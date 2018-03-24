In-form PAOK BC leave Rhodes island victorious

In-form PAOK BC won 79-76 against Kolossos Rodou on the road on Saturday evening, with experienced shooting guard Philip Goss as the MVP of this match.
The 35-year-old American scored 18 points at this away clash for 2017-18 Basket League's matchday 20, experienced shooting guard / small forward Thodoris Zaras added another 14 points for head coach Ilias Papatheodorou team, while American combo guard T. J. Bray was the best performer of the home side, with 18 points and 5 rebounds.
