President of Panathinaikos had meeting with Giannis Alafouzos on Tuesday

  Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Θετικός ο Τσίπρας στην πρόταση Γεννηματά για τη Συνταγματική Αναθεώρηση
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 λεπτό πριν
Θετικός ο Τσίπρας στην πρόταση Γεννηματά για τη Συνταγματική Αναθεώρηση
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 λεπτό πριν
Θετικός ο Τσίπρας στην πρόταση Γεννηματά για τη Συνταγματική Αναθεώρηση
Όταν οι Λεμπρόν - Ουέιντ συνεργάζονταν και εντυπωσίαζαν (vid)
NBA
5 λεπτά πριν
Όταν οι Λεμπρόν - Ουέιντ συνεργάζονταν και εντυπωσίαζαν (vid)
NBA
5 λεπτά πριν
Όταν οι Λεμπρόν - Ουέιντ συνεργάζονταν και εντυπωσίαζαν (vid)
Θλάση για Παυλίδη αμφίβολος για ΟΦΗ
Θλάση για Παυλίδη αμφίβολος για ΟΦΗ
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 λεπτά πριν
Θλάση για Παυλίδη αμφίβολος για ΟΦΗ
«Κανόνι» του ΠΑΟΚ τα σπάει κι η Ευρώπη έπεσε πάνω του - Τι έκανε και ποιοι τον... χάζεψαν;
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
6 λεπτά πριν
«Κανόνι» του ΠΑΟΚ τα σπάει κι η Ευρώπη έπεσε πάνω του - Τι έκανε και ποιοι τον... χάζεψαν;
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
6 λεπτά πριν
«Κανόνι» του ΠΑΟΚ τα σπάει κι η Ευρώπη έπεσε πάνω του - Τι έκανε και ποιοι τον... χάζεψαν;
Φιλικό με την Mega Bemax για τον ΠΑΟΚ την Μ. Τρίτη
Φιλικό με την Mega Bemax για τον ΠΑΟΚ την Μ. Τρίτη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
15 λεπτά πριν
Φιλικό με την Mega Bemax για τον ΠΑΟΚ την Μ. Τρίτη
Τρομερό φάουλ του Πογκμπά μες την Αγία Πετρούπολη (vid)
MUNDIAL
16 λεπτά πριν
Τρομερό φάουλ του Πογκμπά μες την Αγία Πετρούπολη (vid)
MUNDIAL
16 λεπτά πριν
Τρομερό φάουλ του Πογκμπά μες την Αγία Πετρούπολη (vid)
Δεν το κουνάει από το «Ολντ Τράφορντ» ο Ντε Χέα
Δεν το κουνάει από το «Ολντ Τράφορντ» ο Ντε Χέα
PREMIER LEAGUE
17 λεπτά πριν
Δεν το κουνάει από το «Ολντ Τράφορντ» ο Ντε Χέα
Ο «βασανιστής» Μποτρίνι παίδεψε παίκτρια με τον πιο σαδιστικό τρόπο (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
20 λεπτά πριν
Ο «βασανιστής» Μποτρίνι παίδεψε παίκτρια με τον πιο σαδιστικό τρόπο (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
20 λεπτά πριν
Ο «βασανιστής» Μποτρίνι παίδεψε παίκτρια με τον πιο σαδιστικό τρόπο (vid)
Εφτιαξαν τον μεγαλύτερο μπακλαβά στον κόσμο - Πάνω από 500 κιλά (vid)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
24 λεπτά πριν
Εφτιαξαν τον μεγαλύτερο μπακλαβά στον κόσμο - Πάνω από 500 κιλά (vid)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
24 λεπτά πριν
Εφτιαξαν τον μεγαλύτερο μπακλαβά στον κόσμο - Πάνω από 500 κιλά (vid)
Με Σπανούλη στην Μάλαγα ο Ολυμπιακός, αμφίβολος ο Πρίντεζης
Με Σπανούλη στην Μάλαγα ο Ολυμπιακός, αμφίβολος ο Πρίντεζης
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
26 λεπτά πριν
Με Σπανούλη στην Μάλαγα ο Ολυμπιακός, αμφίβολος ο Πρίντεζης
Ερωτικές Προβλέψεις για όλα τα Ζώδια, 27/03
ΖΩΔΙΑ
27 λεπτά πριν
Ερωτικές Προβλέψεις για όλα τα Ζώδια, 27/03
ΖΩΔΙΑ
27 λεπτά πριν
Ερωτικές Προβλέψεις για όλα τα Ζώδια, 27/03
Αίγυπτος - Ελλάδα
Live: Αίγυπτος - Ελλάδα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 λεπτά πριν
Αίγυπτος - Ελλάδα
Η Μπεϊτάρ θέλει να αγοράσει τον Σάμπο από τον ΠΑΟΚ αλλά...
Η Μπεϊτάρ θέλει να αγοράσει τον Σάμπο από τον ΠΑΟΚ αλλά...
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
28 λεπτά πριν
Η Μπεϊτάρ θέλει να αγοράσει τον Σάμπο από τον ΠΑΟΚ αλλά...
Δίδαξε τα... μυστικά της άμυνας ο Σφαιρόπουλος! (pics)
Δίδαξε τα... μυστικά της άμυνας ο Σφαιρόπουλος! (pics)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
33 λεπτά πριν
Δίδαξε τα... μυστικά της άμυνας ο Σφαιρόπουλος! (pics)
Το «ευχαριστώ» της ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ και το επόμενο ραντεβού (vid)
Το «ευχαριστώ» της ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ και το επόμενο ραντεβού (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
34 λεπτά πριν
Το «ευχαριστώ» της ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ και το επόμενο ραντεβού (vid)
Survivor: Στα "μαχαίρια" οι Μαχητές, σταμάτησαν τον καβγά οι Διάσημοι (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
36 λεπτά πριν
Survivor: Στα "μαχαίρια" οι Μαχητές, σταμάτησαν τον καβγά οι Διάσημοι (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
36 λεπτά πριν
Survivor: Στα "μαχαίρια" οι Μαχητές, σταμάτησαν τον καβγά οι Διάσημοι (vid)
Ουζουνίδης στους παίκτες: «Εμείς την δουλειά μας»
Ουζουνίδης στους παίκτες: «Εμείς την δουλειά μας»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
38 λεπτά πριν
Ουζουνίδης στους παίκτες: «Εμείς την δουλειά μας»
Το τρόπαιο του BCL και οι «κιτρινόμαυροι» πρωταθλητές στο ΟΑΚΑ
Το τρόπαιο του BCL και οι «κιτρινόμαυροι» πρωταθλητές στο ΟΑΚΑ
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
41 λεπτά πριν
Το τρόπαιο του BCL και οι «κιτρινόμαυροι» πρωταθλητές στο ΟΑΚΑ
Αίγυπτος – Ελλάδα στο Epsilon TV
Αίγυπτος – Ελλάδα στο Epsilon TV
MEDIA
42 λεπτά πριν
Αίγυπτος – Ελλάδα στο Epsilon TV
Αγωνίστηκε 24 ημέρες μετά το εγκεφαλικό ο Μαρσελίνιο!
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
47 λεπτά πριν
Αγωνίστηκε 24 ημέρες μετά το εγκεφαλικό ο Μαρσελίνιο!
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
47 λεπτά πριν
Αγωνίστηκε 24 ημέρες μετά το εγκεφαλικό ο Μαρσελίνιο!
Ήττα - αποκλεισμός για την Εθνική Νέων
Ήττα - αποκλεισμός για την Εθνική Νέων
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
49 λεπτά πριν
Ήττα - αποκλεισμός για την Εθνική Νέων
Αποσύρθηκε ο Ντάνιελ Γκιούρτα
Αποσύρθηκε ο Ντάνιελ Γκιούρτα
ΚΟΛΥΜΒΗΣΗ
51 λεπτά πριν
Αποσύρθηκε ο Ντάνιελ Γκιούρτα
Έτσι «εκτέλεσε» τη Χίμκι ο Σμιθ (vid)
Έτσι «εκτέλεσε» τη Χίμκι ο Σμιθ (vid)
VTB LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
Έτσι «εκτέλεσε» τη Χίμκι ο Σμιθ (vid)
Απέρριψε το νέο συμβόλαιο που του πρότεινε η Σίτι ο Ζεσούς!
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Απέρριψε το νέο συμβόλαιο που του πρότεινε η Σίτι ο Ζεσούς!
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Απέρριψε το νέο συμβόλαιο που του πρότεινε η Σίτι ο Ζεσούς!
Μπούρμπος: «Ο Άρης φέτος δεν έχει παίξει ούτε το 50% από αυτό που μπορεί»
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μπούρμπος: «Ο Άρης φέτος δεν έχει παίξει ούτε το 50% από αυτό που μπορεί»
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μπούρμπος: «Ο Άρης φέτος δεν έχει παίξει ούτε το 50% από αυτό που μπορεί»
Μια απουσία για τον Άρη με φόντο τον Παναθηναϊκό
Μια απουσία για τον Άρη με φόντο τον Παναθηναϊκό
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μια απουσία για τον Άρη με φόντο τον Παναθηναϊκό
Στο «One Team» για τέταρτη χρονιά η ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός (pics + vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Στο «One Team» για τέταρτη χρονιά η ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός (pics + vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Στο «One Team» για τέταρτη χρονιά η ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός (pics + vid)
Ο αρχηγός της ΤΣΣΚΑ είναι ο... ήρωας του Σβεντ! (vid)
Ο αρχηγός της ΤΣΣΚΑ είναι ο... ήρωας του Σβεντ! (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Ο αρχηγός της ΤΣΣΚΑ είναι ο... ήρωας του Σβεντ! (vid)
Αίγυπτος: Συνελήφθη μωρό 18 μηνών για το πραξικόπημα του 2013!
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Αίγυπτος: Συνελήφθη μωρό 18 μηνών για το πραξικόπημα του 2013!
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Αίγυπτος: Συνελήφθη μωρό 18 μηνών για το πραξικόπημα του 2013!
Χωρίς προβλήματα η προπόνηση της Ξάνθης
Χωρίς προβλήματα η προπόνηση της Ξάνθης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Χωρίς προβλήματα η προπόνηση της Ξάνθης
President of Panathinaikos had meeting with Giannis Alafouzos on Tuesday

27 Μαρτίου 2018, 19:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
President of Panathinaikos had meeting with Giannis Alafouzos on Tuesday

President of Panathinaikos, Vasilis Konstantinou, had meeting on Tuesday with the former owner of the financially struggling Greens, Giannis Alafouzos.

The Greek businessman informed the 70-year-old veteran international goalkeeper that he is willing to give some money to the current administration of historic Athens club, but not enough in order to solve the important financial problems of Panathinaikos, which are in extreme danger of suffering relegation to the second division.

