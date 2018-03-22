Dmytro Chygrynskiy to extend his contract with AEK immediately

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Αινιγματικός για το μέλλον του στην Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης ο Όμπλακ
PRIMERA DIVISION
5 λεπτά πριν
Τουρκικά ΜΜΕ: Στρατιωτικά σχεδιαγράμματα στα κινητά των δύο Ελλήνων στρατιωτικών
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
10 λεπτά πριν
Ο Χρυσός Τρούλος του Ιβάν Σαββίδη στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Σεραφείμ του Σάροφ (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
11 λεπτά πριν
«Μαύρα Μεσάνυχτα» reunion: Η φωτογραφία που πρόδωσε τη μεγάλη επιστροφή!
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
17 λεπτά πριν
Υπέγραψε ο ΠΑΟΚ, επιμένει για VAR
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
18 λεπτά πριν
Στρώνουν χαλί... 200 εκατ. δολαρίων οι Σπερς στον Λέοναρντ!
NBA
21 λεπτά πριν
Εκδικάζονται την Παρασκευή οι προσφυγές ΠΑΟΚ και Ολυμπιακού
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 λεπτά πριν
Ο «Ντούντα» αγαπά τις συνεργασίες Καλάθη-Γκιστ
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
22 λεπτά πριν
Υπέγραψε το έγγραφο Βασιλειάδη η ΠΑΕ Πλατανιάς
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
25 λεπτά πριν
Η εμφάνιση του MVP Καλάθη σε βίντεο
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
25 λεπτά πριν
Χέμεθ: «Αν μπορούσα θα έπαιρνα πίσω Αραούχο και Λιβάγια»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
33 λεπτά πριν
O Chrome θα μπλοκάρει τα videos που παίζουν αυτόματα με ήχο
INTERNET
39 λεπτά πριν
Τα στοιχεία που κάνουν πολύ καλύτερο το ζώδιό σου από τα άλλα 11
ΖΩΔΙΑ
40 λεπτά πριν
Με Κορομηλά οι διαιτητές του τελικού Κυπέλλου
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
40 λεπτά πριν
Πρωταγωνιστής παρά την ήττα ο Μήτρου - Λονγκ (vid)
NBA G-LEAGUE
54 λεπτά πριν
Θέλει να «κλέψει» τον Κλοπ από την Λίβερπουλ η Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν
LIGUE 1
55 λεπτά πριν
Υπέγραψε το έγγραφο Βασιλειάδη η ΑΕΚ!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
55 λεπτά πριν
Βαρύς ο πέλεκυς για Μπαστακό
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
56 λεπτά πριν
Χατ τρικ ο Μπέιλ, πρώτος σκόρερ στην ιστορία της Ουαλίας (vid)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Ν. Παπαδόπουλος: «Τα στοιχεία δικαιώνουν τον ΠΑΟΚ»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Χαραλαμπόπουλος: «Ζήλεψα το σουτ του Ζάρα, ήταν το πιο ωραίο παιχνίδι της χρονιάς»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Παντρεύτηκε λίγο πριν τον... Ολυμπιακό ο Ντάνστον!
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Η Κίνα έτοιμη για «μη συμβατικά αντίμετρα» στους δασμούς του Τραμπ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ισόπαλο σκορ στο προπονητικό φιλικό του Ολυμπιακού
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Αστέρας Τρίπολης: Παντελίδης ως το 2020
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Υπογράφει σε ομάδα του MLS ο Ιμπραΐμοβιτς»
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Επίθεση Ολυμπιακού σε Γκαγκάτση-Στράτο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Η ενδεκάδα του Παναθηναϊκού για το φιλικό – Στον πάγκο ο Λουτσιάνο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Σπανός: «Στα 2/3 διεκδικήσαμε το πρωτάθλημα, δεν είχαμε το 50-50»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Εκτός για δύο εβδομάδες ο Αγιόν
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Dmytro Chygrynskiy to extend his contract with AEK immediately

22 Μαρτίου 2018, 15:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Experienced international central defender Dmytro Anatoliyovych Chygrynskiy will extend his current contract with AEK until the end of 2019-20 season.

The directors of historic Athens club are more than happy with the performances and the professionalism of 31-year-old Ukrainian and former player of FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Metalurh Zaporizhya, Barcelona (2009-10), Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, while Spanish manager Manolo Jimenez considers him to be one of the most impοrtant footballers in his team's squad.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Head coach Panagiotis Giannakis to be released from Aris BC
Experienced head coach Panagiotis Giannakis is expected to be released from Aris BC, after home...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:00
Dimitris Giannakopoulos in advanced talks about "Athens Alive" project
Owner of Panathinaikos BC, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, had meeting in London on Wednesday with his...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:00
CSKA Moscow beat brave Olympiacos BC in Russia
CSKA Moscow won 89-81 against brave Olympiacos BC on Wednesday night for 2017-18 Euroleague's...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 21:00
