President of Panathinaikos had meeting with Giannis Alafouzos on Tuesday

President of Panathinaikos, Vasilis Konstantinou, had meeting on Tuesday with the former owner of the financially struggling Greens, Giannis Alafouzos.
The Greek businessman informed the 70-year-old veteran international goalkeeper that he is willing to give some money to the current administration of historic Athens club, but not enough in order to solve the important financial problems of Panathinaikos, which are in extreme danger of suffering relegation to the second division.
