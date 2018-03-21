Joel Campbell offered to Olympiacos once again

Costa Rican winger of Real Betis, Joel Nathaniel Campbell Samuels, was offered to Olympiacos' administration once again from his agent, Joaquim Batica.
The 26-year-old international is currently a member of the Spanish club on loan from Arsenal until the end of 2017-18 season, while his contract with experienced French manager Arsène Wenger's team expires in the summer of 2018 and has already been a member of the Reds, back in 2013-14 season, with 43 performances, 11 goals in all competitions.
