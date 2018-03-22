© SPORTSDNA 2018
Olympiacos to sell Kostas Fortounis in the summer of 2018

22 Μαρτίου 2018, 21:00
Olympiacos to sell Kostas Fortounis in the summer of 2018

It seems that the administration of Olympiacos has decided to sell international attacking midfielder, Kostas Fortounis, at the end of 2017-18 season.

The current contract of 26-year-old former player of Trikala, Asteras Tripolis, FC Kaiserslautern with the Reds expires in the summer of 2020, while he has scored nine goals (along with 11 assists) at 32 official performances in all competitions with them during 2017-18 season and there are French and Turkish clubs currently monitoring his case.

