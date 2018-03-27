"Guns of journalism", scoundrels, outcasts of life, how dare you point fingers?

If a foreign man had arrived in Greece, he would need only five days to realize the awful situation we are currently living. From Friday until Tuesday, not much longer. The most beautiful country in the planet is completely surrendered to dirt, crime, fixing, a country which is actually reminding of Venezuela and Colombia, a totally corrupted country where every regular journalism voice is being shut down or executed. "Guns of journalism" are outside and keep firing with no hesitation.
Did you dare write that there was a man facing charges for establishing a "Criminal Organization", according to the opinion of three Attorneys? You will be "executed". With normal or mental terms.
Did you dare write that the Attorney pressed charges for drug trafficking? We, the "guns of journalism", will take another 15-20 media under our control and crash you. An actual cartel, like the ones of Bogota, but with journalism terms.
This is Greece nowadays.
Paid, loyal "guns", Media which are "executing" while the State is watching. The journalism Unions uninterested in seeing their... fellow professionals using their keyboards as "pistols". Why? Because you dare write down some facts. These so-called "journalists" are directly threatening you...
Outcasts of life, scoundrels who were making fan of the sports fans with their articles, left-side men with right-side pockets and Golden Dawn mentality, "loyal servants" of their bosses or even kind of serious people who shown their real faces during the last years because of the poverty, they have the nerve to "hide" criminal charges about drugs under the carpet in order to present like an angel someone who is now facing less that the... starting 5-6 felony charges.
Recently, we became witnesses of an awful cover-up who had not seen for many years. A public person, extremely famous in the country, is being accused for the most serious case that exists in life. The 10% of Greek Media presented the facts as they were. Another 10% did not write anything at all. And the 80% did the worst thing: presented the news like a simple thief had entered an ice-cream shop.
Who is the defendant is not the most important thing. Maybe he is innocent, maybe guilty, the Justice will make the final decision, we are not interested in playing this role, never.
Personally, to move to the next chapter, I feel more proud than ever for watching so closely and with such passion for our job, what was happening towards the case of "Criminal Organization" of Greek football, which was renamed as "Gang" after Justice's decision. Even the "guns of journalism" around know well that we did not do anything more than informing the people about the legal progress. The facts were speaking by themselves. Their problem is our lack of discipline, while other Media were doing so, that we did not shut up. We wrote down every incident, positive or negative for the defendants, who were never presented as already guilty, till the end. The discharge of "Criminal Organization" from Athens Supreme Court was something that everybody could read from the same moment at SDNA, all the others started reposting it from yere, like a hundred other hot news in the past. Why? Because they know that we are reliable, follow the rules of our work, criticize always strongly but never hit under the belt, all our reportages have been proudly confirmed.
Still, by the team the Justice's decision about the "Criminal Organization" was announced -imagine how slow some certain Media are, that it was announced on Friday and if they were not reading SDNA they would have find it out on weekend- the "guns of journalism" started firing happily!
They forgot that the "Criminal Organization" (at the beginning) of Attorneys Koreas, Andreadis, Daskalopolos has been transfered into "Gang". For their morality, these "guns of journalism" will possibly celebrate at Omonoia Square of Athens because the felony charge of match-fxiing and the one of possible establishing a "Criminal Gang" at Greek football have remained. You can never understand the stupid people's souls...
This trash dares calling publicly PLOTTERS the Attorneys and instead of being behind bars, they carry on doing their work. Without respecting their manhood, the same people who were calling plotters the judges and speaking about political interests towards the prosecutions, were writing yesterday about Justice which was served! And if their close people face trila again in the near future, Justice will be unfair once again... They simply need to wear straitjackets.
Let's return to our job. It is a great honor that the public respects that we were pioneers at exclusive information. You should know that during this WHOLE time, famous members of this site were threatened, bullied and defamed. We never changed our ways and will not change them in the future.
There were sues and legal complaints, they tried in every way possible to stop publishing the events. Still, regardless the "industry" of suing and pressing charges against those writing about the "Criminal Organization" (according to the opinion of three Attorneys) which was renamed as "Gang", they did not manage to win even one of them! Maybe they will find the way to win at least one in the future.
Maybe they will find another 100. No matter if they finally win one or what they say, we are happy with our consience. We are sleeing in peace every night because by publishing our confirmed information or our opinion, we protected the public interest. Not the interests of our "bosses", like other journalists - guns are doing and instead of disappearing they dare point fingers.
Justice has its own way to work. Journalism, meanwhile, has to be punctual towards the Law and also the dignity of every person.
No matter what will be decided in the end, we could tell to our children that we did not earn dirty money, did not have profit from outlaw activity, did not sell our soul to the devil. But you, "guns of journalism", scoundrels, outcasts of life and the public opinion, what could you tell? Is it possible to look yourself in the mirror without taking a spit at it?
