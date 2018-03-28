Prime Minister Tsipras confirms plans about PAOK's new Toumba Stadium

Speaking at Thessaloniki, the Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, confirmed the plans about the complete reconstruction of PAOK's Toumba Stadium.
The Greek Cup winners have already requested at the State to use "Kaftanzogleio Stadium" of Thessaloniki (the home stadium of Iraklis) for the next 2+1 seasons, after president and owner Ivan Savvidis' decision to reconstruct completely Toumba Stadium and make the dream of historic team's supporters a reality in the near future.
