Barcelona Lassa destroy Olympiacos at Piraeus

After an astonishing performance, struggling Barcelona Lassa won 90-63 against Olympiacos BC at "Peace and Friendship Stadium" of Piraeus on Thursday.
Ante Tomic (19 points, 10 rebounds), Adrien Moerman (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Thomas Heurtel (13 points, 7 assists) were the best performers of the Catalan giants at this away clash for 2017-18 Euroleague's machday 26, while experienced Greek international power forward Giorgos Printezis scored 14 points and grabbed 5 rebounds for the Reds.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0