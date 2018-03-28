AEK BC beat SIG Strasbourg at FIBA Champions League's quarter final

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Κολέ: «Ο Πάντερ έκανε τη διαφορά»
Κολέ: «Ο Πάντερ έκανε τη διαφορά»
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
6 δευτ. πριν
Κολέ: «Ο Πάντερ έκανε τη διαφορά»
Με τρεις απουσίες στο ματς με Παναθηναϊκό η Βαλένθια
Με τρεις απουσίες στο ματς με Παναθηναϊκό η Βαλένθια
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 λεπτό πριν
Με τρεις απουσίες στο ματς με Παναθηναϊκό η Βαλένθια
Σάκοτα: «Η νίκη αρκεί»
Σάκοτα: «Η νίκη αρκεί»
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 λεπτό πριν
Σάκοτα: «Η νίκη αρκεί»
Ατρόμητος: Συνεχίζεται η προετοιμασία εν όψει ΠΑΟΚ
Ατρόμητος: Συνεχίζεται η προετοιμασία εν όψει ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 λεπτά πριν
Ατρόμητος: Συνεχίζεται η προετοιμασία εν όψει ΠΑΟΚ
Πάντερ: «Έχουμε τους καλύτερους οπαδούς στον κόσμο» (vid)
Πάντερ: «Έχουμε τους καλύτερους οπαδούς στον κόσμο» (vid)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
6 λεπτά πριν
Πάντερ: «Έχουμε τους καλύτερους οπαδούς στον κόσμο» (vid)
Παναθηναϊκός: Τίγκα ο τάφος του Ινδού, σε εξέλιξη η έκτακτη ανοικτή συνέλευση
Παναθηναϊκός: Τίγκα ο τάφος του Ινδού, σε εξέλιξη η έκτακτη ανοικτή συνέλευση
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
8 λεπτά πριν
Παναθηναϊκός: Τίγκα ο τάφος του Ινδού, σε εξέλιξη η έκτακτη ανοικτή συνέλευση
ΚΑΕ Άρης: Ένα συμβούλιο γεμάτο... μπάσκετ και ιστορία
ΚΑΕ Άρης: Ένα συμβούλιο γεμάτο... μπάσκετ και ιστορία
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
10 λεπτά πριν
ΚΑΕ Άρης: Ένα συμβούλιο γεμάτο... μπάσκετ και ιστορία
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Οι τραμπούκοι του Μαρινάκη δεν έχουν θέση στον Πειραιά»
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Οι τραμπούκοι του Μαρινάκη δεν έχουν θέση στον Πειραιά»
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
10 λεπτά πριν
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Οι τραμπούκοι του Μαρινάκη δεν έχουν θέση στον Πειραιά»
Ολυμπιακός - Υδραϊκός 15-3
«Καθάρισε» από το δεύτερο οκτάλεπτο ο Ολυμπιακός
ΠΟΛΟ
11 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός - Υδραϊκός 15-3
«Δένει» τον Χισάι η Νάπολι
«Δένει» τον Χισάι η Νάπολι
SERIE A
11 λεπτά πριν
«Δένει» τον Χισάι η Νάπολι
Παιχνίδια κυκλοφορίας στην προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
Παιχνίδια κυκλοφορίας στην προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
16 λεπτά πριν
Παιχνίδια κυκλοφορίας στην προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
Προοδευτική: «Οι αγώνες να παιχτούν επί ίσοις όροις, να τηρηθούν τα αυτονόητα»
Προοδευτική: «Οι αγώνες να παιχτούν επί ίσοις όροις, να τηρηθούν τα αυτονόητα»
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
20 λεπτά πριν
Προοδευτική: «Οι αγώνες να παιχτούν επί ίσοις όροις, να τηρηθούν τα αυτονόητα»
Σίνγκλετον: «Δεν με νοιάζει ο αντίπαλος, είμαι έτοιμος για τα πλεί οφ» (pic)
Σίνγκλετον: «Δεν με νοιάζει ο αντίπαλος, είμαι έτοιμος για τα πλεί οφ» (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
22 λεπτά πριν
Σίνγκλετον: «Δεν με νοιάζει ο αντίπαλος, είμαι έτοιμος για τα πλεί οφ» (pic)
«Ετοιμοπόλεμοι» για το 5/5 στον Ολυμπιακό
«Ετοιμοπόλεμοι» για το 5/5 στον Ολυμπιακό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 λεπτά πριν
«Ετοιμοπόλεμοι» για το 5/5 στον Ολυμπιακό
Το γκολ σε κενή εστία που ο Μέσι δεν έβαλε ποτέ...
Το γκολ σε κενή εστία που ο Μέσι δεν έβαλε ποτέ...
ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΜΗΛΙΟΣ
28 λεπτά πριν
Το γκολ σε κενή εστία που ο Μέσι δεν έβαλε ποτέ...
Γ΄Εθνική: Στις 22 Απριλίου η σέντρα των Play – Off
Γ΄Εθνική: Στις 22 Απριλίου η σέντρα των Play – Off
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
34 λεπτά πριν
Γ΄Εθνική: Στις 22 Απριλίου η σέντρα των Play – Off
Αφήνει την Γιουβέντους για το MLS ο Κλαούντιο Μαρκίζιο
Αφήνει την Γιουβέντους για το MLS ο Κλαούντιο Μαρκίζιο
SERIE A
35 λεπτά πριν
Αφήνει την Γιουβέντους για το MLS ο Κλαούντιο Μαρκίζιο
Το Spiegel αποκαλύπτει τηλεφωνικές συνομιλίες του Ερντογάν
Το Spiegel αποκαλύπτει τηλεφωνικές συνομιλίες του Ερντογάν
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
38 λεπτά πριν
Το Spiegel αποκαλύπτει τηλεφωνικές συνομιλίες του Ερντογάν
«Κωμωδία»: οι παίκτες σπρώχνονταν και οι διαιτητές... έδειχναν τρίποντο (vid)
«Κωμωδία»: οι παίκτες σπρώχνονταν και οι διαιτητές... έδειχναν τρίποντο (vid)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
43 λεπτά πριν
«Κωμωδία»: οι παίκτες σπρώχνονταν και οι διαιτητές... έδειχναν τρίποντο (vid)
Γρατσάνης στο Παναχαϊκή – ΟΦΗ, Βρέσκας στο Άρης – Δόξα Δράμας
Γρατσάνης στο Παναχαϊκή – ΟΦΗ, Βρέσκας στο Άρης – Δόξα Δράμας
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
46 λεπτά πριν
Γρατσάνης στο Παναχαϊκή – ΟΦΗ, Βρέσκας στο Άρης – Δόξα Δράμας
Μαυροειδής: «Δεν πρέπει να σκεφτόμαστε τη διαφορά στον επαναληπτικό»
Μαυροειδής: «Δεν πρέπει να σκεφτόμαστε τη διαφορά στον επαναληπτικό»
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
50 λεπτά πριν
Μαυροειδής: «Δεν πρέπει να σκεφτόμαστε τη διαφορά στον επαναληπτικό»
Εικόνες από το «διπλό» του Άρη στην Ηλιούπολη
Εικόνες από το «διπλό» του Άρη στην Ηλιούπολη
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
51 λεπτά πριν
Εικόνες από το «διπλό» του Άρη στην Ηλιούπολη
Μπάνβιτ - Μονακό 77-85
Μεγάλο αβαντάζ για Final Four η Μονακό
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
Μπάνβιτ - Μονακό 77-85
Συνεχίζει τις στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις κατά των Κούρδων η Τουρκία – Απειλεί με επέμβαση στο Ιράκ
Συνεχίζει τις στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις κατά των Κούρδων η Τουρκία – Απειλεί με επέμβαση στο Ιράκ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
58 λεπτά πριν
Συνεχίζει τις στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις κατά των Κούρδων η Τουρκία – Απειλεί με επέμβαση στο Ιράκ
Λουτράκι - Διαγόρας Ρόδου 0-2
Φινάλε με νίκη για τον Διαγόρα
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Λουτράκι - Διαγόρας Ρόδου 0-2
Οι προτάσεις Καραπαπά για ΕΠΟ και ΚΕΔ
Οι προτάσεις Καραπαπά για ΕΠΟ και ΚΕΔ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Οι προτάσεις Καραπαπά για ΕΠΟ και ΚΕΔ
ΑΕΚ - Στρασμπούρ 78-69
Η ΑΕΚάρα μπήκε στο δρόμο για το Final 4!
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΚ - Στρασμπούρ 78-69
Εκτός προπόνησης ο Πρίντεζης, πολύ δύσκολα με Μάλαγα
Εκτός προπόνησης ο Πρίντεζης, πολύ δύσκολα με Μάλαγα
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Εκτός προπόνησης ο Πρίντεζης, πολύ δύσκολα με Μάλαγα
Στο «κλειστό κλαμπ» των... εκτελεστών της Αργεντινής ο Ίσκο!
Στο «κλειστό κλαμπ» των... εκτελεστών της Αργεντινής ο Ίσκο!
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Στο «κλειστό κλαμπ» των... εκτελεστών της Αργεντινής ο Ίσκο!
Ο μύθος των 1000 δραχμών: Τι στ' αλήθεια μπορούσες ν' αγοράσεις με ένα χιλιάρικο στην τσέπη
Ο μύθος των 1000 δραχμών: Τι στ’ αλήθεια μπορούσες ν' αγοράσεις με ένα χιλιάρικο στην τσέπη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο μύθος των 1000 δραχμών: Τι στ’ αλήθεια μπορούσες ν' αγοράσεις με ένα χιλιάρικο στην τσέπη
AEK BC beat SIG Strasbourg at FIBA Champions League's quarter final

28 Μαρτίου 2018, 21:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 50 λεπτά πριν
AEK BC beat SIG Strasbourg at FIBA Champions League's quarter final

AEK BC collect a 9-point victory (78-69) over SIG Strasbourg at "Nick Galis Stadium" of Athens, at 2017-18 FIBA Champions League's first quarter final.

Kevin Punter (15 points), captain Dusan Sakota (12 points, 7 rebounds) and Manny Harris (12 points) were the best performers of experienced Serbian head coach Dragan Sakota's team at this home clash on Wednesday night, while 33-year-old American-born naturalized Bosnian combo guard Zack Wright scored 15 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for the ambitious French side.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Giorgos Printezis to miss Unicaja Malaga - Olympiacos BC clash
Giorgos Printezis to miss Unicaja Malaga - Olympiacos BC clash
Experienced power forward of Olympiacos BC, Giorgos Printezis, is expected to miss Euroleague's...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
28 λεπτά 40 δευτ. πριν
Giorgos Printezis to miss Unicaja Malaga - Olympiacos BC clash
PAOK officially avoid point deduction for the derby clash against Olympiacos
PAOK officially avoid point deduction for the derby clash against Olympiacos
PAOK officially avoided on Wednesday the three-point deduction for the derby clash against...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 58 λεπτά πριν
PAOK officially avoid point deduction for the derby clash against Olympiacos
Riots between Olympiacos fans and the Police at Minister Tsakalotos' speech (vids)
Riots between Olympiacos fans and the Police at Minister Tsakalotos' speech (vids)
Serious riots took place between supporters of Olympiacos and the Police at Piraeus, before the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 28 λεπτά πριν
Riots between Olympiacos fans and the Police at Minister Tsakalotos' speech (vids)
AEK BC beat SIG Strasbourg at FIBA Champions League's quarter final
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’