Olympiacos BC beat SK Anadolu Efes at Piraeus

Olympiacos BC won 89-82 against struggling SK Anadolu Efes at "Peace and Friendship Stadium" of Piraeus tonight, for 2017-18 Euroleague's matchday 28.
Nikola Milutinov (20 points, 8 rebounds), Vasilis Spanoulis (17 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds) and Ioannis Papapetrou (17 points, 6 rebounds) were the best performers of experienced head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos' team at this home clash against the Turkish club (Krunoslav Simon, 18 points - 8 assists - 6 rebounds) on Friday night.
