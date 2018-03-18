© SPORTSDNA 2018
Giorgos Papagiannis signs contract with the Portland Trail Blazers until 2019

18 Μαρτίου 2018, 20:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 19 λεπτά πριν
Giorgos Papagiannis signs contract with the Portland Trail Blazers until 2019

The Portland Trail Blazers officially announced on Sunday that they have signed Greek center Giorgos Papagiannis to a contract through 2018-19 season.

The official announcement of NBA club about the signing of 20-year-old international and former player of Panathinaikos BC: The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Georgios Papagiannis to a contract through the 2018-19 season, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Originally signed to a 10-day contract on March 8, Papagiannis holds career averages of 4.2 points (51.0% FG, 85.7% FT), 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 12.4 minutes in 38 games over two seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

Selected by Phoenix with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Greece, Papagiannis, 20, was dealt to Sacramento in a draft day trade.
                     
In 33 games over two seasons with the NBA G League’s Reno Bighorns, Papagiannis (7-2, 240) posted averages of 13.7 points (51.3% FG, 77.2% FT), 8.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 2.24 blocked shots and 30.6 minutes.

Giorgos Papagiannis signs contract with the Portland Trail Blazers until 2019
