AEK BC beat SIG Strasbourg at FIBA Champions League's quarter final

AEK BC collect a 9-point victory (78-69) over SIG Strasbourg at "Nick Galis Stadium" of Athens, at 2017-18 FIBA Champions League's first quarter final.
Kevin Punter (15 points), captain Dusan Sakota (12 points, 7 rebounds) and Manny Harris (12 points) were the best performers of experienced Serbian head coach Dragan Sakota's team at this home clash on Wednesday night, while 33-year-old American-born naturalized Bosnian combo guard Zack Wright scored 15 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for the ambitious French side.
