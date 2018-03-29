Michalis Bakakis attracts transfer interest from German clubs

According to "Ora ton Spor" athletic newspaper, right defender and captain of AEK, Michalis Bakakis, has attracted transfer interest from German clubs.
The 27-year-old international and former player of Panaitolikos (2008-14) has been in excellent form for experienced Spanish manager Manolo Jimenez's team during 2017-18 season, with 36 official performances in all competitions, playing mainly as central or left defender even if his natural position is at the right place of the defensive line.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0