Dmytro Chygrynskiy to extend his contract with AEK immediately

Experienced international central defender Dmytro Anatoliyovych Chygrynskiy will extend his current contract with AEK until the end of 2019-20 season.
The directors of historic Athens club are more than happy with the performances and the professionalism of 31-year-old Ukrainian and former player of FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Metalurh Zaporizhya, Barcelona (2009-10), Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, while Spanish manager Manolo Jimenez considers him to be one of the most impοrtant footballers in his team's squad.
