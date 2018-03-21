Joel Campbell offered to Olympiacos once again

© SPORTSDNA 2018
«Ξηλώνεται» για Βαράν η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ
PREMIER LEAGUE
2 λεπτά πριν
Κοβάσεβιτς: «Τεράστια μέρα για τον Ολυμπιακό»
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΑ
2 λεπτά πριν
Χωρίς τους διεθνείς και τον Μανούσο η προπόνηση του Ατρόμητου
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
11 λεπτά πριν
Τα συγχαρητήρια του Ιτούδη στους παίκτες της ΤΣΣΚΑ (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
14 λεπτά πριν
Δυνατά για Φόρσμπεργκ η Άρσεναλ
PREMIER LEAGUE
15 λεπτά πριν
Κουντούρης: «Να είναι περήφανοι οι φίλαθλοι του Ολυμπιακού»
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΑ
15 λεπτά πριν
Τα θαλάσσια σύνορα δεν είναι καθορισμένα στο Αιγαίο, λέει ο Τσαβούσογλου - Η ΕΕ καταδικάζει την τουρκική προκλητικότητα
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
20 λεπτά πριν
Μουνιόθ: «Είναι πολύ σημαντικό για τον πρόεδρό μας»
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΑ
20 λεπτά πριν
Γιαννάκης: «Η τύχη μας γύρισε την πλάτη...»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
25 λεπτά πριν
Γ.Σαββίδης: «Και τώρα χάθηκε το νόημα όλης της χρονιάς» (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
26 λεπτά πριν
Απάντησε στον Ηρακλή ο Λεβαδειακός: «Πέρυσι λέγατε τα αντίθετα»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
28 λεπτά πριν
Στην τελική ευθεία το «Athens Alive», μάχη με το χρόνο για την ΠΑΕ!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
32 λεπτά πριν
Η... άλλη όψη της νίκης του Παναθηναϊκού κόντρα στον Ερυθρό Αστέρα (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
32 λεπτά πριν
Παπαθεοδώρου: «Δείξαμε προσωπικότητα και πήραμε μία μεγάλη νίκη»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
35 λεπτά πριν
Για οικογενειακούς λόγους το... σκασιαρχείο του Γιάγια Τουρέ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
35 λεπτά πριν
Πάει για το...«μπαμ» με Μπεγερίν η Γιουνάιτεντ
PREMIER LEAGUE
40 λεπτά πριν
Ένταση μετά τη λήξη του Άρης – ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
42 λεπτά πριν
Ερυθρόλευκο ξέσπασμα για Μόσχα: «Δεν υπάρχει Σφαιρόπουλος – Πρίντεζης με μπουκάλες οξυγόνου»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
42 λεπτά πριν
Δικαστές πιέζονται, καταθέσεις αλλάζουν, μόνο ο Ζάρας σταθερή αξία
ΣΤΑΥΡΟΣ ΚΟΛΚΑΣ
44 λεπτά πριν
Ιτούδης: «Καμία στρατηγική για να ρυθμίσουμε πράγματα»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
46 λεπτά πριν
Κομίνης: «Καμία αντιπαράθεση ή επαφή με Ιβάν Σαββίδη» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Περιμένει τον Παπαδόπουλο για... κατσάδα ο προπονητής του Αμβούργου
BUNDESLIGA
50 λεπτά πριν
Αναντολού Εφές - Χίμκι 73-85
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
54 λεπτά πριν
Τρελή πρόταση από τα Εμιράτα για την αγορά της Μονακό!
LIGUE 1
55 λεπτά πριν
Τα «κλικ» από το ντέρμπι της Θεσσαλονίκης
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
55 λεπτά πριν
ΜακΛιν: «Έπρεπε να τους περιορίσουμε»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
57 λεπτά πριν
Ουνικάχα Μάλαγα - Μπαρτσελόνα (Euroleague 2017-18)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Σφαιρόπουλος: «Όταν δεν παίζεις καλή άμυνα κόντρα στην ΤΣΣΚΑ...»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Μπαπέ και Ντεμπελέ... κρύβουν την μπάλα στην προπόνηση! (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Βίντεο: Οι «βόμβες» του Ζάρα που... σκότωσαν τον Άρη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Joel Campbell offered to Olympiacos once again

21 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 17 λεπτά πριν
Costa Rican winger of Real Betis, Joel Nathaniel Campbell Samuels, was offered to Olympiacos' administration once again from his agent, Joaquim Batica.

The 26-year-old international is currently a member of the Spanish club on loan from Arsenal until the end of 2017-18 season, while his contract with experienced French manager Arsène Wenger's team expires in the summer of 2018 and has already been a member of the Reds, back in 2013-14 season, with 43 performances, 11 goals in all competitions.

