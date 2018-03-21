Marcus Denmon will miss Maccabi Tel Aviv - Panathinaikos BC clash

Shooting guard of Panathinaikos BC, Marcus Edward Denmon, is expected to miss the upcoming away match against Maccabi Tel Aviv for 2017-18 Euroleague.
The 28-year-old American and former player of Élan Chalon, Tofaş S.K., New Basket Brindisi, İstanbul BB, Gaziantep Basketbol (2016-17) is still suffering from left calf injury and therefore will not be available for Spanish head coach of the Greens, Xavi Pascual, at the decisive clash against the Israeli giants on Thursday night.
