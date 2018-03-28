© SPORTSDNA 2018
Ξανά στο σπίτι του Αλαφούζου οι οπαδοί του Παναθηναϊκού
Θεά: Η πιο όμορφη κτηνίατρος της Ελλάδας λέγεται Έφη και είναι... κούκλα! (pics)
Ένα δεκάλεπτο καθημερινό τρέξιμο αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής κατά τρία χρόνια!
Το «ευχαριστώ» της ΑΕΚ στον κόσμο
Αυτόνομη Θύρα 10: «Όλοι γήπεδο την Κυριακή»
Θύρα 13: «Πολιτικό παιχνίδι ο Αλαφούζος», αποθέωση Γιαννακόπουλου!
Σλούκας: «Θέλουμε να τερματίσουμε στη δεύτερη θέση»
Η... αυτοθυσία του Ξανθόπουλου για την ΑΕΚ
Έρχονται μαλλιοτραβήγματα στο Power of Love: Δυο γυναίκες έβαλαν στο μάτι τον ίδιο άντρα! (vid)
Έτσι έκανε το πρώτο βήμα πρόκρισης στο Final Four η ΑΕΚ (vid)
Σύμβουλος της Gazprom ο πρώην ΥΠΟΙΚ της Αυστρίας Σέλινγκ
Αναιτιολόγητη και ακατανόητη η εισήγηση Χούμπελ για την ΕΠΟ!
Το χιουμοριστικό post του Λαρεντζάκη για το... κλέψιμο-απόκρουση (vid)
Mεγάλα πράγματα το καλοκαίρι στην Τούμπα - Σούπερ μεταγραφές, σπουδαία ονόματα
Τόσα εισιτήρια «κόπηκαν» στην αναμέτρηση της ΑΕΚ με την Στρασμπούρ
Το ΝΒΑ θυμήθηκε τις καλύτερες τάπες από τις «μάχες» Λεμπρόν και Ουέιντ (vid)
Τσακαλώτος για την αλλαγή του χώρου ομιλίας: «Δεν είναι στη μοίρα μου...» (vid)
Εξετάσεις για Χάρις στην ΑΕΚ
Ο Τσίπρας για τη νέα Τούμπα: «Έχει ληφθεί απόφαση...»
Αισιοδοξία στην Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για παραμονή του Γκριεζμάν
Κολέ: «Ο Πάντερ έκανε τη διαφορά»
Με τρεις απουσίες στο ματς με Παναθηναϊκό η Βαλένθια
Σάκοτα: «Η νίκη αρκεί»
Ατρόμητος: Συνεχίζεται η προετοιμασία εν όψει ΠΑΟΚ
Πάντερ: «Έχουμε τους καλύτερους οπαδούς στον κόσμο» (vid)
Παναθηναϊκός: Τίγκα ο Τάφος του Ινδού, σε εξέλιξη η έκτακτη ανοικτή συνέλευση
ΚΑΕ Άρης: Ένα συμβούλιο γεμάτο... μπάσκετ και ιστορία
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Οι τραμπούκοι του Μαρινάκη δεν έχουν θέση στον Πειραιά»
Ολυμπιακός - Υδραϊκός 15-3
«Δένει» τον Χισάι η Νάπολι
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Prime Minister Tsipras confirms plans about PAOK's new Toumba Stadium

28 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:00
Speaking at Thessaloniki, the Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, confirmed the plans about the complete reconstruction of PAOK's Toumba Stadium.

The Greek Cup winners have already requested at the State to use "Kaftanzogleio Stadium" of Thessaloniki (the home stadium of Iraklis) for the next 2+1 seasons, after president and owner Ivan Savvidis' decision to reconstruct completely Toumba Stadium and make the dream of historic team's supporters a reality in the near future.

