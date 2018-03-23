Vangelis Marinakis not allowed to leave Greece until his trial

Owner of Olympiacos, Vangelis Marinakis, is not allowed to leave his motherland until his trial for the notorious case of drug-carrying ship "Noor 1".
The 50-year-old Greek businessman, along with Nikos Sintichakis, Vangelis Bairaktaris and Ilias Tsakiris, are currently facing charges about possession, trafficking and financing drugs / establishing a criminal organization and Vangelis Marinakis is also obliged to return his motherland immediately, in case he is somewhere else right now.
