletic newspaper, right defender and captain of AEK, Michalis Bakakis, has attracted transfer interest from German clubs.

The 27-year-old international and former player of Panaitolikos (2008-14) has been in excellent form for experienced Spanish manager Manolo Jimenez's team during 2017-18 season, with 36 official performances in all competitions, playing mainly as central or left defender even if his natural position is at the right place of the defensive line.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Only details for Hörður Vilhjálmsson's transfer move to Kymis BC
Only details for Hörður Vilhjálmsson's transfer move to Kymis BC
Only details are currently remaining for the transfer move of experienced point guard Hörður...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
26 λεπτά 32 δευτ. πριν
Only details for Hörður Vilhjálmsson's transfer move to Kymis BC
AEK and Dmytro Chygrynskiy agree terms over contract extension
AEK and Dmytro Chygrynskiy agree terms over contract extension
The administration of AEK and Dmytro Chygrynskiy agreed terms about the extension of experienced...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 26 λεπτά πριν
AEK and Dmytro Chygrynskiy agree terms over contract extension
PAOK punished with 3-point deduction, 2 from next season, 3-year ban for Savvidis
PAOK punished with 3-point deduction, 2 from next season, 3-year ban for Savvidis
PAOK were punished with three-point deduction from 2017-18 championship and two from the next one...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 56 λεπτά πριν
PAOK punished with 3-point deduction, 2 from next season, 3-year ban for Savvidis
