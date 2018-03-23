© SPORTSDNA 2018
Vangelis Marinakis not allowed to leave Greece until his trial

23 Μαρτίου 2018, 16:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 36 λεπτά πριν
Vangelis Marinakis not allowed to leave Greece until his trial

Owner of Olympiacos, Vangelis Marinakis, is not allowed to leave his motherland until his trial for the notorious case of drug-carrying ship "Noor 1".

The 50-year-old Greek businessman, along with Nikos Sintichakis, Vangelis Bairaktaris and Ilias Tsakiris, are currently facing charges about possession, trafficking and financing drugs / establishing a criminal organization and Vangelis Marinakis is also obliged to return his motherland immediately, in case he is somewhere else right now.

Legal prosecution against Vangelis Marinakis for "Noor 1" ship
Legal prosecution against Vangelis Marinakis for "Noor 1" ship
Piraeus District Attorney, Eirini Tziva, orders legal prosecution against Vangelis Marinakis,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
55 λεπτά 18 δευτ. πριν
Legal prosecution against Vangelis Marinakis for "Noor 1" ship
Olympiacos included in Aleksandar Pantić transfer rumours
Olympiacos included in Aleksandar Pantić transfer rumours
Olympiacos are among the teams interested in signing international central defender of FC Dynamo...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 55 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos included in Aleksandar Pantić transfer rumours
Panathinaikos BC beat Maccabi Tel Aviv on the road after thrilling encounter
Panathinaikos BC beat Maccabi Tel Aviv on the road after thrilling encounter
After thrilling encounter in Israel on Thursday night, brave Panathinaikos BC won 76-75 against...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
22 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:00
Panathinaikos BC beat Maccabi Tel Aviv on the road after thrilling encounter
