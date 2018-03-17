© SPORTSDNA 2018
Referee Kominis and linesman Pontikis to face suspension for PAOK - AEK

17 Μαρτίου 2018, 16:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 50 λεπτά πριν
Referee Kominis and linesman Pontikis to face suspension for PAOK - AEK

International referee Giorgos Kominis and linesman Konstantinos Pontikis are expected to face suspension for their mistakes at PAOK - AEK derby clash.

Referee Delegate Michalis Kalathenos claims that Cape Verdean international central defender of the Greek Cup winners Fernando Lopes dos Santos Varela's goal at 90' should have counted and therefore it seems difficult for Giorgos Kominis and Konstantinos Pontikis to be appointed at any matches for the domestic competitions until the end of 2017-18 season.

