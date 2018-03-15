Barcelona Lassa destroy Olympiacos at Piraeus

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Αρνητικό ρεκόρ 10ετίας για τον Ολυμπιακό!
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
6 λεπτά πριν
Μακάμπι Τελ Αβίβ - Χίμκι 91-94
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
6 λεπτά πριν
Πέσιτς: «Δεν κρατάς κάθε μέρα στους 60 πόντους τον Ολυμπιακό»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
8 λεπτά πριν
Τόμιτς: «Κάναμε ένα εξαιρετικό παιχνίδι»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
12 λεπτά πριν
Κολάζει η τελευταία φωτογραφία της Έυας Λάσκαρη (pic)
HOT
14 λεπτά πριν
Μπάμπεργκ - Αναντολού Εφές 88-79
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
15 λεπτά πριν
Αποθέωση για τον Σφαιρόπουλο στο ΣΕΦ
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
16 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός - Μπαρτσελόνα 63-90
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
17 λεπτά πριν
Συνεχίζεται ο «πόλεμος» στο MasterChef: Η Ηλέκτρα απαντά στα... μπινελίκια της Γωγώς!
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
24 λεπτά πριν
Βικτόρια Πλζέν - Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας 2-1
EUROPA LEAGUE
25 λεπτά πριν
Εντυπωσιακό κάρφωμα από τον Κλαβέρ, με ασίστ Ερτέλ από το κέντρο (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
27 λεπτά πριν
Η αποθέωση του Σάκοτα στον... πάνθηρα Πάντερ (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
28 λεπτά πριν
Εργασίες και το βράδυ στην «Αγιά Σοφιά» (pic+vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
37 λεπτά πριν
Η προσποίηση και το κάρφωμα του Πρίντεζη (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
49 λεπτά πριν
Μητσοτάκης κατά Σαββίδη: «Αυτές οι σκηνές είναι ντροπή για τη χώρα»
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
51 λεπτά πριν
Infographic: «Γερασμένο» και «φτωχό» το ελληνικό πρωτάθλημα και χωρίς Grexit
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
54 λεπτά πριν
Έβδομος στη λίστα των σκόρερ όλων των εποχών ο Πρίντεζης
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Ντιναμό Κιέβου - Λάτσιο 0-2
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Έπος: Ο τριχωτός... εισβολέας έβγαλε selfie-μύθο με τη Μπάγερν! (pic)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Σάλτσμπουργκ - Μπορούσια Ντόρτμουντ
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
«Να χάνετε για να παίρνετε τα λεφτά σας»
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Άρσεναλ - Μίλαν
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ερυθρός Αστέρας - Βαλένθια 106-90
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Το θεαματικό κάρφωμα του Γκιλ (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
5 παιχταράδες που κανένας προπονητής δεν θα ήθελε στην ομάδα του
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Η Νικολέττα Ράλλη έφερε το καλοκαίρι (pics)
HOT
1 ώρα πριν
Τρόμος στη Φλόριντα: Κατέρρευσε πεζογέφυρα – Πολλοί τραυματίες (vids)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Τα «κλικ» από την άφιξη του Παναθηναϊκού στην Μάλαγα
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Μπασκόνια - Ζαλγκίρις (Euroleague 2017-18)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Άφησαν το γήπεδο για την πισίνα στον ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Barcelona Lassa destroy Olympiacos at Piraeus

15 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:55
After an astonishing performance, struggling Barcelona Lassa won 90-63 against Olympiacos BC at "Peace and Friendship Stadium" of Piraeus on Thursday.

Ante Tomic (19 points, 10 rebounds), Adrien Moerman (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Thomas Heurtel (13 points, 7 assists) were the best performers of the Catalan giants at this away clash for 2017-18 Euroleague's machday 26, while experienced Greek international power forward Giorgos Printezis scored 14 points and grabbed 5 rebounds for the Reds.
 

Panathinaikos manager Marinos Ouzounidis to attend Barcelona's trainings
Panathinaikos manager Marinos Ouzounidis to attend Barcelona's trainings
Manager of Panathinaikos, Marinos Ouzounidis, along with Nikos Giagkou, will visit Spain for a few...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 59 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos manager Marinos Ouzounidis to attend Barcelona's trainings
AEK targeting Robin Lod ahead of 2017-18 season
AEK targeting Robin Lod ahead of 2017-18 season
According to "Ora ton Spor" athletic newspaper, AEK are currently monitoring the case of...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 59 λεπτά πριν
AEK targeting Robin Lod ahead of 2017-18 season
Lojeski and Pappas knocked out of Unicaja Malaga - Panathinaikos BC clash
Lojeski and Pappas knocked out of Unicaja Malaga - Panathinaikos BC clash
Matt Lojeski and Nikos Pappas of Panathinaikos BC will not play at the upcoming Euroleague's away...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
5 ώρες 59 λεπτά πριν
Lojeski and Pappas knocked out of Unicaja Malaga - Panathinaikos BC clash
