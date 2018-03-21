© SPORTSDNA 2018
Olympiacos interested in Antonio Donnarumma

21 Μαρτίου 2018, 15:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 20 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos interested in Antonio Donnarumma

Olympiacos are interested in signing Italian goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma, who is expected to be released from AC Milan at the end of 2017-18 season.

The 28-year-old former player of Piacenza Calcio 1919, A.S. Gubbio 1910, FC Bari 1908, Genoa CFC (2012-16) has already Greek Super League experience, from his successful spell with Asteras Tripolis during 2016-17 season, while the Reds are also considering to bring 25-year-old international goalkeeper of Atromitos, Andreas Gianniotis, back to Piraeus.

  • Dislikes0

