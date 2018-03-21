Dimitris Giannakopoulos in advanced talks about "Athens Alive" project

Owner of Panathinaikos BC, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, had meeting in London on Wednesday with his multinational partners towards "Athens Alive" project.
The State and Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, are also supporting this ambitious effort of the 44-year-old Greek businessman, while it seems certain that the last details about this project will have to be finalized before he is able to make an official move for the financially struggling football department of the Greens.
