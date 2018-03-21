© SPORTSDNA 2018
Head coach Panagiotis Giannakis to be released from Aris BC

21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 45 λεπτά πριν
Head coach Panagiotis Giannakis to be released from Aris BC

Experienced head coach Panagiotis Giannakis is expected to be released from Aris BC, after home derby loss against PAOK BC (65-66) on Wednesday night.

The 59-year-old veteran international point guard and former manager of Greece National Team, Panionios BC, Maroussi BC, Olympiacos BC (2008-10), Limoges CSP, China National Team returned to historic Thessaloniki team in the summer of 2017, but Aris BC are currently facing the danger of relegation to the second division for the first time.

  Dislikes0

