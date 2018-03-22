© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

Savvas Pantelidis extends his contract with Asteras Tripolis until 2020

22 Μαρτίου 2018, 17:00
Asteras Tripolis officially announced on Thursday afternoon that experienced manager Savvas Pantelidis extended his contract until the summer of 2020.

The 53-year-old former manager of Rodos, Fostiras, Kallithea, Egaleo, Trikala, Ethnikos, Panthrakikos, Olympiacos Volou, PAS Giannina, Levadiakos, Iraklis (2016-17) replaced his fellow professional, Staikos Vergetis, back in September 2017 and under his guidance the ambitious Super League club has climbed at 6th championship place, with 33 points after 25 matches.

