Marcus Denmon knocked out of Unicaja Malaga - Panathinaikos BC clash

American shooting guard of Panathinaikos BC, Marcus Edward Denmon, will not perform in the upcoming away match against Unicaja Malaga on Friday night.
The 28-year-old former player of Élan Chalon, Tofaş S.K., New Basket Brindisi, İstanbul BB, Gaziantep Basketbol (2016-17) is still suffering from left calf injury, while experienced Belgian small forward Matt Lojeski and international shooting guard Nikos Pappas will also not be available for Spanish head coach of the Greens, Xavi Pascual, at this clash for 2017-18 Euroleague's matchday 26.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0