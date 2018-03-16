The decision about PAOK - AEK derby clash to be announced on Wednesday

The decision of Sports Justice about PAOK - AEK derby clash at Toumba Stadium of Thessaloniki on Sunday (11/03) will be finally announced on Wednesday.
AEK claim that the main reason of game's interruption is that owner and president of the Greek Cup winners, Ivan Savvidis, stormed in the field when Giorgos Kominis disallowed Fernando Varela's goal at 90', while PAOK believe that their opponents chose to remain at the locker rooms of the stadium instead of ending the match because the experienced international referee had finally decided to count Cape Verdean international central defender's goal.
