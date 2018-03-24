In-form PAOK BC leave Rhodes island victorious

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Μορφέσης: «Είμαστε χαρούμενοι»
Μορφέσης: «Είμαστε χαρούμενοι»
ΠΟΛΟ
1 λεπτό πριν
Μορφέσης: «Είμαστε χαρούμενοι»
Η ΑΕΚ θυμήθηκε τον Γιάννη Κανάκη
Η ΑΕΚ θυμήθηκε τον Γιάννη Κανάκη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
4 λεπτά πριν
Η ΑΕΚ θυμήθηκε τον Γιάννη Κανάκη
Αυτή η τετράχρονη έσωσε τη ζωή της μητέρας της στη Βρετανία
Αυτή η τετράχρονη έσωσε τη ζωή της μητέρας της στη Βρετανία
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
7 λεπτά πριν
Αυτή η τετράχρονη έσωσε τη ζωή της μητέρας της στη Βρετανία
Πασάς: «Η ομάδα έχει νοοτροπία νικητή»
Πασάς: «Η ομάδα έχει νοοτροπία νικητή»
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 λεπτά πριν
Πασάς: «Η ομάδα έχει νοοτροπία νικητή»
Κολοσσός Ρόδου - ΠΑΟΚ 76-79
Νέο μεγάλο διπλό του ΠΑΟΚ που φουλάρει για 4άδα!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
9 λεπτά πριν
Κολοσσός Ρόδου - ΠΑΟΚ 76-79
«Γιγαντομαχία» Γιουνάιτεντ - Άρσεναλ για τον Χισάι της Νάπολι
«Γιγαντομαχία» Γιουνάιτεντ - Άρσεναλ για τον Χισάι της Νάπολι
PREMIER LEAGUE
14 λεπτά πριν
«Γιγαντομαχία» Γιουνάιτεντ - Άρσεναλ για τον Χισάι της Νάπολι
Τα... highlights της επιστροφής του Μασούντ στην εθνική του Ιράν (vid)
Τα... highlights της επιστροφής του Μασούντ στην εθνική του Ιράν (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
17 λεπτά πριν
Τα... highlights της επιστροφής του Μασούντ στην εθνική του Ιράν (vid)
«Αρπάζει» τον Τζόνι Έβανς η Τότεναμ, αν υποβιβαστεί η Γουέστ Μπρομ
«Αρπάζει» τον Τζόνι Έβανς η Τότεναμ, αν υποβιβαστεί η Γουέστ Μπρομ
PREMIER LEAGUE
19 λεπτά πριν
«Αρπάζει» τον Τζόνι Έβανς η Τότεναμ, αν υποβιβαστεί η Γουέστ Μπρομ
Κώστας Θάνος: «Άμεσα νομοθετική ρύθμιση για τα προνόμια των αθλητών»
Κώστας Θάνος: «Άμεσα νομοθετική ρύθμιση για τα προνόμια των αθλητών»
ΠΑΛΗ
23 λεπτά πριν
Κώστας Θάνος: «Άμεσα νομοθετική ρύθμιση για τα προνόμια των αθλητών»
Μήτογλου: «Δεν είναι στο χέρι μας η τετράδα, αλλά θα την κυνηγήσουμε»
Μήτογλου: «Δεν είναι στο χέρι μας η τετράδα, αλλά θα την κυνηγήσουμε»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
32 λεπτά πριν
Μήτογλου: «Δεν είναι στο χέρι μας η τετράδα, αλλά θα την κυνηγήσουμε»
Η παραμυθένια συλλεκτική του Ni No Kuni II
Η παραμυθένια συλλεκτική του Ni No Kuni II
GAMING
34 λεπτά πριν
Η παραμυθένια συλλεκτική του Ni No Kuni II
Στο «κόλπο» για Μπέιλ και η Τσέλσι
Στο «κόλπο» για Μπέιλ και η Τσέλσι
PREMIER LEAGUE
39 λεπτά πριν
Στο «κόλπο» για Μπέιλ και η Τσέλσι
Μασλαρινός: «Να είμαστε ανταγωνιστικοί, φαβορί ο Ολυμπιακός»
Μασλαρινός: «Να είμαστε ανταγωνιστικοί, φαβορί ο Ολυμπιακός»
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
41 λεπτά πριν
Μασλαρινός: «Να είμαστε ανταγωνιστικοί, φαβορί ο Ολυμπιακός»
Εξελίξεις στο Σκοπιανό: Συνάντηση Τσίπρα-Κοτζιά στο Μαξίμου
Εξελίξεις στο Σκοπιανό: Συνάντηση Τσίπρα-Κοτζιά στο Μαξίμου
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
43 λεπτά πριν
Εξελίξεις στο Σκοπιανό: Συνάντηση Τσίπρα-Κοτζιά στο Μαξίμου
Το «διπλό» του Άρη στα Χανιά σε εικόνες
Το «διπλό» του Άρη στα Χανιά σε εικόνες
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
44 λεπτά πριν
Το «διπλό» του Άρη στα Χανιά σε εικόνες
Μίσσας: «Πρέπει να είσαι 100% έτοιμος σε έναν τελικό»
Μίσσας: «Πρέπει να είσαι 100% έτοιμος σε έναν τελικό»
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
44 λεπτά πριν
Μίσσας: «Πρέπει να είσαι 100% έτοιμος σε έναν τελικό»
Το show του Ρόβα στην Αλεξάνδρεια (pics)
Το show του Ρόβα στην Αλεξάνδρεια (pics)
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
46 λεπτά πριν
Το show του Ρόβα στην Αλεξάνδρεια (pics)
Έβαλαν τέλος στο σερί του Απόλλωνα Πόντου τα Τρίκαλα
Έβαλαν τέλος στο σερί του Απόλλωνα Πόντου τα Τρίκαλα
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
52 λεπτά πριν
Έβαλαν τέλος στο σερί του Απόλλωνα Πόντου τα Τρίκαλα
Εξέλιξη για την επόμενη μέρα στο Λιμάνι, μια ανάσα από διαζύγιο-βόμβα - Σενάριο για τρελή «τράμπα»
Εξέλιξη για την επόμενη μέρα στο Λιμάνι, μια ανάσα από διαζύγιο-βόμβα - Σενάριο για τρελή «τράμπα»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
54 λεπτά πριν
Εξέλιξη για την επόμενη μέρα στο Λιμάνι, μια ανάσα από διαζύγιο-βόμβα - Σενάριο για τρελή «τράμπα»
Φίλιππος Αλεξάνδρειας - Ηρακλής 0-7
Πάρτι... πρωτιάς με επτάρα στην Αλεξάνδρεια έστησε ο Ηρακλής!
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
59 λεπτά πριν
Φίλιππος Αλεξάνδρειας - Ηρακλής 0-7
«Τρελό» σενάριο για Λεβ στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης μετά το Μουντιάλ
«Τρελό» σενάριο για Λεβ στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης μετά το Μουντιάλ
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
«Τρελό» σενάριο για Λεβ στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης μετά το Μουντιάλ
Ο Πέκχαρτ, η «επιστροφή» και ο... Ρέμος (pic)
Ο Πέκχαρτ, η «επιστροφή» και ο... Ρέμος (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Πέκχαρτ, η «επιστροφή» και ο... Ρέμος (pic)
Η 23η αγωνιστική της Α2
Live: Η 23η αγωνιστική της Α2
Α2 ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
Η 23η αγωνιστική της Α2
Κισσαμικός – Άρης 2-3
«Καθάρισε» ο Πασάς για τον Άρη!
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κισσαμικός – Άρης 2-3
Το Olympiacos BC Road Store με τον Ολυμπιακό στην Αμαλιάδα (pics)
Το Olympiacos BC Road Store με τον Ολυμπιακό στην Αμαλιάδα (pics)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Το Olympiacos BC Road Store με τον Ολυμπιακό στην Αμαλιάδα (pics)
Επίθεση της Ένωσης Εισαγγελέων στους παράγοντες του ποδοσφαίρου!
Επίθεση της Ένωσης Εισαγγελέων στους παράγοντες του ποδοσφαίρου!
ΔΙΚΑΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΑΠΟΦΑΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Επίθεση της Ένωσης Εισαγγελέων στους παράγοντες του ποδοσφαίρου!
Κορυφαίος τερματοφύλακας ο Πάβιτς
Κορυφαίος τερματοφύλακας ο Πάβιτς
ΠΟΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Κορυφαίος τερματοφύλακας ο Πάβιτς
ΑΕΚ - Λαύριο
Live: ΑΕΚ - Λαύριο
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΚ - Λαύριο
Η αιμοδοσία του Ηρακλή στο Ιβανώφειο (pics)
Η αιμοδοσία του Ηρακλή στο Ιβανώφειο (pics)
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Η αιμοδοσία του Ηρακλή στο Ιβανώφειο (pics)
ΑΕΚ - Μπέρχεμ 32-25
Πρώτο βήμα για τα ημιτελικά η ΑΕΚ
ΧΑΝΤΜΠΟΛ
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΚ - Μπέρχεμ 32-25
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

In-form PAOK BC leave Rhodes island victorious

24 Μαρτίου 2018, 17:50
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 43 δευτ. πριν
In-form PAOK BC leave Rhodes island victorious

In-form PAOK BC won 79-76 against Kolossos Rodou on the road on Saturday evening, with experienced shooting guard Philip Goss as the MVP of this match.

The 35-year-old American scored 18 points at this away clash for 2017-18 Basket League's matchday 20, experienced shooting guard / small forward Thodoris Zaras added another 14 points for head coach Ilias Papatheodorou team, while American combo guard T. J. Bray was the best performer of the home side, with 18 points and 5 rebounds.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Aris beat Kissamikos and maintain Football League's top spot
Aris beat Kissamikos and maintain Football League's top spot
Aris won 3-2 against brave Kissamikos on the road on Saturday afternoon, for 2017-18 Football...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
54 λεπτά 45 δευτ. πριν
Aris beat Kissamikos and maintain Football League's top spot
AEK want to make Sergio Araujo's loan move permanent
AEK want to make Sergio Araujo's loan move permanent
According to "Live Sport" athletic newspaper, AEK want to make the loan move of Argentine striker...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 54 λεπτά πριν
AEK want to make Sergio Araujo's loan move permanent
Răzvan Lucescu to continue as manager of PAOK until 2021
Răzvan Lucescu to continue as manager of PAOK until 2021
Owner and president of PAOK, Ivan Savvidis, is more than happy with the performances of...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 54 λεπτά πριν
Răzvan Lucescu to continue as manager of PAOK until 2021
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
In-form PAOK BC leave Rhodes island victorious
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’