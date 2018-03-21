Dimitris Giannakopoulos in advanced talks about "Athens Alive" project

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Survivor 2: Νέο... πέσιμο του Χάρου στην Σπυροπούλου (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
15 λεπτά πριν
Τα highlights από την ήττα του Ολυμπιακού στη Μόσχα (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:58
«Τρέλα»: Η Λάουρα Νάργες στα πιο... γυμνά της! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:39
MVP της αγωνιστικής στην Euroleague ο... διαστημικός Καλάθης
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:35
Ουνικάχα Μάλαγα - Μπαρτσελόνα 95-91
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:34
Από τι κινδυνεύουμε αν δεν κοιμόμαστε τουλάχιστον 7 ώρες τη μέρα;
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:30
Δραματική ομολογία Ζούκερμπεργκ μετά το σκάνδαλο: Το Facebook έκανε λάθη
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:29
Οριστικό διαζύγιο με Γιαννάκη, Αγγέλου νέος προπονητής στον Άρη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:27
Μπασκόνια - Μπάμπεργκ 103-79
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:12
Πρέλεβιτς: «Αφιερωμένη η νίκη στον Ιβάν Σαββίδη»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:06
Αφέθηκε ελεύθερος ο Σαρκοζί μετά τη μαραθώνια κατάθεση για υπόθεση διαφθοράς
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:05
Για το «κόλπο γκρόσο» με Ικάρντι η Τσέλσι
PREMIER LEAGUE
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:57
Προς την έξοδο από τον Άρη ο Γιαννάκης
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:52
ΑΕΚ - Φοίβος Συκεών 32-21
ΧΑΝΤΜΠΟΛ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:51
«Ένας απ' τους καλύτερους παίκτες της Euroleague ο Καλάθης»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:48
Εξαιρετική συνεργασία και κάρφωμα για την Μάλαγα (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:46
«Δάκρυα»: Ο Τζώρτζης έγινε… Λάκης Φουρτουνάκης και δε μπορείς να μην γελάσεις! (pic)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:43
Μεγάλος παίκτης, μέγιστος άνθρωπος: Ο Ινιέστα για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα για το Σύνδρομο Down (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:40
Παπαγιάννης για Μπλέιζερς: «Ευγνώμων κι ευλογημένος» (pic)
NBA
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:36
Με Μπούρσα ο Ολυμπιακός - Στο Ρέντη το πρώτο ματς
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΑ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:35
Ζουρνατζίδης: «Ο Άρης ήθελε πρώτος την αναβολή»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:32
Ισόβια για τον πατέρα της 6χρονης Στέλλας - Προκλητική απολογία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:30
Φιλικό με τους Νέους στου Ρέντη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:23
Ζάρας: «Πήραμε ένα μεγάλο διπλό»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:22
«Ξηλώνεται» για Βαράν η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ
PREMIER LEAGUE
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:18
Κοβάσεβιτς: «Τεράστια μέρα για τον Ολυμπιακό»
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΑ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:17
Χωρίς τους διεθνείς και τον Μανούσο η προπόνηση του Ατρόμητου
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:09
Τα συγχαρητήρια του Ιτούδη στους παίκτες της ΤΣΣΚΑ (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:06
Δυνατά για Φόρσμπεργκ η Άρσεναλ
PREMIER LEAGUE
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:05
Κουντούρης: «Να είναι περήφανοι οι φίλαθλοι του Ολυμπιακού»
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΑ
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:04
Dimitris Giannakopoulos in advanced talks about "Athens Alive" project

21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Owner of Panathinaikos BC, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, had meeting in London on Wednesday with his multinational partners towards "Athens Alive" project.

The State and Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, are also supporting this ambitious effort of the 44-year-old Greek businessman, while it seems certain that the last details about this project will have to be finalized before he is able to make an official move for the financially struggling football department of the Greens.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Head coach Panagiotis Giannakis to be released from Aris BC
Experienced head coach Panagiotis Giannakis is expected to be released from Aris BC, after home...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:00
CSKA Moscow beat brave Olympiacos BC in Russia
CSKA Moscow won 89-81 against brave Olympiacos BC on Wednesday night for 2017-18 Euroleague's...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 21:00
PAOK BC triumphs at Thessaloniki derby clash against Aris BC
After a thrilling encounter at "Nick Galis Hall" of Thessaloniki on Wednesday evening, brave PAOK...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
21 Μαρτίου 2018, 20:30
